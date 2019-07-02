Millennials aren’t buying homes because of the $1.6 trillion in student-loan debt, but some experts aren’t convinced debt cancellation plans will fix the problem

Shalyn Powell is one of many millennials who would love to be a homeowner.

“It’s always been a personal goal to be able to own my own home,” said Powell, who is 33 years-old and living in the Pittsburgh metro area. “I’m actually the first girl out of nine grandchildren, and I was the first one to go to law school.”

Powell told Business Insider she wants to be the first to buy a home on her own, without a partner’s income.

Powell lives in the suburban South Hills neighborhood, and is looking to buy a home near where she rents now. She has been pre-approved for a mortgage twice, but for $40,000 less than the $180,000 she’d need to buy a home that meets her standards.

The problem? Powell has $178,000 in student loan debt, almost exclusively from law school.

Powell works an hourly contract position as an attorney for an energy company. Even though she takes home roughly $100,000 a year with overtime, her debt has kept her dream out of reach.

Homeownership rates are beginning to fall again, ending a two-year reprieve from 2016 to 2018 and continuing a trend that first started in 2005. As millennials delay home purchases, one main culprit may be the rapidly-ballooning $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

Read more: Meet the average American millennial, who has an $8,000 net worth, is delaying life milestones because of student loan debt, and still relies on their parents for money

The campaign trail has brought an increased spotlight to student debt. Elizabeth Warren’s plan to eliminate up to $50,000 in debt per borrower and Bernie Sanders’ plan for a full debt jubilee of private and federal loans have attracted the majority of the attention, though other candidates have their own plans. Politicians are pairing debt forgiveness with plans for free tuition at public college to keep future debt down, as well as new taxes to cover costs.

While these policies might cause a panic among already-nervous deficit hawks, economists seem to think student debt cancellation could give a boost to homeownership rates.

The Federal Reserve found that more than 20% of the decline in young-adult homeownership between 2005 to 2014 can be attributed to increased student loan debt. The 2019 study tracked both an increase in the amount borrowed per student and the numbers of borrowers.

The study also attributed a 1-2% decrease in homeownership rate among borrowers for every $1,000 they owe on average. David Bergeron, a senior fellow for postsecondary education at the Center for American Progress and former Obama Department of Education official, conservatively estimated a 30% increase in homeownership among young adults with student debt after cancellation.

“From my perspective, it would have been a much better way to spend money than to give me a tax cut,” Bergeron said. “If you give someone who is lower-income and just starting out their lives a break, you’ll be stimulating the way they make all purchases.”

Read more: 5 ways to take control when you’re drowning in student loan debt

Stephanie Kelton, Bernie Sanders’ senior economic advisor, co-authored a report in 2018 for the Levy Institute titled “The Macroeconomic Effects of Student Debt Cancellation.” The report uses two models to simulate how cancelling student loan debt would affect the economy, although it did not include the new taxes in Warren or Sanders’ plans. It found that over 10 years the GDP would increase by at least $860 billion, job creation would peak at 1.5 million added a year, and the policy would only create a minor inflationary bump.

Kelton explained that cancellation would be less inflationary than it may seem at first, as the loans wouldn’t be paid off all at once.

“It works effectively like a tax cut for the tens of millions of people who now have freed up $250, $500, $1200, depending on what they were paying to service their student loan debt each month,” Kelton said.

Kelton also explained that full cancellation of student loans would have a disproportionate benefit for minority students, who often have larger student debt loads when they leave college.

Zillow, the real-estate database company, studied the effect that student loans have on the ability of an average buyer to afford a home. They found that student loans cut down the number of homes an average buyer could afford by 10%.

Jeff Tucker, Zillow economist, agreed that cancelling student loan debt would boost homeownership, but also pointed to tighter lending standards post-recession and home prices that grow faster than income as other factors behind declining rates.

Others are less bullish. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and senior vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, agrees that student debt has played a large role in the recent drops in homeownership rates. A 2017 study by NAR showed that student loans delayed non-homeowners first home purchase by a full seven years.

However, Yun raised concerns over the impact cancelling student debt could have on the economy.

Read more: Gen Z is ambitious about homeownership, and it’s becoming clear that even high costs and student loans won’t stop them

“In terms of actual policy, one has to weigh the pros and cons,” Yun said. He added that he worries student debt cancellation could accelerate labor shortages in construction and the trades, as college is perceived to be more affordable.

He is also concerned that a higher deficit could make the Fed increase interest rates. This could cause higher mortgage rates, which would raise the cost of home-owning.

As for Powell, the six-figure student debt she continues to pay off represents the house she’s hoping to one day get.

“I have a lot of lawyer friends, and we’re all pretty much in the same amount of debt. And we generally joke that our debt is the house we can’t live in,” she said.