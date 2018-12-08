35 unique subscription boxes and services that keep on giving after the holidays are over

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Teabox/Instagram

By now, the idea of a subscription box service is far from new. It remains, however, an excellent gift choice because there’s one for pretty much every interest and hobby you can think of. It’s also easy to purchase online and send – no pesky gift-wrapping necessary.

The best subscription services provide unique discovery opportunities, curate high-quality brands, and automate everyday routines to make life easier. We think the following subscriptions fit the bill and should be on your gifting list this year.

With some, you can buy a gift card to apply toward a plan of their choice, while with others you can designate the subscription duration and details yourself.

Find a subscription service gift they’ll love, below.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Harry’s: the razors and accessories needed for a close and comfortable shave

source Harry’s/Instagram

The gift of a clean, smooth shave is more cherished than you might think. Harry’s full line of shaving products work together seamlessly, and you can customize this combination of blades, creams, foaming gels, and post-shave balms to send to your recipient.

Hint: delicious, healthy waters that kick their soda habit

source Hint/Facebook

Fans of this flavored water stock it in their pantries by the caseful. The calorie-, sugar-, and GMO-free water comes in refreshing flavors like mango-grapefruit and blood orange, which they can rotate through with this drink subscription. Anyone who’s bored with regular water but wants to stay hydrated and healthy will look forward to each month’s delivery.

Causebox: products for the socially and environmentally conscious

source Causebox/Instagram

Causebox curates ethically made, vegan, and charitable products from the top socially conscious brands in beauty, fashion, wellness, home, and art. Each quarterly box has a retail value of more than $200 but only costs $49.95 and has the added benefit of doing good – for artisans, the environment, and your body.

My Garden Box: low-maintenance plants for budding green thumbs

source My Garden Box

Through My Garden Box, even those with terrible histories of tending to plants can build a thriving garden. The My Monthly Plant subscription includes one living plant or bulb, a special house-blend soil, and a decorative planter.

KiwiCo: activity-filled boxes that make kids forget they’re even learning

source Kiwi Co.

This kids’ subscription is divided into different types of “crates” based on age group. The Tadpole Crate (0-2 years old), for example, helps develop their imagination and fine motor skills; the Kiwi Crate (5-8 years old) blends art, science, and engineering into hands-on projects; and the Atlas Crate (6-11 years old) explores world geography and cultures.

Vinyl Me, Please: exclusive vinyl records to build their collection

source Vinyl Me Please/Instagram

Adding to their vinyl collection isn’t difficult when they can choose one exclusive LP each month from a collection of Essentials, Classics, and Rap and Hip Hop. The three-month gift membership includes one bonus record, while the six- and 12-month ones include two bonus records.

ArtSnacks: supplies for artists of all levels

source ArtSnacks

Part of the fun of being an artist is trying out new products and techniques. ArtSnacks’ collection of four to five premium, limited-edition art products (brushes, pens, paint, paper) encourages artists to incorporate supplies and techniques they might not use otherwise. They can join in on the #artsnackschallenge by using only that month’s products to create and share a work of art.

Robb Vices: luxury goods that fulfill the most indulgent desires

source Robb Vices

When past boxes have included bottle-opening sabers and rare spirits, you know this service doesn’t hold back on presenting the most extravagant vices to its subscribers. It’ll always keep them guessing what interesting or conversation-starting products will fill the next box.

Stance: socks worn by NBA players, skateboarders, and musicians alike

source Stance/Instagram

As a kid, no one was ever excited to receive socks, but it’s a different story for adults – especially when the socks are as stylish and comfortable as Stance’s. With celebrity investors like Will Smith, Dwayne Wade, Nas, and Jay-Z, Stance definitely has an aura of cool that translates into its socks.

Mouth: gourmet treats from makers you’ve never heard of

source Mouth/Instagram

Gourmet PopTarts, single-origin chocolate, and unusual chips made in small batches by independent American makers fill the boxes from this elevated snack company. There are four different subscriptions to choose from, including a Best of Mouth tasting sampler and the hyper-specific Pickles assortment.

