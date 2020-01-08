15 style trends experts predict will be everywhere in the next decade

caption Bold prints, exaggerated collars, and boxy-fitting suits are all major trends for the next decade. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The next decade of style will be all about being out-of-the-box, whether that entails breaking gender norms or incorporating technology into your outfit.

Insider spoke with fashion experts across the industry to determine the biggest fashion trends that will dominate the next decade.

Many trends will be reminiscent of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and even the 1920s, but others will be entirely new.

Fashion is undeniably cyclical, with old trends reappearing constantly in new, innovative ways – and that’s just what experts predict will happen again over the next 10 years.

Many of the next decade’s biggest trends are expected to draw from styles of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and even the 1920s.

Due to this cyclical nature of fashion, each decade’s style is connected in one way or another.

“Styles from the 1990s are now back, but there are so many elements of 1960s style within that,” Xina Giatas, a New York-based fashion stylist whose career has spanned more than a decade, told Insider. “Choker necklaces, hair parted down the middle with barrettes – we look at those trends now and think they’re from the ’90s, but in reality, those trends actually first surfaced in the ’60s or even before then in the ’20s. Trends keep reproducing themselves but they slowly evolve each time a decade comes back in vogue.”

But there’ll also be some new trends in the next 10 years, such as fashion that incorporates technology. Experts also predict there’ll be a boom in eco-conscious brands and handmade items.

As well as Giatas, we spoke with Samantha Brown, a New York-based celebrity stylist trained by Stacy London of “What Not To Wear,” and Sky Pollard, head of product at Nuuly, a rental clothing service, to determine the biggest fashion trends to look out for in the next decade.

Here are 15 style trends these experts predict will be everywhere in the next decade.

Bell-bottom and flared pants similar to those from the 1970s will be hugely popular in the next two years.

caption Maggie Rogers attends the 2019 Billboard Women In Music. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You might want to toss out your favorite skinny jeans because the next decade – especially the next two years – will be dominated by pant styles from the ’70s.

“The years 2020 and 2021 will showcase a range of throwbacks, including bell bottoms,” New York-based stylist Samantha Brown, who has worked on more than 1,000 fashion shows and has dressed a number of celebrity clients, told Insider.

Exaggerated collars and bows will also be a major trend in the next decade.

caption A guest, wearing a floral print mini dress, is seen outside the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. source Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Exaggerated and feminine collars, which hark back to another trend of the 1960s and 1970s, are poised to make a major comeback.

The trend was on show on the runways of Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Week this past fall, and the look is already beginning to pop up in street style looks.

Crochet is also predicted to be a major trend.

caption A guest wearing Miu Miu outside the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. source Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Inspired by 1960s fashion trends, crochet and woven garments are set to be huge in the coming years – most notably in the spring and summer seasons.

Top designers Fendi, Marni, and Gabriela Hearst all debuted crochet garments during their recent Fashion Week shows.

Floral prints similar to those from the swinging ’60s will also come back in style.

caption Dominique Tipper at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. source Scott Garfitt/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Bold, out-there, and Pop Art-inspired floral prints will continue to be everywhere – just look at Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes and “Cats” premiere gowns.

Low-rise jeans a la the early 2000s are also set to be huge in the coming years.

caption A guest wears blue denim low-rise flare pants during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2020. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

“Typically, trends are on a 20-year cycle before their first re-appearance, which means that late ’90s and early 2000s fashion moments will continue to pop up,” said Brown.

Androgynous styles will be popular across the board for both men and women.

Having worked in editorial, e-commerce, fashion photography, and fashion styling for years, Xina Giatas predicts that one of the biggest trends of the next decade will be embracing boldness and breaking conventions when it comes to style.

One style prediction that will dominate the next decade is the idea of androgyny and playing with traditional ideas of what men and women “should” wear. Celebrities like Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Ruby Rose, and Zendaya have been known to select more androgynous fashions.

People have long broken fashion rules.

“Lauren Bacall wearing pants in the 1940s exemplified liberation at the time, and there’s now a resurgence in those same trends,” Giatas told Insider.

Tailored, double-breasted suits are also expected to be popular for both day wear and a night out on the town.

caption Greta Gerwig attends the Little Women London evening photo call at the Soho Hotel on December 16, 2019. source Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“What we’re also seeing a lot of right now, and will continue to see, is a lot of less structured silhouettes – wide-leg pants and suit jackets without a defined waistline – but also looks that are also extremely geometric,” Giatas said. “We saw a similar trend back in the 1920s when women stopped wearing structured corsets and dresses. It was a visual sign of the liberation women were experiencing at the time, and we’re seeing it again in an even bigger way.”

