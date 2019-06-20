13 surreal photos of rare clouds that were taken at the perfect time

caption Clouds that look like ocean waves due to the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability effect. source Amy Christie Hunter

Recently, a woman from Virginia took a photo of rare clouds that look like perfectly shaped ocean waves. She posted the photo to her Facebook page, and it went viral.

The special clouds are called Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves.

The Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves are just one of many cloud phenomena that can create mind-blowing shapes in the sky.

On Tuesday evening, a Virginia woman captured a breathtaking photo of wave-like clouds. Amy Christie Hunter posted the rare cloud sighting on her Facebook page, and the photo quickly went viral, according to the Washington Post.

The clouds, which look like perfectly sculpted ocean waves, are apparently known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves, according to EarthSky.org. The rare but beautiful waves can form in the sky due to velocity and density differences in the air, according to the same website.

“You’ll often see the characteristic wave structure in this type of cloud when two different layers of air in our atmosphere are moving at different speeds,” says EarthSky.org.

Here are 13 other instances of rare clouds captured at the perfect moment.

The wave clouds look even more stunning over the ocean.

The stunning Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud shapes can “crash” and disappear quickly, according to Rutgers University’s Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

Asperitas clouds have a Van Gogh-like quality.

caption Asperitas clouds. source Dana Sibera/ Flickr

Plains areas like Iowa are the best to spot the ominous asperitas clouds.

These clouds look like marshmallows falling from the sky.

They’re technically called mammatus clouds, and according to BBC, they’re formed upside-down due to “sinking pockets of cold, moist air.” These puffy clouds can form during, before, or after a storm, according to EarthSky.org.

Mammatus clouds form when sinking air is cooler than the surrounding air, according to EarthSky.org.

caption Mammatus clouds. source Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

BBC describes mammatus clouds “pouch-like protrusions.”

Mammatus clouds can also form when a thunderstorm cloud becomes turbulent.

caption In this photo, the sunset illuminates the unusual-looking thunderstorm cloud and mammatus effect. source Alan Dyer /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This stunning image was captured by space and sky photographer Alan Dyer and is featured on NASA’s blog. The photo’s description on the NASA website points out all the incredible elements of the shot, like the moon that’s visible on the far right, and how the sunset adds a rainbow of colors to the storm cloud.

This anvil cloud — also known as a cumulonimbus cloud— could easily be mistaken for a Bob Ross painting.

caption An anvil cloud in Marche, Italy, in 2018. source DEA / V. GIANNELLA/Getty Images

The anvil cloud, technically called a cumulonimbus cloud, forms “due to vigorous rising and overturning of warm, moist, and unstable air,” according to NASA.

Lenticular clouds create unique, rounded shapes that can look like UFOs.

Lenticular clouds most commonly form over mountains, and can appear and disappear quickly, according to EarthSky.org.

Some lenticular clouds can even appear to be “stacked” like pancakes.

caption A lenticular cloud spotted in Macedonia in 2015. source ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images

Lenticular clouds are also different from other types of clouds because they stay in one place instead of moving through the sky, according to a report from AccuWeather.

These heart-shaped clouds almost look Photoshopped.

caption Heart clouds spotted in Romania. source Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to NASA, some previous occurrences of heart-shaped clouds have been identified as lenticular clouds.

This cloud looks like a meteorite.

caption A blimp-like cloud floats through the sky in Beijing. source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

We don’t know the science behind this specific cloud, but it’s breathtaking nonetheless.

This sunset shot features a phenomenon known as virga, where precipitation evaporates before reaching the Earth’s surface, making for a curtain-like effect.

caption Sunset over Sonoran Desert in Tucson, Arizona. source Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to BBC, virga is not its own type of cloud, but rather a “supplementary feature” that forms when rain or snow evaporates before hitting the Earth’s surface. Instances of virga are commonly seen in the desert, according to BBC.

Virga clouds can sometimes look like jellyfish.

caption Virga clouds. source Wild Horizon/Getty

Per the BBC, “virga” means “shaft” or “branch.”

There’s also a special type of cloud that glows in the night sky.

Noctilucent clouds shine in the dark night sky and can be spotted in places with high latitudes from May through August in the Northern Hemisphere, and from November through February in the Southern Hemisphere, according to EarthSky.org.