Scentbird: generous perfume and cologne samples from designer brands

source Scentbird/Instagram

Scentbird essentially offers 30-day perfume and cologne trial runs through its subscription. It holds over 450 perfumes and 100 colognes in its collection, and your recipient has the power to try whichever one they want. Instead of being stuck with a full bottle of a fragrance they hate, they can figure out which one they really love.

Carnivore Club: cured meats to snack on

source Carnivore Club/Instagram

Hopefully they’ll invite you to the picnic after they receive a box of delicious, handcrafted cured meats from Carnivore Club. The local salami, prosciutto, pancetta, and other cured meats taste far better than the kind they get from the grocery store. The price is $39.99 per box, and each contains four to six meats.

BarkBox: toys and treats for their best animal friend

source Barkbox

The best way to please a dog owner is to gift not them but their dog. BarkBox’s adorable toys and all-natural treats are the highlight of the month for more than two million dogs nationwide.

KitNipBox: toys and treats for their other best animal friend

source KitNipBox

Of course, cats also deserve to be spoiled. The toys will entertain them for hours and the treats will keep their bellies full through lazy afternoon naps. KitNipBox supports more than 100 animal welfare organizations by donating a portion of proceeds and products every month.

Goby: the first electric toothbrush they’ll be excited to receive

source Goby/Instagram

The gift of good oral care is both thoughtful and useful. The Goby electric toothbrush is vigorously thorough, with the ability to be switched between sensitive and standard modes. Choose the eye-catching monochrome or metallic style, and throw in the brush head subscription so they always have an effective brush head.

Atlas Coffee Club: the ability to travel the world, one cup of coffee at a time

source Atlas Coffee Club

More than one area of the globe boasts amazing coffee, and around-the-world subscription Atlas Coffee Club is out to prove that by sending coffee from a different region every month. Each order includes tailored brewing recommendations and a postcard with information about the country’s coffee growing methods so they’ll fully appreciate the flavor and history of each cup.

Vinebox: glasses of wine to help them wind down at the end of the day

source Vinebox/Instagram

Rather than sending full-sized bottles of wine, Vinebox adopts the unique approach of bottling up nine single glass servings of wine they’ll love. This personalized wine flight arrives on a quarterly schedule. Your recipient also receives a $15 credit to buy the full-sized bottle of their favorite sample.

Winc: full-sized bottles of wine to enjoy and share with friends

source Winc/Instagram

The other wine subscription option, better suited to gift to frequent party hosts, is Winc. The California-based company both creates its own wine and curates bottles from top vineyards, and it sends three full bottles of wine based on their “Palate Profile.” Its community rating system also points them to new names to try.

Next Big Idea Club: the best nonfiction books, as recommended by bestselling authors

source Next Big Idea Club/Facebook

The book selections from Next Big Idea Club are curated by some of the biggest names in business and psychology non-fiction. Your recipient will read only the books that really matter, receive course materials that delve deeper into the content, access exclusive interviews, and discuss learnings with fellow members.

Frank And Oak: stylish yet composed closet basics

source Frank & Oak/Instagram

Canadian clothing startup Frank And Oak offers Style Plans for both men and women who are looking to build the foundation of their closet with long-lasting, versatile basics. The box contains items like simple crew necks and button-downs they can’t go wrong with, plus they’re all ethically sourced and sustainably made.

Gentleman’s Box: men’s accessories to make him a true gentleman

source Gentleman’s Box/Instagram

Once he’s outfitted in stylish clothes from head to toe, he can’t forget the details to pull it all together. Gentleman’s Box supplies the premium accessories like pocket squares and watches to complete the look. He can make the most of the contents by consulting the accompanying issue of “The Gentleman’s Post.”

Birchbox: beauty and grooming samples tailored to their style and needs

source Birchbox Man/Instagram

The grooming, skincare, and beauty industries couldn’t be more packed with products for all types of needs and concerns. Birchbox digs through the clutter for them and picks out five samples each month that they should use. At $10 a month, the value of the service is unparalleled.

Teabox: fresh, hand-selected tea leaves from India

source Teabox/Instagram

Teabox sends enough tea (and in five varieties) that they can enjoy two to three cups every day of the month. The themed boxes will make them appreciate the diverse types of tea more than ever. Past boxes include the Assam box, a range of black teas, and the Diwali box, a tribute to the flavors of India.

