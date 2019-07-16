The 25 US suburbs where home values are growing the fastest, ranked

By
Libertina Brandt, Business Insider US
-
Suburban areas are growing in popularity and price.

caption
Suburban areas are growing in popularity and price.
source
zstock/Shutterstock

City-dwellers are ditching the hustle and bustle of city life and moving to the suburbs in search of affordable housing, more space, and quieter streets.

The suburbs seeing the most growth are located in the southern and western regions of the US. According to a recent study by the US Census Bureau, counties in the South and West saw more people move in than move out between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Just consider Florida, which welcomed about 566,000 new residents in 2017 and saw a 4.7% year-over-year home value increase to $233,2oo in 2019.

Read more: The 25 US cities where rent is increasing the fastest, ranked

Rising home values in Florida put their prices on par with the current US median home value, which has increased 5.4% over the past year to $226,800.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find the 25 suburbs where median home values have grown the most from May 2014 to May 2019. Of those listed, 12 are located in Florida and three are in Georgia.

For the purposes of this list, we considered suburbs that have a population between 50,000 and 100,000. Keep reading to see the 25 suburbs where median home values are increasing the fastest, ranked from the lowest to the highest rate of increase.

Lynnwood, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lynnwood has increased by 66.3%.

caption
Lynnwood, Washington.
source
Google Maps

Median home value: $499,100

Population: 84,100

Lynnwood, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.

DeSoto, Texas: Over the past five years, the median home value in DeSoto has increased by 67.4%.

caption
DeSoto, Texas.
source
Google Maps

Median home value: $223,000

Population: 53,100

DeSoto, Texas is around 25 minutes away from Dallas by car.

Union City, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Union City has increased by 67.8%.

caption
Union City, New Jersey.
source
Google Maps

Median home value: $433,700

Population: 68,400

Union City, New Jersey is around 20 minutes away from Hoboken by car.

Kendale Lakes, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Kendale Lakes has increased by 68.6%.

caption
Kendal Lakes, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $253,900

Population: 59,700

Kendale Lakes, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Miami by car.

Shoreline, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Shoreline has increased by 69.4%.

caption
Shoreline, Washington.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $566,600

Population: 53,200

Shoreline, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.

Plant City, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plant City has increased by 70.5%.

caption
Plant City, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $191,300

Population: 78,500

Plant City, Florida is around 30 minutes away from Tampa by car.

Margate, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Margate has increased by 73.3%.

caption
Margate, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $205,400

Population: 55,100

Margate, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Tamarac, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Tamarac has increased by 73.6%.

caption
Tamarac, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $190,600

Population: 63,100

Tamarac, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Sunrise, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Sunrise has increased by 73.9%.

caption
Sunrise, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $230,100

Population: 90,000

Sunrise, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Dearborn Heights, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Dearborn Heights has increased by 74%.

caption
Dearborn Heights, Michigan.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $126,700

Population: 56,300

Dearborn Heights, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Deerfield Beach, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Deerfield Beach has increased by 75.1%.

caption
Deerfield Beach, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $181,600

Population: 76,200

Deerfield Beach, Florida is around 22 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Largo, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Largo has increased by 75.3%.

caption
Largo, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $195,800

Population: 83,200

Largo, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Tampa by car.

Taylor, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Taylor has increased by 76.4%.

caption
Taylor, Michigan.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $105,300

Population: 61,700

Taylor, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Covington, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Covington has increased by 76.7%.

caption
Covington, Georgia.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $159,700

Population: 89,100

Covington, Georgia is around 45 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

Griffin, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Griffin has increased by 76.8%.

caption
Griffin, Georgia.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $124,300

Population: 55,200

Griffin, Georgia is around 55 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

Southfield, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Southfield has increased by 78.2%.

caption
Southfield, Michigan.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $177,100

Population: 73,100

Southfield, Michigan is around 20 minutes away from Detroit by car.

Plainfield, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plainfield has increased by 79.9%.

caption
Plainfield, New Jersey.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $254,400

Population: 50,600

Plainfield, New Jersey is around 30 minutes away from Newark by car.

Spring Hill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Spring Hill has increased by 80.1%.

caption
Spring Hill, Florida.
source
Google maps

Median home price: $164,800

Population: 97,100

Spring Hill, Florida is around 58 minutes away from Tampa.

Town ‘n’ Country, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Town ‘n’ Country has increased by 81.4%.

caption
Town ‘N’ Country, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $211,000

Population: 80,500

Town ‘n’ Country, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Tampa.

Cicero, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Cicero has increased by 84.6%.

caption
Cicero, Illinois.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $175,200

Population: 84,000

Cicero, Illinois is around 25 minutes away from Chicago.

Lauderhill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lauderhill has increased by 86.2%.

caption
Lauderhill, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $124,200

Population: 71,100

Lauderhill, Florida is around 15 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.

Waukegan, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Waukegan has increased by 90.9%.

caption
Waukegan, Illinois.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $130,400

Population: 85,900

Waukegan, Illinois is around an hour away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin by car.

Homestead, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Homestead has increased by 92.7%.

caption
Homestead, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $213,100

Population: 77, 200

Homestead, Florida is around 50 minutes away from Miami by car.

Riverdale, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Riverdale has increased by 107%.

caption
Riverdale, Georgia.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $115,100

Population: 59,000

Riverdale, Georgia is around 25 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

North Miami, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in North Miami has increased by 132.9%.

caption
North Miami, Florida.
source
Google Maps

Median home price: $233,800

Population: 62,300

North Miami, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Miami by car.