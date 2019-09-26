25 jaw-dropping holiday light displays from around the world

caption The Chicago ZooLights light display marks its 25th anniversary this year. source Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Across the globe, people love to celebrate the winter holidays by viewing festive Christmas lights.

While some cities go more over-the-top than others with their decorations, these extravagant holiday light displays are sure to make any viewer’s jaw drop.

Here are 25 beautiful holiday light displays from around the world.

Even the most bitter of Scrooges can’t resist the allure of these gorgeous holiday light installations.

From a 279-feet-high tree made of lights to lantern festivals and quaint lit-up European villages, countries across the globe have their own traditions when it comes to celebrating the holiday season.

Here are 25 jaw-dropping photos that show what famous holiday light displays look like around the world.

Austin, Texas, USA

caption Zilker Park Trail of Lights in Austin, Texas. source Kimberly Brotherman/Getty Images

The Zilker Park Trail of Lights has been a tradition in Austin, Texas for more than 50 years. The walk features 65 displays, 2 million lights, and various holiday activities that provide festive fun for the whole family. The trail of lights also hosts a few of Austin’s most famous food trucks, local musical talent, movies, merchants, and more.

Berlin, Germany

caption Christmas decorations along Kurfurstendamm in Berlin, Germany. source Martin Diebel/Getty Images

Around Christmastime and the holiday season, the streets along Kurfurstendamm in Berlin, Germany are lit up with trees, stars, and other beautiful lights. Berlin, Germany also holds multiple Christmas markets that sell artisanal goods, gifts, and traditional foods like roasted almonds, making this city the perfect destination for travelers looking to get into the festive holiday spirit.

Bruges, Belgium

caption An illuminated street in Bruges, Belgium. source KavalenkavaVolha/Getty Images

Bruges, Belgium also hosts one of Europe’s most exciting and festive Christmas markets, in which the historic city center of Bruges is completely transformed with vendors and activities for visitors.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

caption Lanterns in the sky at the Yee Peng festival in Chiang Mai, Thailand. source ImpossiAble/Getty Images

The Yee Peng Festival in Chiang Mai is held every year on the full moon of the twelfth lunar month every year, which usually falls during November. The Lantern Festival holds great significance in Thailand, and Buddhists in the country believe that making a wish before releasing the lantern will make it come true. This year, the festival falls on November 11.

Chicago, Ilinois, USA

caption The Lincoln Park hosts the 23rd annual ZooLights display with nearly 2 million lights in the zoo in Chicago, Illinois, USA ON December 01, 2017. source Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This year marks the 25th year of the annual ZooLights display in Chicago, Illinois. The display is set to feature 2.5 million lights, which are free for the public to view. ZooLights also holds numerous events requiring tickets such as a carousel, Ferris wheel, a light maze, and more.

Como, Italy

caption Light projections on a building and a church during Città dei Balocchi festival in Como. source Bluered/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Città dei Balocchi festival in Como has been enchanting visitors for the past 25 years. During the Magic Light Festival, which illuminates the Piazza Cavour and Teatro Sociale, images are projected onto historical buildings in a light show that is both beautiful and shares a slice of Italian history.

Edinburgh, Scotland

caption A high viewpoint over Edinburgh’s Christmas Market and attractions in Princes Street Gardens. source John Lawson/Belhaven/Getty Images

During Edinburgh, Scotland’s Christmas Market, visitors can wander the streets, shop for goods from dozens of vendors, and, of course, view the beautiful holiday lights and the lit-up Ferris wheel at the center of the celebration.

Kobe, Japan

caption The organizers check the lighting at the venue of the Kobe Luminarie light festival in Kobe on Dec. 4, 2017. source Kyodo News Stills/Getty Images

Kobe Luminarie light festival has been operating each year for over 20 years. The festival is held in memory of the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995, which killed 4,571 people in Kobe alone.

Lapland, Finland

caption Christmas light decoration in the city streets in Finland, North Pole. source Csondy/Getty Images

Lapland, Finland is known for its dedication to celebrating the festive Christmas season. Each year, the town is completely lit up with lights, and visitors can even hand-deliver their letters to the town’s resident Santa at the Rovaniemi Santa Claus Village. If artificial light shows just won’t cut out, you can also view the incredible Northern Lights from this area of Finland.

London, England

caption Lights in Mayfair, London. source Alexey_Fedoren/Getty Images

The holiday season is a wonderful time to visit London. Around Christmas, New Year’s, and the other winter holidays, the city’s historic shopping district, namely Oxford Street, is completely lit up with beautiful light installations that are sure to amaze any visitor.

Moscow, Russia

caption Festive Christmas annual fair on Red Square in Moscow. source kosmos111/Getty Images

One of the most popular Christmas markets in Russia’s capital city is the Christmas annual fair in Red Square, right in front of the GUM department store. The market features dozens of vendors selling decorations, Russian treats and food, and souvenirs. There’s also a skating rink for ice skating under the gorgeous lights of the fair.

New York City, NY, USA

caption Rockefeller Center ice skating rink and Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown Manhattan, during the Christmas holiday season. source Artem Vorobiev/Getty Images

New York City features a host of holiday light displays, from the giant tree in Rockefeller Plaza to the lights on the front of Sak’s Fifth Avenue and the glowing window displays at all of the biggest department stores.

