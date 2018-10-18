Studio City Ignites Macau With Elēkron The Most Electrifying Stunt Show In The World

Early bird tickets on sale now for the December launch of this action-packed spectacular

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 18, 2018 – Following the phenomenal success of City of Dreams’ The House of Dancing Water, Studio City — another flagship resort owned and operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment — is raising the bar in live entertainment with the world’s first action-packed, all-electric, indoor theatrical stunt show, Elēkron. Produced in collaboration with globally renowned entertainment architects Stufish — whose award-winning international portfolio includes concert designs for Elton John, Madonna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to name a few, as well as the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and the spectacular ‘Spirit of the Union’ UAE National Day 40th Anniversary celebrations — Elēkron is set to ‘rock and electric-shock’ Macau this December with its world-class production and performers.

















Bold, jaw-dropping, heart-stopping stunts will light up the arena in a 75-minute show of non-stop, death-defying action that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Elēkron features more than 70 powerful electric vehicles — including sports cars, customized buggies, quads, trials bikes, FMX bikes and even a biplane — all engaged in a succession of daredevil feats that take place at super close range to the audience.

Powered by the latest electric technology, all the vehicles are bespoke and designed from scratch, and are powered by Tesla motors with a custom-designed control system. More than 150 cast, crew, creative specialists, designers and technicians — including Guinness World Records holders — have been handpicked for the show from nine countries around the globe.

“Powered entirely by electricity, Elēkron is a crazy, death-defying stunt show is nothing like you have ever seen before. The arena is filled with fireworks and pyrotechnics. Seventy wild post-apocalyptic cars, bikes and buggies are leaping over each other, as their drivers fight over the abandoned power station where the story’s set.’ said Mr. Frederic Winckler, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of Melco Resorts and Entertainment. “With the launch of Elēkron, we are going to bring a whole new audience, not just to Studio City, but to Macau. We will further enhance our already-rich portfolio of unique attractions following the tremendous success of The House of Dancing Water.”

Mr. Ray Winkler, CEO and Design Director of Stufish Entertainment Architects said, “We are thrilled to combine Stufish’s powerful entertainment background with Melco’s impressive track record of delivering world class shows to create the perfect storm that will electrify the audience with our exhilarating new show Elekron.”

Action-packed and brimming with electrical energy, Elēkron had audiences spellbound at an exclusive training session for invited guests, including Hong Kong celebrity Shawn Yue.

“I have the utmost respect for the cast and crew, especially after my backstage visit to the training session. For a live show like Elēkron, every death-defying stunt has to be perfectly timed. The cast needs to hit the right spot at the right time, with no mistakes,” said Yue. “Just watching the action unfold during their training is enough to get the adrenaline pumping! I really can’t wait to see the full show this December!”

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said: “Melco has brought a succession of ‘World’s First’ entertainment offerings to Macau in recent years, such as The House of Dancing Water at City of Dreams and Golden Reel at Studio City. We are pleased to see the launch of Elēkron, another new and unique attraction that once again puts Macau at the forefront of the global entertainment industry. Through the Macau SAR Government’s close collaboration with leading resorts such as Studio City, we believe we can further reinforce Macau’s reputation as the World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

World’s most electrifying stunt show Elēkron will heat up Studio City from December. Early Bird tickets starting from HKD280 are on sale until November 30 for Elēkron shows from December 14, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

For details, please visit http://www.studiocity-macau.com/

Studio City is set to take Macau’s entertainment destination proposition to unprecedented new levels, by providing a ‘next generation’ of outstanding entertainment-driven leisure destination experiences that will help the territory’s evolution into a truly international tourism center.

The Hollywood-themed studio-concept resort is a thrilling new cinematic inspired entertainment and leisure destination and is designed to be the most diversified entertainment offering in Macau. Ideally located on Cotai, close to the Lotus Bridge immigration point connecting Hengqin Island and a future station-point for the Macau Light Rapid Transit, Studio City will deliver more world-class entertainment amenities than any integrated resort in the market.

Studio City’s stunning Art Deco facade includes the “Golden Reel”, the world’s highest figure-8 Ferris wheel which straddles the resort’s two-tower hotel at a height of some 130 meters. The integrated resort will provide the ultimate in sophisticated leisure entertainment, hotel, retail, dining and lifestyle experiences.

The resort’s innovative entertainment offerings include “Studio City Event Center”, a 5,000-seat multi-purpose entertainment center designed to host live concerts, theatrical and sporting events; and “Studio 8”, a 300-seat live-audience TV broadcast studio for reality and game-show productions distributed in the Asia region. The entertainment experiences also include a Warner Bros. Batman-themed 4D flight simulation “Batman Dark Flight”, a 40,000-square-foot family entertainment center “Warner Bros. Fun Zone” for kids filled with Warner Bros.’ and DC Comics’ franchise characters and play-rides.

Studio City is destined to deliver an unparalleled leisure entertainment and hospitality experience, strengthening the depth and diversity of Macau’s leisure, business and tourism proposition as a leading visitor destination in Asia.





Stufish, founded by the late and legendary Mark Fisher, has an international award-winning portfolio including theatrical and musical productions, touring shows, concerts, permanent/temporary entertainment architecture. Some examples of Stufish’s high profile tours include Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the Rolling Stones No Filter tour, Beyoncé and Jay Z, On The Run II tour and U2 Experience + Innocence 2018, as well as tours for Madonna, Lady Gaga, Robbie Williams and more. Exhibition design includes the acclaimed and biggest selling music exhibition of all time at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Award winning examples of their bespoke permanent building designs are Han Show Theatre and Dai Show Theatre in China. UAE projects include FIFA World Cup Opening & Closing ceremony Abu Dhabi 2009, UAE 4th Anniversary Show Abu Dhabi 2012, Qasr al Hosn-Story of a Fort Abu Dhabi 2013 and Qasr al Hosn master planning competition 2015. Stufish also designed the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics 2008, the Asian Games 2010 and the 5th AIMAG Opening Ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan 2017 and many sets for TV shows of which the MTV Video Music Awards (2017) and the National Television Awards (2018) in the UK are recent examples.