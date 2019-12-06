Luis Suarez has backed Lionel Messi to continue playing even though the Argentine sparked retirement rumors by saying ‘the moment of withdrawal is approaching’

caption Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. source Getty/Mata Mitij

Luis Suarez has backed Lionel Messi to continue playing for “long while” after the Argentine sparked retirement rumors with his comments at the Ballon d’Or awards on Monday.

Messi was awarded a record sixth Ballon d’Or on the night, after which he told the crowd in Paris that “the moment of withdrawal is approaching.”

The 32-year-old is yet to sign a new FC Barcelona deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2021, and his latest comment further fueled rumors he could be nearing the end of his career.

Suarez, however, says otherwise.

“[Messi] amazes me because he is a one-off and is making history,” Suarez told beIN SPORTS. “As a friend and team-mate, [the Ballon d’Or] makes me happy and proud because it’s a beautiful moment for him.

“[His comments] were misinterpreted. When someone wins a Ballon d’Or they are happy but also nervous.

“Leo is a human being and gets nervous like the rest of us. He wanted to say he might have to contend with retiring in a couple of years.

“It was misunderstood, but I’m sure Leo Messi will continue for a long while yet.”

While Suarez is certain of Messi’s future however, he’s less so about his own.

The Uruguayan striker joined Barca in July 2014, and has since played 263 games, scored 187 goals, winning 13 major honours, including four La Liga titles and the Champion League in 2014/15.

However at 32, Suarez feels it is now time for he, and Barcelona, to be considering his future at the Camp Nou, and begin the search for his replacement.

“As a fan of the club, I have to think about the future,” he said.

“Maybe the best thing is if [the club] sign a young or an established player to carry the torch as Barcelona’s No. 9.”

Barcelona next take on RCD Mallorca on Saturday, December 7.

