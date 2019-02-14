31 clever home and kitchen organization tools that don’t look like they belong in a dorm room

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

In theory, organizational tools should make your home more comfortable and your life more efficient.

When those tools are plastic bins typically found in dorms and container stores, they can pit functionality against style and create contradictory stress.

Below are 31 ways to organize your home effectively without compromising on looks.

If you want to live inside of an organized home, the options can be a bit sterile and uninspired; a classic interior design nightmare played out between form and function.

But you can get aesthetically pleasing organizational tools. They might cost a bit more upfront, but I’d wager that they’re more than worth the extra cost. You only buy them once, and you don’t have to live around soulless plastic bins that remind you of time spent in a dorm or quarantine rather than enjoying the fact that you always know where your college T-shirts are. Organization should make your life easier and your home more comfortable and efficient, not the other way around.

If you’re looking for some stylish options that can help organize your life and place, check out 30 below for some inspiration. Otherwise, a good general rule is that you can find some pretty great options at stores like Food52, West Elm, Nordstrom, and even Urban Outfitters and the newly elevated Amazon Home Basics.

Below are 31 stylish purchases to organize your place:

A stainless steel sponge caddy

The Joseph Joseph stainless steel sink caddy will keep your soapy sponge and dishwashing tools within reach but out of the way. Plus, the steel is fingerprint-proof.

A modular countertop set

This set of modular countertop helpers is made from durable ceramic and topped with wooden lids, including a slotted option to store utensils at the ready.

Wicker storage baskets

This set of four wicker storage baskets can be used anywhere and for anything. They take the place of those collapsible fabric ones we all had at some point in college.

An upgrade to the over-door hanger

Smart Overdoor Hanger, available on West Elm, $12 [Take 20% off and free shipping with the code “WINTER” at checkout]

Here’s your sleek and basic solution to ugly plastic contraptions.

Woven under-bed storage

Metallic Woven Underbed Storage, available on West Elm, $34 [Take 20% off and free shipping with the code “WINTER” at checkout]

If you’d rather have under-bed storage that lends some style points to your room (especially if your bed skirt doesn’t touch the ground, and they’ll be in view) this woven version from West Elm is a good option for everything from magazines and keepsakes to clothes and shoes.

Matching colorful storage containers

Get rid of the mismatched takeout containers and standardize organization with this colorful set.

Magnetic spice tins

Cut down on the countertop or cabinet space with this set of 16 magnetic spice tins. They’ll add some colorful, sleek points of interest in the kitchen, and you’ll always know which spices you’ve got on hand without digging through a deep cupboard.

Nesting bowls you can microwave

These good-looking nested storage bowls are microwave-safe, so you can reheat prepped food whenever convenient (sans-lids). Use them in the fridge or the freezer. They’re also 100% airtight and leak-proof.

All the essentials

Material’s “The Fundamentals” is seven pieces of kitchenware you’ll use every day – six tools and one well-designed container.

A shelf for smart tech that minimizes cords

Minimize cords and put your speakers in a prime location for listening to music or answering your daily calls for recipe clarifications. Get it in white or black to match your decor.

A vertical bathroom shelf

If the storage under your sink isn’t covering it, this Spacesaver creates space vertically out of the dead air typically monopolized by your bathroom’s toilet.

Multipurpose stoneware canisters

These Mason Cash stoneware canisters are perfect for kitchen storage. They have a subtle woodland design that harkens back to folktales from the mid-19th century. Keep your coffee, flour, grains, and more cool and dry with its airtight seal.

A portable pseudo-cedar closet

This hanging wardrobe is a chemical-free protectant against moths, mildew, and musty scents – and it’s made with aromatic red cedar harvested from renewable forests.

A bag hanger

Joint Bag Hanger, available on West Elm, $20 [Take 20% off and free shipping with the code “WINTER” at checkout]

If you’d rather not fill your closet with ugly plastic contraptions, the joint bag hanger is a bit more stylish. Get it in white or black.

Thin, foldable, front-facing storage cubes

If you’d rather be able to see what’s inside a storage unit in your closet, open-face containers are a solid option. These aren’t exactly adding to an overall aesthetic, but they’re thin enough that you shouldn’t see much of them if you’re standing facing them – just make sure whatever is inside is folded, or that it’s something you want on view. They fold down to just about nothing when not in use.

A magnetic knife bar

If countertop space is at a premium, negate any need for a standing knife set holder with a stainless steel magnetic bar. We’re fans of this one.

Mason jars with lids

Store kitchen goods in mason jars with lids if they’re going to be on view and you’d like to avoid the sterility of plastic bins.

Herb storage containers that fit in refrigerator doors

Fill these contraptions with just an inch or two of water and wilty, sad herbs will perk up. It should also fit inside your refrigerator door without complaint.

Weave storage bins

Use these weave bins for pretty much anything – clothes, books, office supplies, or entertainment tech.

A hanging pot rack

The Cuisinart Wall-Mount Bookshelf Rack keeps pots and pans within reach and out of the way in cupboards that are too deep and horizontal to be of much convenience for storage.

A well-built dish rack with wood handles

A good-looking dish rack isn’t an easy thing to come by. This minimalist, Japanese design comes in white or grey, and the plastic utensil container has lots of holes in the bottom for drainage. It’s also removable for scrubbing away soapy buildup. The high-sided, plastic drainage tray keeps water from puddling all over your countertops.

Stainless steel glass canisters

Keep your ingredients fresh and uniform in stainless steel containers so you don’t have mismatched and half-full boxes vying for order in your pantry.

Standard oil and vinegar containers

Keep your vinegars and oils in a set of uniform containers with removable corks – they’ll look a little more purposeful than whatever container your favorite brand comes inside.

A utensils holder

A utensils holder is a nice way to keep the usual suspects within arms reach while you’re cooking. This one rotates for access all around.

Apple crates

Few things are as incontrovertibly rustic-chic as furnishing your home with natural apple crates. They’re great for housing books and records.

Magnetic hooks that can hold up to 40 pounds

These industrial-grade magnetic hooks can hold 40 pounds of weight when used horizontally, and they don’t require much more setup or space than sticking them onto a magnetic surface.

A magnetic refrigerator rack

Especially great for small kitchens, this steel and wood refrigerator rack can attach to your fridge magnetically or be installed on any convenient wall.

Versatile enamel kitchen canisters

If you’re going to store pantry essentials in plain sight, it’s worth investing in canisters you won’t hate seeing every day of your life. Enamelware is lightweight, stackable, dishwasher-safe, and can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, or on the grill. These white, grey-trimmed canisters fuse modern and vintage nicely, and the set comes with 1-quart, 2-quart, 2.5-quart, and 3-quart canisters.

Acrylic trays

Repurpose an acrylic tray to store everything from spices to condiments. It’s transparent, and it won’t make whatever room or cabinet it’s stored in look smaller or more cluttered.

record storage crates

Perfect for avoiding plastic milk crates for your well-loved records.

Wire mesh storage hanging shelves

Wire Mesh Storage Hanging Double Shelf, available on West Elm, $99 [Take 20% off and free shipping with the code “WINTER” at checkout]

Throw your bathroom essentials into this double shelf that’s made from durable, rust-proof stainless steel.