Nuremberg, Germany

caption The illuminated stands of the ‘Christkindlesmarkt,’ the traditional Christmas market, in Nuremberg, Germany. source Daniel Karmann/Getty Images

Each year Nuremberg’s Old Town is turned into a “Christmas City” filled with more than 180 market stands to sell traditional foods like prunes, bratwurst, and roasted almonds, toys, crafts, and more. This year, the festive tradition kicks off on November 29.

Paris, France

caption The Champs-Elysees with Christmas lights. source Jean-Pierre Lescourret/Getty Images

The Ile-de-France and Champs-Elysee attract visitors from all over the world year-round to marvel at these two beautiful examples of French architecture. Around the holidays, however, the area is completely lit up as over 400 trees befitted with gorgeous festive lights.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

caption View of fireworks during the inauguration of an 85-meter-high floating Christmas tree at Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 29, 2014. source YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Catholic traditions are strong in Brazil, so it may come as no surprise that the Christmas celebrations in Rio are bigger and brighter than in many other countries. Every year, the city lights a 279-feet-high floating Christmas tree in the center of the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, the largest floating Christmas tree in the world.

Salerno, Italy

caption Artist lights in Salerno’s historical center during the Luci d’Artista. source Alfio Giannotti/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Luci d’Artista Light Show in Salerno, Italy attracts thousands of visitors each year. Every year, the light show varies slightly, but always features breathtaking light installations and shows along the streets of the beautiful Italian town.

San José, Costa Rica

caption Artists perform during the Light Festival parade in the main streets of San Jose, Costa Rica on December 15, 2018. source EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images

Each year, San José hosts a week-long festival of lights that includes a light parade filled with different illuminated floats, concerts, and fireworks after dark.

Seoul, South Korea

caption The Seoul Christmas Festival at Cheonggyecheon Stream in 2017. source khanh_tran/Getty Images

Visitors to the Seoul Christmas Festival will not be disappointed by these gorgeous holiday light displays. Over the years, the Cheonggyecheon area has become famous for its over-the-top Christmas illuminations, which are themed around a different concept each year. Last year, the metropolitan area of Cheonggyecheon was divided into five lit-up sections: Dream, Hwanhee, Santa, Happy and Hope.

Singapore

caption People gather around the Luminarie light sculpture during the Christmas light-up festival at Garden by the Bay in Singapore on November 27, 2015. source ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Known as the Christmas Wonderland at the Garden by the Bay, this gorgeous light installation attracts visitors from all across the world to Singapore. The light display features luminarie light sculptures handmade by Italian craftsmen, a luminarie mirror maze, and Asia’s tallest luminarie Christmas tree. Visitors to the installation can also sing Christmas carols, meet Santa Claus, and shop in the Christmas markets.

St. Augustine, Florida, USA

caption City Hall and The Lightner Museum illuminated for the annual Nights Of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida. source Diane Macdonald/Getty Images

The annual Nights of Lights display in St. Augustine, Florida turns the area into a beautiful winter wonderland. During the holiday display, businesses and restaurants stay open later, allowing visitors to enjoy the beautiful lights late into the evening while dining or shopping in view of the lit-up buildings.

Sydney, Australia

caption A projected image of the Madonna and Child during The Lights of Christmas Media Preview at St Mary’s Cathedral on December 04, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The Lights of Christmas at St Mary’s Cathedral is regarded as Sydney’s most popular Christmas lights show. Each year, images relating to the winter holidays are projected onto the face of the historic St. Mary’s Cathedral. The show is commenced with a choir performance, and viewers can also enjoy holiday treats like churros and artisan gelato while gazing up at the beautiful light show.

Tokyo, Japan

caption Visitors admire illuminations based on popular Disney animated films for the winter season at the Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination center in Tokyo on December 16, 2018. source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

The Tokyo, Japan illuminations are known worldwide and attract more than 7 million visitors each year. There are multiple installations across the city around the holidays, including Roppongi, which features a display of roughly 190,000 LED bulbs.

The 15th annual Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination will be held this year, inspired by the Disney film “Aladdin” and centering around the theme of “Arabian Nights.” While many Tokyo illuminations end before Christmas day, the Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination stays up until February.

Vienna, Austria

caption Christmas decorations and traditional Christmas market in front of Viena City Hall in Vienna, Austria. source Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vienna is renowned as one of the most naturally stunning cities in Europe, but the city really comes alive around the holidays. Every year, the city puts on a Christmas market in front of Vienna City Hall, which is completely illuminated by lights and installations.

Warsaw, Poland

caption Christmas Tree and people on Castle Square in the Old Town of Warsaw, Poland, illuminated at dusk. source Artur Bogacki/Getty Images

Visitors to Warsaw, Poland around the holiday season won’t be disappointed by the capital city’s bustling Christmas market and beautiful light displays. Warsaw’s main Christmas market is located in Castle Square in front of the Royal Castle, in the historic Old Town section of the city.

Yokohama, Japan

caption Christmas and New Year Illuminations at Isezaki Mall. source DigiPub/Getty Images

All across the city of Yokohama, Japan, visitors can enjoy splendid Christmas and holiday illuminations. Two of many of the city’s light displays are located at Isezaki Mall and at Yokohama Landmark Tower’s Dockyard Garden, where the trees are lit up with gorgeous twinkling lights.