The Bouqs Co.: flower bouquets every week or every month, just because

source The Bouqs Co./Instagram

We would never turn down a regular shipment of beautiful flowers to adorn our desks or tabletops. With a subscription, you can save 20% on bouquets, enjoy free delivery, and set customizable dates for your lucky recipient.

Book of the Month: the perfect gift for people who appreciate the feel of a physical book

source Book of the Month/Instagram

This national book club is still going strong after more than 90 years. Every month, the bookworm in your life can choose a hardcover from five new titles and settle into a story that, more often than not, goes on to gain national attention and win major literary awards.

Cairn: outdoor products to get them prepared and excited to explore

source Cairn/Instagram

A group of outdoor enthusiasts came together to start Cairn, a subscription box of up to six products to gear anyone up for hikes, camping, and other outdoor activities. Whether they are just starting a new outdoor hobby or have conquered trails across the country, they’ll be inspired by the food, gear, and apparel in the box to stop wasting time and get outside.

HelloFresh: convenient, easy-to-cook, and delicious meal kits

source HelloFresh

HelloFresh is one of our top meal kit subscription choices because of its tasty dishes, creative features like “Dinner-to-Lunch” recipes, and accompanying wine club. There are plans and menus to suit all types of cooks and family sizes, from vegetarian couples to omnivore families of four. If HelloFresh doesn’t look like it’ll suit your recipient, check out the gift options from one of these services.

Daily Harvest: the easiest way to eat and drink healthy

source Daily Harvest/Instagram

From breakfast to dinner, Daily Harvest is the purveyor of all things healthy. Its pre-portioned smoothies, harvest bowls, lattes, soups, parfaits, and overnight oats are far from rabbit food and will actually fill them up with the nutrients to attack the day.

FabFitFun: the seasonal subscription box filled with the best full-sized products

source FabFitFun/Instagram

Curating eight to 10 full-sized, premium products across beauty, wellness, and fitness for only $49.99, FabFitFun sounds almost too good to be true. Members can customize their boxes and add on other products, enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from brand partners, and access workouts through FabFitFunTV.

Bokksu: authentic snacks from Japanese makers

source Bokksu

Experience the creative snack culture of Japan through Bokksu, the subscription where they won’t know which treat to tear open first. Think: Kit Kat flavors they can’t find in the US, shiitake mushroom chips, kabocha bread, and citrus shortbread cookies. The themed boxes contain 20 to 25 snacks and a tea pairing.

Rent the Runway: designer clothing rentals for less

source Rent the Runway

Buying a pricey dress doesn’t make sense for special events like weddings where she’ll only wear it once. Rent the Runway’s innovative model means she no longer has to waste money in order to look good at the reception or in the office. Other clothing subscriptions to consider are competing rental service Le Tote ($69/month) and Stitch Fix, which caters to personal styles and budgets.

Care/Of: a personalized supply of daily vitamins

source Care Of/Instagram

Vitamins were never so giftable before Care/Of. Its business centers around personalization, down to the name and message printed on the vitamin pack. Your purchase also provides mothers in need with prenatal vitamins.

Facetory: the best Korean sheet masks

source Facetory/Instagram

Soothing sheet masks are essential to an at-home spa day. Facetory sends high-quality Korean sheet masks for half their retail price. Made from unique ingredients like banana milk, yogurt, marine collagen, and 24 karat gold extract, they address a range of skin concerns and simply feel great on their skin.

Breo Box: high-end and boutique brand name products

source Breo Box/Instagram

Past boxes from Breo Box have included TRX fitness accessories, smart home devices and smartwatches, and Bluetooth headphones. The high-end products aren’t geared toward any gender – as long as they appreciate quality everyday essentials, fitness and health gear, and tech, they’ll love Breo Box.

Stitch Fix: an inclusive and personalized styling experience

source Stitch Fix/Instagram

Stitch Fix offers the most styling options for different ages and body types: men, women, kids, plus size, maternity, and petite. The average price for men’s and women’s items is $55, but they can set their own budget to receive clothes they’re comfortable with, and you can give a gift card in amounts up to $1,000.