Teachers around the country are decking out their doors for Black History Month, and the results are stunning

- Teachers around the country are decorating their doors with intricate, paper-made designs in honor of Black History Month.
- The classroom doors depict famous figures like Ruby Bridges and Diana Ross, and other artistic renderings of the historic month.
- Black History Month has been celebrated in the United States every February since 1926.
To both inspire and inform their students about Black History Month, various teachers around the country are decorating their classroom doors – but they’re taking their decorations to the next level.
The paper and fabric-based designs are larger-than-life, depicting faces of famous black figures throughout history and boasting vibrant colors. One teacher created a door dedicated to Ruby Bridges, the first African-American student to desegregate an all-white school district in 1960, with the message: “We are brave like Ruby.”
Here are a few of the most awe-inspiring doors shared on Instagram and Twitter for this year’s Black History Month.
This teacher at Lake Alfred Elementary School in Florida created an amazing portrait for her classroom door
View this post on Instagram
Tis the season! Do me a favor and push SHARE! It's black history month and it's like a holiday over here at Lake Alfred Elementary. Here is this years door and if you scroll you'll see last years. Shout out to my #Artclub babies for twisting this paper into dreads (The real mvps). She's got her gold clips,yarn wrapped around her dreads and baby hairs and she's ready to go. We are excited to share our projects with you guys.
She titled it Black History Month, and the art club at her school helped her create the character’s lifelike hair.
This first grade dual language teacher explains the story of Ruby Bridges through her intricate door artwork
View this post on Instagram
Our classroom door is complete. My first graders read and learned all about Brave Ruby Bridges and wrote about how they have been brave like her. I always kick off black history month by sharing the story of Ruby Bridges because it is one that I feel that my students will identify with. . . Ruby Nell Bridges made history as a six-year-old entering first grade in 1960 when she became the first African American student to desegregate a formerly all-white school in New Orleans. . . My students had fun crumbling up the paper to make her hair.
In her photo’s caption, Instagram user isapartycreations says she always kicks off Black History Month by sharing Ruby Bridges’ story, and asks her students to write about bravery.
Bridges was the first African-American student to integrate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, Louisiana, when she was only 6 years old in 1960. She has since become a civil rights activist and speaker.
A New Jersey teacher did a “guess who” door, challenging students to see if they could figure out whose portrait this was
View this post on Instagram
I was crowned 2nd BLACK Miss USA on February 19, 1993 representing Michigan. I am also a famous actress. You may recall my TWIRL & Gone with the wind fabulous quotes.. Who Am I? @thekenyamoore #kenyamoore
Spoiler: It’s the face of Kenya Moore Daly, the second black woman to be crowned Miss USA in 1993.
Other teachers used collages, vibrant colors, and inspirational quotes for their doors
The quote “Who are you not to be?” can be found in the background of this door decoration, toward the left side.
The question is from a poem by Marianne Williamson called “Our Deepest Fear,” in which she writes, “We ask ourselves/Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?/Actually, who are you not to be?”
Brooklyn teacher Hollie Tubbs created this larger-than-life design for her special education students
Special education teacher Hollie Tubbs teaches in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and made waves after creating this larger-than-life door for Black History Month. Its design was purposefully layered and tactile, so that her autistic students could interact with the display.
Tubbs told the New York Daily News, “I wanted it to be a black woman’s face. I wanted her to pay homage to all the other African-Americans who were successful in their own right in various fields.”
The project took her over five hours. People were in awe of the realistic portrait, and it has since racked up nearly 90,000 likes on Twitter.
And this teacher recreated her school photo from eighth grade, showing her students that they can be their own inspiration
View this post on Instagram
#royalteeapproved Repost @rattlergirlsrock #rattlergirlsrock When YOU are your biggest inspiration For #blackhistorymonth Ida Shuler honored herself READ HER POST BELOW #becauseofthemwecan _________________________________ From Ida Shuler: "All I do is think about how brave this little girl was, how this little girl managed to hold onto her dreams despite the challenges she faced! I use to be selling sugarless kool-aide and old halloween candy on Alexander St in Newark! Playing school in my best friends's basement because teaching made me happy and it suppressed my reality temporarily…I would literally cry out to GOD because I didn't want to boil water every night to take a hot bath and questioned GOD why I had to live like that! Because of her I'm EVERYTHING I am today resilient, motivated, inspirational, hardworking, one Bomb momma, dedicated, GOD FEARING, loveable, crazy, crafty, talented, smart… because of her the devil can NEVER steal my joy… growing up I had no real role model… my 8yr old self is the person I admire the most… at such a young age I knew my trials and tribulations was only temporary and here I am today! One day I hope I'll get a call from one of my students expressing how I inspired them!
She wrote in her caption: “My 8yr old self is the person I admire the most … at such a young age I knew my trials and tribulations were only temporary and here I am today! One day I hope I’ll get a call from one of my students expressing how I inspired them!”
Mrs. Berlotto from Ludlow Middle School in Philadelphia depicted singer Diana Ross on her door
Our Black History Month door is truly “Supreme!” #DianaRoss #BlackHistoryMonth #Ludlow #PhillySchools #8thGrade @DianaRoss pic.twitter.com/gy0ANlhwa9
— Mrs. Bertotto Room 308 (@Mrs308) January 30, 2019
The Grammy and Golden Globe award winner is a nothing short of an icon.
A giant portrait of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hangs on this elementary school teacher’s door
My older cousin is an elementary school eacher and this is how he decided to decorate his door for Black history month! This is so dope! TEACH THEM KIDS CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE CUZ!!!!! ✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/7V2wtkjTwm
— IG: @__noahnextdoor (@__noahnextdoor) January 31, 2019
Kaepernick became famous two years ago after “kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of racial inequality,” as previously reported by Business Insider.
