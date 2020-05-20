9 athletic brands making gym clothes you won’t be embarrassed to wear out in public

source Public Rec

As trends shift to focus more on comfort, clothes that were typically reserved for the gym or training are becoming more popular for casual wear.

From retro styles to modern performance, there are athletic clothes that’ll fit into every man’s closet.

We rounded up 9 of our favorite places to buy athletic wear that you’ll actually want to wear outside.

In the past, athletic wear was mostly regarded as clothing you’d only wear to the gym, but as trends shift toward comfort-driven styles, sportswear brands are more popular than ever – even for non-athletes.

With performance as the primary focus, athletic wear is naturally more comfortable than other articles of clothing like suits, button-down shirts, and jeans. With more people gravitating to it for everyday use, the styles have evolved to be fashionable, functional, and in some cases even suitable for the office.

Sportswear giants like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, as well as several amazing startups like Rhone, Olivers Apparel, and Public Rec feature a variety of athletic wear that’ll keep you comfortable and looking good.

Whether you’re a true athlete or someone simply looking for clothes with more versatility, athletic wear is where you should look.

Check out 9 of the most stylish athletic wear brands below.

Rhone

Designed for the modern man, Rhone is one of the most versatile activewear brands around. They offer all kinds of tops, bottoms, and accessories that will perform well for your workouts and look great in the street. We’ve tested everything from the brand’s T-shirts and shorts to performance dress shirts and had positive experiences with them all. Read our full Rhone review here.

Public Rec

When it comes to athletic wear, T-shirts are a staple, and Public Rec makes one of the best I’ve tried. Made from a proprietary fabric blend of Pima cotton, Tencel, and spandex, the Go-To Tee is designed to wick moisture and never shrink, while staying soft and stretchy.

T-shirts aren’t the only thing they’ve executed well. In 2016, the startup company received so much praise for its All Day Everyday Pant, a pair of sweatpants nice enough to wear to the office, that it sold out and ended up with a 1200-person waitlist. Now they’re fully back in stock along with the new All Day Everyday Joggers. I own both pairs and they’re some of my favorite pants to wear.

Olivers Apparel

Olivers Apparel came to life after a 2013 Kickstarter and has since become one of the best brands for stylish athletic wear. If your sense of fashion is clean and simple, then Olivers is perfect for you. While many sportswear brands use bold colors and patterns on its gear, many of Olivers’ clothes use solid colors and logo-less designs.

I’ve tried the Terminal Tech Tee and All-Over Shorts and was impressed with their ability to keep me cool and dry. Both are made of stretchy materials that make for very comfortable clothes, no matter what your day entails.

Nike

Nike is one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world. Innovation is ever-present in their products, but so is style (especially with the Nike Sportswear line). You’ll be able to find shorts, T-shirts, hoodies, compression pants, socks, and more – basically anything you could possibly think of. Also, don’t forget that Jordan Brand and Converse are all part of the Nike family, so there are tons of options.

Adidas

When it comes to fashionable athletic wear, Adidas is at the top of its game. In addition to having good-looking performance clothing and classic designs like the tracksuit, the Three Stripes has teamed up with dozens of brands. Kanye West, Pharell Williams, White Mountaineering, A Bathing Ape, Reigning Champ, and Alexander Wang are just a few of the many collaborators they’ve worked with.

Whether you’re wanting to channel an old school look or wear top-quality performance gear during workouts, Adidas has it.

Puma

Puma is another sportswear brand that’s been in the industry for many years. Similar to Adidas, the brand has premium gear like T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, as well as classic-styled track jackets. Recently, Puma has put more emphasis on modern designs by collaborating with celebrities like Big Sean, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, and Selena Gomez.

Also, if you’re a fan of cars, Puma offers clothing lines in collaboration with BMW, Ferrari, and Mercedes AMG, so you can represent your favorite auto manufacturers.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder is an all-encompassing menswear brand, but its Champion collection specifically is a great place to find stylish athletic wear. The collaboration brings together the best of both worlds – high-end looks from Todd Synder and the undeniable sportswear history from Champion – to create timeless pieces you’ll want to wear beyond just working out.

Vuori

Founded in 2015, Vuori is an emerging performance brand that focuses on clothing that works in all facets of life. While most performance wear is based strictly on athletics, Vuori is centered around performance in more than just sport. The pants are made from a light and stretchy material that’s soft against the skin. Whether you’re doing yoga, running, working out, riding a bike, lounging, or dressing casually, the clothes can handle it, and they’ll keep you comfortable too.

Janji

Janji is a Boston-based running apparel brand with a mission to bring awareness and provide aid to communities that lack access to clean water. Its men’s and women’s collections are inspired by the cultures, textiles, and colors found in countries affected by the global water crisis. Janji donates 5% of every sale to clean water initiatives in those countries. Read our full review on Janji.