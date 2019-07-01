Studio Ghibli Animated Classic Extravaganza Lands at House 1881 this summer

An exclusive prelude to FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation”

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 July 2019 – In preparation for the official opening of the FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” in Hong Kong this August1, the title sponsor FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) joins with Studio Ghibli to create the “Ghibli Experiential Zone” at House 1881, inviting all locals and travelers to leap into the fantasy world of Ghibli’s animated movies starting from 28 June.





“Over the past 35 years, we have produced many animated masterpieces that have been warmly received by Hong Kong people, forming their essential childhood memories.” said Koji Hoshino, Chairman of Studio Ghibli. “Ghibli Animations have remained true to our original aspiration to inject positivity to people’s daily living. By hosting ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation’, where iconic scenes from our most popular productions are reproduced, we hope to evoke people’s inner child and reignite their passions. I sincerely thank FWD for partnering with us to realise this vision.”

Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China & Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer said, “Studio Ghibli’s unique films have been part of many Hong Kong people’s childhood and memory. The films’ enchanting fantasy worlds are full of joy, excitement and touching stories, inspiring the audience to reflect on each and every stage of their lives. This resonates with FWD’s promise to empower people to fully unleash their passion, and pursue their life goals proactively and with a positive attitude.”

“House 1881 is an important cultural landmark which has witnessed the city’s growth over many years. By hosting the Ghibli’s fantasy worlds experiential event at this revitalised historical building which was formerly the Hong Kong Marine Police Headquarters, we wish to create refreshing, diverse and meaningful experiences for both locals and overseas visitors with a touch of the dynamic history of our city,” Ken continued.

House 1881 ‘Ghibli Experiential Zone’ will showcase floral installations inspired by Ghibli movies including Castle in the Sky, My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, along with the invaluable manuscripts of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya which will be shown to the public for the first time in Hong Kong. The public are welcome to visit House 1881 to experience Ghibli’s animated fantasy worlds from 28 June to 31 August.

First Stop: Visit the courtyard of House 1881 and take photos with the Ghibli floral installations

The many classic Ghibli characters have been winning hearts and minds of the Hong Kong public for decades, and form some of our best childhood memories! FWD joins hands with Studio Ghibli to bring these friendly characters to Hong Kong through a number of different floral installations, including the No-face man from Spirited Away and the giant Laputan Robot from Castle in the Sky. The characters set themselves across different locations at House 1881, waiting to be discovered!

Second Stop: Visit Café Parlour to enjoy afternoon tea; each sip of tea will warm your heart and soul.

Time-limited Ghibli themed afternoon tea sets at Café Parlour comes with exquisite sweets and savoury hors-d’oeuvres including Foie Gras Mousse Tartare, Mini Lobster Bun, Matcha Opera Cake, classic English scones and more, allowing your taste buds to celebrate the Ghibli fantasy.

Final Stop: Take a close look at the invaluable manuscripts of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

True fans of Ghibli animations won’t want to miss the highlight event — the Tale of the Princess Kaguya manuscript exhibition. The exhibition will be held on the 2nd floor of House 1881 starting from 20 July. While the mythology is derived from the ancient Japan literary classic The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, fans from Hong Kong will have the opportunity to appreciate the delicate art work of the Ghibli creative team, and come to understand the thinking behind the details of this animated accomplishment!

This summer, Hong Kong is becoming a Studio Ghibli town! Beat the rush and bring your friends along to visit the time-limited FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” Experiential Zone at House 1881, and experience first-hand the fantasy worlds of Ghibli!





1 Events Details:

Ghibli Experiential Zone Dates: 28 June –31 August, 2019 Venue: House 1881, 2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon (Complimentary Entry) “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” Dates: 3 August –3 November, 2019 Time: 11:00 am — 10:00 pm Venue: Portal 6311, 18 Sheung Yuet Road, Kowloon Bay Website: www.ghiblihk.com

