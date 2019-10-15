14 stunning pictures of reptiles in the wild — from frilled lizards to Komodo dragons

caption A chameleon catching a bug with its lightning-quick tongue. source Barcroft Media / Getty Images

There are 10,000 species of reptiles worldwide, according to the Reptile Database.

Before the dinosaurs went extinct, reptiles were the dominant species to walk the planet for over 270 million years.

Here are 14 breathtaking images of reptiles in the wild.

Komodo dragons and vipers and alligators, oh my! Some reptiles may have a scary reputation, and it’s no wonder that these ancient creatures have captivated public imagination for decades – from “Crocodile Dundee” to “Anaconda.”

But there’s much more to reptiles than fangs and fury. These scaly beings rained supreme for over 270 million years until the extinction of the dinosaurs. Since then, this ancient class of creatures has evolved into all shapes and sizes, with over 10,000 known species to date.

A Komodo dragon extending its tongue, which helps it smell prey from up to seven kilometers away.

source Francis DEMANGE / Getty Images

A crocodile basking in the sunlight in Bangkok, Thailand.

source DEA / G.SIOEN / Getty Images

A green anaconda coiled up on a branch in the Amazon River Basin. These deadly predators can weigh up to 250 kilograms.

source Sylvain CORDIER / Getty Images

Source: National Geographic

A chameleon catching its prey in Madagascar. These little lizards can camouflage themselves to their surroundings, making them stealthy hunters.

source Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Iguanas can grow to be over 6 feet long. But despite their length, they manage to blend in well with their surroundings, like this iguana hiding in the trees.

source Education Images / Getty Images

Source: National Geographic

A Galapagos​ tortoise can live to be 80 to 120 years old.

source Barry Lewis / Getty Images

Source: National Geographic

Namibian rock agamas come in bright colors and enjoy hanging out in groups of 10 when they bask in the sun.

source Arterra / Getty Images

Source: Namibia.org

The frilled dragon, native to New Guinea and Australia, threatens predators by extending the flap of skin around its neck, or “frills.”

source Barcroft Media / Getty Images

The thorny devil, native to Australia, is named after a god of human sacrifice in John Milton’s poem “Paradise Lost.”

source Auscape / Getty Image

Source: Wired

The Mojave rattlesnake uses its rattle to alert predators to its presence. It can release about 130 different toxins during a bite.

source George Wilhelm / Getty Images

Source: Rattlesnake Solutions

The alligator snapping turtle can live up to 100 years.

source The Washington Post / Getty Images

Source: National Geographic

A gharial at water’s edge in India. The world’s gharial population has decreased nearly 98% since the mid-1900s due to hunting for traditional medicine and changes to its environment.

source DEA / C.DANI / I.JESKE / Getty Images

Source: National Geographic

Despite its devilish appearance, the Saharan horned viper venom is rarely fatal to humans.

source rippinlines/Getty Images

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

This newly born leatherback turtle, like many others like it, is making its way back to the ocean after being born on land.