Boxier styles will dominate, as the body-positive movement bucks trends that only aim to be “flattering.”

caption Bella Hadid is seen strolling in central Paris on September 30, 2019, in Paris, France. source Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

“With the body-positive movement, people of all sizes are being celebrated and with that comes less emphasis on looking ‘thinner,'” Giatas told Insider. “People are more likely than ever before to wear something more artistic or oversized that may make them look bigger or shorter or may be less ‘flattering’ for their body type, but they’re not so concerned with that anymore.”

Designer labels will remain in style.

caption A guest wears a Fendi brown fanny pack bag outside Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

One major trend we saw a lot of in the early 2000s was a devotion to designer brands – think Von Dutch hats, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, designer handbags, and more. Today, consumers still love brand-name and designer items, and this isn’t expected to change any time soon.

“Because of the Kardashians and the Real Housewives, and the designer handbags that they constantly carry, those labels are still just as strong as ever,” said Giatas. “Walking down the street in New York City, you’ll still see people selling knockoff designer items. That hasn’t changed.”

However, handmade and artisan-crafted items will be just as coveted.

caption Tote bags by Needless Society, which hand-makes leather goods and accessories. source Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

While people still love designer names, consumers also want to purchase higher quality, handmade items that will last a lifetime, or even multiple lifetimes, but may not necessarily carry a designer name.

“You can find a high-quality leather bag handmade by an artist on Etsy or at the flea market – you don’t necessarily need to buy a Gucci bag anymore,” said Giatas. “Designer items, of course, are beautiful, coveted, and they give you that rush, but I also love the idea of buying a hand-tooled leather purse that you’re going to hand down to generations under you … The leather will soften, the color will change – you can buy a used bag, but it takes time and effort to create the story of a bag.”

Fashion will become more intertwined with technology.

caption Lou Beyer wearing a Prada iPhone Case on December 16, 2019, in Cologne, Germany. source Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

“There’s a lot of designers out there working on ‘fashion tech,’ using materials that charge your phone or glow, or incorporate other kinds of technology,” said Giatas.

“Decades ago, when we were talking about a self-driving car, that seemed so far away. Now my wireless headphones connect to my phone, which connects to my laptop, which then could connect to an Apple Watch. I think everything’s going to become much more integrated with technology in the coming years, [including clothing.]”

Vintage and second-hand items will become more and more popular.

caption A woman enters a thrift store in Ramsgate, England. source TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Billions of pounds of textiles and clothing end up in landfills each year, so it may come as no surprise that sustainability is perhaps the biggest focus of the fashion industry in the next decade.

Vintage shopping is playing a major role in allowing fashion lovers to experiment with “new” styles without purchasing “fast-fashion” clothing that tends to go out of style and is generally low-quality.

“There’s something that’s always been really exciting for me about shopping secondhand and searching through a rack of blouses to find a diamond in the rough piece,” said Giatas.

Giatas also explains that online vintage shopping through sites like Poshmark, swapping clothing items with friends or family members, or gaining inspiration from your favorite celebrities or style influencers to rework pieces in your own wardrobe are also great ways to reinvigorate your style without creating more waste.

Sustainable and eco-conscious brands will continue to see a rise in popularity.

caption Reformation storefront. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

“The problem with ‘slow-fashion’ sustainable brands is that, oftentimes, they do cost more money. There are some big-box brands that have sustainable or eco-conscious options, but it’s still not common across the board,” Giatas says.

There are options available that are gentler on the environment than others – and they don’t have to cost an absolute fortune. H&M Conscious, Everlane, and Reformation are just three new brands that offer sustainable or eco-conscious clothing options.

In another move towards more sustainable clothing, more people will be renting their clothes than ever before.

caption Nuuly rental box. source Crystal Cox/Insider

Sky Pollard, the head of product for the clothing rental service Nuuly, told Insider that the company always aims to have the latest trends available. As far as trends go, the company draws inspiration from everything from celebrity style to social media and the runways when stocking their site.

Nuuly carries items of clothing ranging from Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie to high-end brands and vintage pieces. For just $88 per month, subscribers can rent six pieces of their choice – and often receive hundreds of dollars worth of clothes in each box.

“Renting is a great way for people to access a brand they may not be able to afford normally, without having to buy it new,” Pollard told Insider.

Another main contender in the game of clothing rental is Rent The Runway. After a massive fundraising effort in March 2019, the company has been valued at more than $1 billion. Subscribers to the service are able to rent designer items at a set price of $160 per month.

With the rise in rental and vintage clothing, people will also be more inclined to incorporate bold, one-of-a-kind pieces into their wardrobes.

caption Landiana Cerciu wears a red and white ruffled oversized dress and a neon yellow fanny pack bag during Paris Fashion Week. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

“When it comes to upcoming trends, it’s less about what’s ‘in,’ and more about trying something new and expressing yourself through your wardrobe,” Sky Pollard said. “Customers are really responding to novelty prints and experimenting with bold silhouettes.”