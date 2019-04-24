15 stylish men’s watches under $250 that make great graduation gifts

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source MVMT

Every young professional needs a nice watch, but may not have deep enough pockets for high-end luxury brands.

With a $250 budget, there are a variety of quality watches from brands like MVMT, Fossil, Filippo Loreti, and Timex that make great gifts.

We rounded up the 15 best watches under $250 to give as graduation gifts – or to buy for yourself.

While first-apartment essentials, tech items, and gift cards are all solid presents to give a recent graduate, a watch is an often-overlooked but much-appreciated gift idea they probably couldn’t otherwise afford themselves.

College years are usually when young men begin building out their professional wardrobe with essentials for their internships, but shelling out hundreds of dollars for a watch isn’t always in the budget. As such, a nice timepiece is likely one hole in their wardrobe that needs filling.

If you’re looking to gift them a watch they’ll feel proud to wear to their first job, now is the time to do it. With a $250 budget, you can find plenty of watches that are perfect for casual days, formal functions, first-job interviews, and everything in between.

Whether you’re shopping for a graduate, or you’re a recent graduate yourself looking to spend some of your gift money, you’ll find a hand-picked selection of affordable yet stylish watches here.

Check them out, below:

MVMT 40mm Rose Gold Brown

source MVMT

Featuring a 40mm rose gold case, a black dial, and a premium leather band, this watch from MVMT is elegant and simple – and at $120, it won’t cost you much.

Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm

source Timex

While most automatic watches cost hundreds of dollars, the Timex Marlin is pretty fairly priced at $249. It features a modest 40mm case size, a leather band, and a dial with a date display. In addition to this black, silver, and gold color combination, you’ll find four other styles available.

Fossil Minimalist

source Fossil

As its name suggests, the Fossil Minimalist, is kept very simple with easy-to-read hour and minute markers on the dial. What makes this watch special – and most other Fossil watches – is the free engraving option. You can add a personalized message to make this gift more memorable. And with 16 color combinations available between faces and straps, you’ll find a bunch of great styles. You could buy two and still be under the $250 budget.

Linjer Chronograph

source Linjer

Founded in 2014, Linjer is a new watch startup that sells well-made watches at affordable prices. While many of their styles are extremely minimal, the 41mm Chronograph is a solid choice for guys who like more intricate designs.

Filippo Loreti Rome Silver Blue

source Filippo Loreti

As the most crowdfunded watch company in Kickstarter history, Filippo Loreti has made a name for itself with luxury-grade watches at a fraction of traditional retail costs. This Rome style comes with a vibrant blue leather band and dial, a bright silver case and dial accents, and an engraving of Rome’s Piazza del Campidoglio on the back.

Daniel Wellington Classic Durham

source Amazon

Daniel Wellington is usually the watch brand of choice for true minimalists. The Classic Durham watch features a thin 40mm case, a white dial with gold hour markers and hands, and a brown leather band.

Todd Synder x Timex Beekman

source Todd Snyder

New York menswear brand Todd Synder and Timex have teamed up for quite a few different watches, and the Beekman is one of, if not the most unique. Inspired by classic cars, the watch features a tachymeter gauge in the iconic swirl pattern, an Indiglo night backlight, and a genuine leather band with a croc skin pattern.

Seiko Diver’s Automatic

source Amazon

The Seiko Diver’s watch is a classic. With an automatic movement, it’s designed to keep ticking without any batteries. Its stainless steel case and bracelet are contrasted by a navy blue dial and a navy blue and red bezel.

Hamilton Khaki Field

source Jomashop

Inspired by military-issued field watches, the Hamilton Khaki Field features a stainless steel case, a brown dial with tan accents, and a canvas strap.

Movado Bold

source Jomashop

The Movado Bold is elegant, luxurious, and simple. Aside from the signature Movado dot, the all-black dial is completely clean.

Victorinox Alliance

source Jomashop

The Victorinox Alliance watch offers the dependability of a Swiss-made watch without costing an arm and a leg. Its two-tone silver and gold color pairs well with everything, which makes it a nice everyday watch.

Skagen Holst Hybrid Smartwatch

source Skagen

If you want he connectivity and functions of a smartwatch, but prefer the look of a classic analog watch, the Skagen Holst Hybrid is a great choice. You can get notifications from your smartphone, set timers, control your music, and more.

Tissot V8 Automatic

source Jomashop

The Tissot V8 Automatic features a white dial with a date display, a silver case, a blue bezel, and a perforated brown leather band. With a 72-hour power reserve, it’ll keep time even when if you don’t wear it for a couple of days.

Invicta Pro Diver Automatic

source Jomashop

As the most affordable watch on the list, the Invicta Pro Diver boasts some pretty attractive features. It has a gold-tone case and bracelet, a blue unidirectional bezel, and a magnified date display. Its pearlescent face and automatic movement make it look and feel like a much more expensive timepiece.

Seiko Day Date Two-Tone

source Jomashop

With a two-tone silver and gold color combination, ribbed gold bezel, and a functional day and date display at 3 o’clock, this Seiko is a much cheaper alternative to the iconic Rolex Day Date.