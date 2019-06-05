10 subscription boxes your dad will enjoy long after Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Birchbox

This Father’s Day, give the gift that keeps on giving with a subscription box that’ll magically appear at his doorstep month after month.

Here are 10 unique, thoughtful, and beautifully curated boxes for every kind of dad.

On a time crunch and looking for more ideas? Check out our Father’s Day gift guides.

The gifting experience with the usual one-off present – no matter how beautifully it’s wrapped – is fleeting. That’s why we love to give subscription boxes.

With a carefully selected subscription box, you’re able to show the dad in your life that you care all year long. Months after the official Father’s Day on June 16, they’ll continue to be reminded of your love. That’s why we’ve put together a collection of curated subscription boxes for every type of dad from the luxury-loving father to the one who has a major love for vinyl.

Here are 10 fantastic subscription boxes perfect for Father’s Day:

If your dad likes a strong cup of coffee

source Blend Box

Remind your dad of your love every morning when he goes to make his coffee with the Blue Bottle Coffee subscription. Every other week, he’ll receive half a pound of one of Blue Bottle’s small batch coffees along with the story and flavor profile of the beans in the bag.

If your dad loves to grill

source Grill Masters Club

If you happen to have a dad who’s happiest camped out in front of his BBQ, the Grill Masters Club is a perfect present.

Each box contains an array of grill-ready products like sauces, dry rubs, wood chips, grilling gadgets, and recipes. Your dad can also take a deeper dive into BBQ culture and join the Grill Master Tribe, one of the largest BBQ communities around.

If your dad loves the newest gadgets

source Breo

Breo’s mantra is that it delivers the “coolest things you never knew you needed,” and it takes this task seriously.

Four times a year, it’ll mail out sturdy wood boxes containing five to eight items across tech, lifestyle, and home goods, like the KeySmart Pro with Tile and ThawTHAT! Modern Defrosting Board.

If your dad enjoys unique items

source Bespoke Post

After you gift your father a Bespoke Post subscription, he’ll go online and take a personality questionnaire that helps determine what kind of box he’ll want to receive. Will he wind up with something bar-centric or travel based, or will he be drawn to home decor or style accessories?

Regardless of genre, he’ll receive a unique and well-made product catered to his tastes. Recent mailings included a sturdy canvas weekend bag, an Old Fashioned mix box, and a Lyonnaise Round Frying Pan with a fancy pepper mill.

If your dad loves luxury

source Cratejoy

Born from the luxury magazine The Robb Report, Robb Vices delivers a highly curated experience each month for those who like to indulge in the finer things in life. Past boxes have included opulent items such as an Emile Henry Fondue Set and a Georg Jensen Champagne Sabre.

If your dad loves a steak

source Butcher Box

Dads who love a good steak will have their taste buds tickled by The Butcher Box.

Choices include a beef box, beef and chicken box, beef and pork box, or a custom box. Each delivery includes enough protein for 24 meals, or you can opt for the larger box that includes enough meat for 48 meals – this one rings in at a whopping $714 for three months.

If your dad loves to fish

source Lucky Tackle Box

Dads who enjoy fishing will be “caught” by the thoughtfulness the Lucky Tackle box. You can order the basic LTB box that includes five baits or you can up the ante with the XL for seven baits at $26.99 per month, or go all out with the Tournament Box with 13 to 15 baits per box at $46 per month.

If your dad loves fun accessories

source Gentleman’s Box

The Gentleman’s Box is a perfect fit for the dad who loves fun accessories. Each box contains gifts like printed socks, a trendy tie, accessories, and grooming samples.

If your dad loves music

source Vinyl Me

Treat your dad to some sweet new sounds via Vinyl Me, Please. Each month he’ll receive one vinyl LP pressed exclusively for Vinyl Me, Please along with unique extras. You’ll be able to choose between Essentials, Classics, or Rap & Hip Hop depending on your dad’s taste in music. Just make sure he still has his record player.

If your dad likes to look his best

source Birchbox

At just $10 a month, this is one of the most affordable subscription boxes out there. The Birchbox for Men subscription will introduce your father to a variety of new top-shelf grooming supplies from hair gel to shaving cream.