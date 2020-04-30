Right now at Stuart Weitzman, you can get an extra 30% off sale styles — including sandals, boots, and ballet flats

source Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman makes iconic, celebrity-loved shoes that you’ll have in your closet for years to come.

Now through May 6, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles with the code “ SWEXTRA30 ” at checkout.

” at checkout. With deep discounts like this, it might be a good time to take a look – even if you can’t wear the shoes out quite yet. We rounded up a few of our favorite pairs included in the sale.

Stuart Weitzman shoes are certainly what you’d consider an investment, but that hasn’t stopped them from being incredibly popular.

You can walk down the streets of New York City on any given fall or winter day and spot the brand’s iconic 5050 boots, which have been a bestseller for over 25 years. During major red carpet events, you can count on more than a few celebrities to be sporting the elegant, strappy Nudistong sandals on the red carpet.

While the quality and materials are excellent (everything is made by artisan shoemakers in Elda, Spain, where Weitzman himself lives half the year), what really makes them a favorite – and the reason that certain styles are consistently sold out – is that they’re so classic. It’s much easier to justify the purchase when you can be sure that’s it a style you’ll be wearing for the next several years. It might even save you money, since one pair of versatile shoes can take the place of two or three.

Luckily, Stuart Weitzman will sometimes host sales where you can pick up its shoes for an even better value – and there’s one going on right now. Through May 6, you can save an extra 30% on already-discounted sale styles by entering the code “SWEXTRA30” at checkout.

From block-heel sandals that’ll carry you from work to the weekend, to sleek ankle boots worth scooping up ahead of the fall season, there are plenty of styles to consider adding your shoe collection. Note that everything is final sale, but with deep discounts like this, you’ll still want to take a look.

Go straight to shopping the sale here, or keep reading to see what made our shortlist of favorite pairs.

A simple black ankle boot

The simple styling of this ankle bootie goes with practically everything, and a stretchy back panel makes them easy to slip on.

A professional-looking loafer

A pair of loafers is one of the quickest ways to give an outfit more polish. This classic-looking style also comes in green, red, and black.

A walkable sandal with a fun pattern

With a wear-all-day block heel and a versatile leopard print, these sandals will see tons of use.

A quality black pump you’ll have forever

If you’ve been looking for a quality pair of pumps, this style is professional and fun with subtle black velvet and a glittery sheen.

An elegant heel for eveningwear

With a double ankle-wrap and flash of gold leather, these beige sandals will instantly amp up a simple cocktail dress.