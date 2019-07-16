The 25 US suburbs where home values are growing the fastest, ranked

caption Suburban areas are growing in popularity and price. source zstock/Shutterstock

Americans are flocking to the suburbs.

A recent study by the US Census Bureau shows that suburbs in the South and West are growing in popularity and price.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to take a look at the top 25 US suburbs where median home values have grown the most from May 2014 to May 2019.

City-dwellers are ditching the hustle and bustle of city life and moving to the suburbs in search of affordable housing, more space, and quieter streets.

The suburbs seeing the most growth are located in the southern and western regions of the US. According to a recent study by the US Census Bureau, counties in the South and West saw more people move in than move out between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Just consider Florida, which welcomed about 566,000 new residents in 2017 and saw a 4.7% year-over-year home value increase to $233,2oo in 2019.

Rising home values in Florida put their prices on par with the current US median home value, which has increased 5.4% over the past year to $226,800.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find the 25 suburbs where median home values have grown the most from May 2014 to May 2019. Of those listed, 12 are located in Florida and three are in Georgia.

For the purposes of this list, we considered suburbs that have a population between 50,000 and 100,000. Keep reading to see the 25 suburbs where median home values are increasing the fastest, ranked from the lowest to the highest rate of increase.

Lynnwood, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lynnwood has increased by 66.3%.

caption Lynnwood, Washington. source Google Maps

Median home value: $499,100

Population: 84,100

Lynnwood, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.

DeSoto, Texas: Over the past five years, the median home value in DeSoto has increased by 67.4%.

caption DeSoto, Texas. source Google Maps

Median home value: $223,000

Population: 53,100

DeSoto, Texas is around 25 minutes away from Dallas by car.

Union City, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Union City has increased by 67.8%.

caption Union City, New Jersey. source Google Maps

Median home value: $433,700

Population: 68,400

Union City, New Jersey is around 20 minutes away from Hoboken by car.

Kendale Lakes, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Kendale Lakes has increased by 68.6%.

caption Kendal Lakes, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $253,900

Population: 59,700

Kendale Lakes, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Miami by car.

Shoreline, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Shoreline has increased by 69.4%.

caption Shoreline, Washington. source Google Maps

Median home price: $566,600

Population: 53,200

Shoreline, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.

Plant City, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plant City has increased by 70.5%.

caption Plant City, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $191,300

Population: 78,500

Plant City, Florida is around 30 minutes away from Tampa by car.

Margate, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Margate has increased by 73.3%.

caption Margate, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $205,400

Population: 55,100

Margate, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Tamarac, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Tamarac has increased by 73.6%.

caption Tamarac, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $190,600

Population: 63,100

Tamarac, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Sunrise, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Sunrise has increased by 73.9%.

caption Sunrise, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $230,100

Population: 90,000

Sunrise, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Dearborn Heights, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Dearborn Heights has increased by 74%.

caption Dearborn Heights, Michigan. source Google Maps

Median home price: $126,700

Population: 56,300

Dearborn Heights, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Deerfield Beach, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Deerfield Beach has increased by 75.1%.

caption Deerfield Beach, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $181,600

Population: 76,200

Deerfield Beach, Florida is around 22 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Largo, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Largo has increased by 75.3%.

caption Largo, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $195,800

Population: 83,200

Largo, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Tampa by car.

Taylor, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Taylor has increased by 76.4%.

caption Taylor, Michigan. source Google Maps

Median home price: $105,300

Population: 61,700

Taylor, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Covington, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Covington has increased by 76.7%.

caption Covington, Georgia. source Google Maps

Median home price: $159,700

Population: 89,100

Covington, Georgia is around 45 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

Griffin, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Griffin has increased by 76.8%.

caption Griffin, Georgia. source Google Maps

Median home price: $124,300

Population: 55,200

Griffin, Georgia is around 55 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

Southfield, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Southfield has increased by 78.2%.

caption Southfield, Michigan. source Google Maps

Median home price: $177,100

Population: 73,100

Southfield, Michigan is around 20 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Plainfield, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plainfield has increased by 79.9%.

caption Plainfield, New Jersey. source Google Maps

Median home price: $254,400

Population: 50,600

Plainfield, New Jersey is around 30 minutes away from Newark by car.

Spring Hill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Spring Hill has increased by 80.1%.

caption Spring Hill, Florida. source Google maps

Median home price: $164,800

Population: 97,100

Spring Hill, Florida is around 58 minutes away from Tampa.

Town ‘n’ Country, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Town ‘n’ Country has increased by 81.4%.

caption Town ‘N’ Country, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $211,000

Population: 80,500

Town ‘n’ Country, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Tampa.

Cicero, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Cicero has increased by 84.6%.

caption Cicero, Illinois. source Google Maps

Median home price: $175,200

Population: 84,000

Cicero, Illinois is around 25 minutes away from Chicago.

Lauderhill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lauderhill has increased by 86.2%.

caption Lauderhill, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $124,200

Population: 71,100

Lauderhill, Florida is around 15 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Waukegan, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Waukegan has increased by 90.9%.

caption Waukegan, Illinois. source Google Maps

Median home price: $130,400

Population: 85,900

Waukegan, Illinois is around an hour away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin by car.

Homestead, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Homestead has increased by 92.7%.

caption Homestead, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $213,100

Population: 77, 200

Homestead, Florida is around 50 minutes away from Miami by car.

Riverdale, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Riverdale has increased by 107%.

caption Riverdale, Georgia. source Google Maps

Median home price: $115,100

Population: 59,000

Riverdale, Georgia is around 25 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

North Miami, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in North Miami has increased by 132.9%.

caption North Miami, Florida. source Google Maps

Median home price: $233,800

Population: 62,300

North Miami, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Miami by car.