I went hotel lobby-hopping in NYC, and I think it’s the best free way to enjoy the holiday season in any city

- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
- The holidays bring an extra crowd of tourists to New York City each year, and it can be difficult to get out and experience the holiday season on a budget as a result.
- But after spending a day hotel lobby-hopping this holiday season, I found that it was the ideal activity for getting into the holiday spirit without battling the crowds. It’s also completely free to do.
- Many big hotels go all out for Christmas. In New York, I went to the Plaza, the St. Regis, and the Peninsula. Each hotel had its own unique holiday style. In fact, none of them looked like any of the others.
- But you can go hotel lobby-hopping in any city, and I think it’s the perfect way to stay warm and feel the holiday cheer within your budget this holiday season. Here’s why.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
I started my journey at the iconic Plaza hotel. According to Time Out, the hotel staff stays up all night on Thanksgiving decorating for Christmas each year.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: Time Out New York
On the outside of the building, wreaths dripping in golden ornaments and lights were hanging up on windows.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Inside, I found that this hotel has an exclusive lobby that’s only for hotel guests …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… but this pre-lobby area was accessible. People stopped in to warm up and snap a quick photo with the lit-up Christmas tree.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
A red rope separated the tree from visitors. This made the room feel a bit less inviting.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The theme at the Plaza appeared to be simply Christmas at the Plaza. The hotel is so iconic that it’s a theme itself.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The insides of hotel windows were complete with wreaths covered in lights and ornaments as well.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
My next stop was the famous St. Regis hotel in New York.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The St. Regis was traditionally decorated on the outside. There were Christmas trees covered in lights resting on top of the awning.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
And giant toy soldiers stood on either side of the entrance.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
While the outside of the St. Regis was classically decorated …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… the inside had more of a sleek, modern look.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Inside the lobby, there was an odd-looking gingerbread house.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Upon closer examination, I realized it was a replica of the hotel.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
While I was at the St. Regis, I ran into manager Melissa Gardner. She gave me an inside scoop on the concept behind the St. Regis 2019 holiday decor.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
And I learned that the classic design with a modern twist was no accident.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
“St. Regis is a classical, traditional brand. However, we now have a more millennial customer. So it’s trying to change a little bit at a time while preserving the history,” she told Insider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Gardner is a fan of the holiday decor. “On a normal day, it’s a very beautiful place to work. But I love the holiday time, so now it’s very uplifting,” she told Insider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Gardner said she thinks the holiday season is uplifting for the whole staff at the St. Regis. “I think all of the staff has an extra pep in their step,” she told Insider.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
On my way out, Gardner suggested I check out the Peninsula’s holiday decor. “It’s really nice. You’ll like it,” she said.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The Peninsula was right around the corner, and its exterior decor was hard to miss.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The outside of this hotel was more festive than the Plaza and the St. Regis.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Inside, red lights added a crimson glow to the whole lobby.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
While the decor at the Peninsula was impossible to miss, the theme was subtle.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The 2019 theme was centered around the Gingerbread Man, according to the company’s website.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Source: The Peninsula Hotels
When I walked through the door, I never would have guessed on first glance that the theme was centered around the gingerbread men.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
While the theme wasn’t obvious to me at first, I noticed that gingerbread men were embedded into the decor throughout the lobby.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Being in the lobby of the Peninsula Hotel made me feel like a kid at Christmas time again.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
I think this had a lot to do with the layout of the hotel. The grand staircases made me feel small.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
And the Christmas trees felt more inviting without a rope blocking them from visitors.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Seeing such distinct holiday decor within these NYC hotels made me think that people visiting any city should check out some of the bigger hotels’ lobbies for a unique and free holiday experience.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider