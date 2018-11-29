The 18 best subscription boxes you can gift from Amazon this holiday season

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption SnackNation curates healthy snacks that aren’t boring and donates meals to families in need. source Facebook

Subscription boxes are the gifts that keep on giving.

Whether you subscribe for three months or 12, you’re essentially giving several gifts but without the hassle of shopping and wrapping each one.

And to save you even more time and effort, Amazon has stepped up its subscription box game. Not only does the site literally have all of the things, its subscription box service has kits for every need and budget.

Beauty fans, snackers, kids, pet owners – it’s all there. And each month has a different theme so they’re never getting the same products twice. It’s basically the holidays every month, and they have you to thank for that.

If you’re going to give a subscription box this season, these 18 are all great choices.

FaceTory: sheet masks they can do every weekend

source Facebook

Treat them to a four-pack or seven-pack of facial masks every month. The types of masks range from basic cotton sheets to hydrogels so there’s a good range of products they can try and explore.

MexiCrate: Mexican candy for their sweet tooth

source Facebook

For a bold taste of Mexico, gift them a box of Mexican candies that hit all the right spots: sweet, spicy, salty, and sour. The Liker box includes one pound of candy, while the Lover box has a whopping three pounds.

Bean Box: best-in-class coffee from Seattle and Portland

source Instagram / beanboxcoffee

Every month, they can try out another amazing coffee brewer from Seattle and Portland. There are six types of boxes to choose from – light roast, medium roast, dark roast, espresso, decaf, and an “All Roasts” option. Each box comes with a 12-ounce pouch of freshly roasted whole beans, tasting notes, and at-home brewing tips.

Field to Cup: curated teas from small gardens and blenders

source Facebook

If they’re more of a tea person, try this box of loose leaf teas. There are three tiers depending on how much tea is in each box, so you can customize based on their drinking habits.

SnackNation: healthy snacks that aren’t boring

source Facebook

Choose between a monthly box of eight, 15, or 25 healthy snacks depending on their snack habits. The boxes offer a variety of bites like chips, jerky, sweets, and more. And for every box they receive, SnackNation will donate a meal to a family in need.

Allure: expert-picked beauty products

source Amazon

They can try Allure magazine editors’ absolute favorite beauty products for $15 a month. The subscription comes with full and travel-sized products hand-selected by Allure experts, beauty tips, and how-to content.

KitNipBox: fun toys and treats for cats

source Facebook

Even the most unimpressed cat will love a subscription to a toys-and-treats box or just-toys box. Every month, a portion of proceeds and/or products are also donated to shelters and rescues so you’ll be helping out other cats with this subscription.

The Dapper Dog Box: fun accessories and delicious treats for their doggos

source Facebook

Cats aren’t the only ones with subscription boxes. Dogs can get in on the action with the Dapper Dog box. There are two types of themed boxes depending on the dog’s weight, but each one is filled with five full-sized treats, toys, accessories, a signature bandana, and more. A portion of sales from every box goes toward helping rescue and shelter dogs too.

Julep Beauty: amazing beauty and skincare products at a total steal

source Amazon

Score Julep beauty products at half the price with this $19.99 monthly box. It comes with two full-sized products and a sweet bonus gift, like a mini mascara or makeup pouch.

Prime Book Box: curated children’s books

source Amazon

Keep the kids busy with a set of hand-picked, age-appropriate books every one, two, or three months. Bonus points if you set the kids up in a book club. (Just kidding.)

STEM Club: toys that teach kids about science, tech, engineering, and math

source Amazon

Start them young with this STEM subscription box that features toys that teach kids about science, tech, engineering, and math. There are three age groups – three to four, five to seven, eight to 13 – and three subscription options – one, two, or three months – so you can get the appropriate box for their age and your budget.

Bitsbox: coding projects for kids

source Facebook

Kids ages six to 12 would love this box of coding projects that ultimately teaches them how to develop their own apps. Each box has a new computer science concept that builds on the previous month’s project so they can apply what they’ve learned previously.

SnackSack: gluten-free and vegan snacks

source Facebook

Even those with dietary restrictions can have their pick with this snack-centric subscription. Whether it’s the classic, gluten-free, or vegan version, all the boxes contain 12 healthy snacks they’ll reach for all month long.

Gentleman’s Box: accessories for the modern gentleman

source Facebook

If the men in your life could use a little help in the style department, get them this monthly kit. For $25, they’ll receive four to six style accessories, like pocket squares, socks, and cufflinks, and one free year’s worth of GQ.

Funko: pop culture collectibles

source Amazon

For the superhero-fanatic, this subscription has it all. Each themed box has four to seven pieces of collectible Marvel memorabilia like “Spiderman” keychains, “Guardians of the Galaxy” mugs, exclusive Pop! figurines, and more.

Candy Club: a constant stream of delicious candy

source Facebook

Choose from a Mostly Sweet or Mostly Sour box depending on their tastes, and a 3-pack or 6-pack depending on how much they want to upset their dentist.

Spartan Carton: all the things they need to stay fit — minus the gym

source Facebook

For the person who’s dead-set on achieving their fitness goals this year, help them with supplements, snacks, and new workout gear each month. It’ll be the motivation they need to keep going.

BloomsyBox: gorgeous flowers from sustainable farms

source Facebook

Whether you choose the mixed flowers box or the roses-only box, they’ll seriously love the gift of farm-fresh florals every month.