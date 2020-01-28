- source
- Getty/Apu Gomes
- A stunning mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant has appeared on a wall in Los Angeles, less than 24 hours after the pair’s tragic death.
- The former NBA star, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were two of nine people to die in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California on Sunday.
- The mural was painted by artist Jules Muck at Pickford Market in L.A, and reads “Kobe & Gigi. Forever Daddy’s Girl.”
- “Let the honors roll #kobebryant #giannabryant #rip,” Muck said on Instagram, alongside a photo of her producing the artwork.
- See more photos of the mural below.
