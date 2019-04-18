Chocolate-filled marshmallows now exist and making s’mores is about to get a lot easier

caption Stuffed Puffs are marshmallows filled with chocolate. source Instagram/stuffedpuffs

Stuffed Puffs are marshmallows filled with real chocolate.

Walmart stores nationwide will begin selling Stuffed Puffs on April 28.

These sweet treats are designed to make s’more assembly a lot easier and less messy.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

If you’ve ever craved a s’more but didn’t feel like gathering all of the ingredients and creating a huge mess, Stuffed Puffs might be your new summer staple.

The chocolate-filled marshmallow is designed to make s’mores easier and less messy to make and eat. The puffs will retail for just under $4 at Walmart stores nationwide starting April 28.

We’ve seen s’mores-flavored snacks before, but this item is more of a s’more facilitator

No need to purchase your marshmallows and chocolate bars separately, because these marshmallow treats are filled with actual chocolate.

Per a press release, “the chocolate melts while the marshmallow toasts,” so you can simply toast your puff then place it between two graham crackers. This marshmallow eliminates the hassle of juggling (and trying to easily bite into) two crackers, a hunk of chocolate, and a fluffy marshmallow.

Plus, these chocolate-filled puffs can be enjoyed right out of the bag as a sweet summer snack.

The idea for this specialty marshmallow originated around a campfire

caption Classic s’mores can be messy and difficult to make. source iStock

These choco-marshmallow hybrids were created by Michael Tierney, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in 2010. Per a press release, he got the idea for the treat while sitting around a campfire.

“[A marshmallow with a chocolate center] is a simple idea, but very hard to execute, which is why it hasn’t been done before,” Tierney said in the release. “I spent seven years figuring out a truly innovative system that breaks the rules of traditional candy making. I’m so excited it’s finally here.”

There are plans for more varieties of stuffed marshmallows in the future

Tierney said he plans to make more marshmallows that are “stuffed” with other flavors, but he called their first product, “the easy new way to make a good old-fashioned American favorite.”