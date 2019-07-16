The 25 US suburbs where home values are growing the fastest, ranked

- source

- Americans are flocking to the suburbs.
- A recent study by the US Census Bureau shows that suburbs in the South and West are growing in popularity and price.
- Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to take a look at the top 25 US suburbs where median home values have grown the most from May 2014 to May 2019.
City-dwellers are ditching the hustle and bustle of city life and moving to the suburbs in search of affordable housing, more space, and quieter streets.
The suburbs seeing the most growth are located in the southern and western regions of the US. According to a recent study by the US Census Bureau, counties in the South and West saw more people move in than move out between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Just consider Florida, which welcomed about 566,000 new residents in 2017 and saw a 4.7% year-over-year home value increase to $233,2oo in 2019.
Rising home values in Florida put their prices on par with the current US median home value, which has increased 5.4% over the past year to $226,800.
Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to find the 25 suburbs where median home values have grown the most from May 2014 to May 2019. Of those listed, 12 are located in Florida and three are in Georgia.
For the purposes of this list, we considered suburbs that have a population between 50,000 and 100,000. Keep reading to see the 25 suburbs where median home values are increasing the fastest, ranked from the lowest to the highest rate of increase.
Lynnwood, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lynnwood has increased by 66.3%.
Median home value: $499,100
Population: 84,100
Lynnwood, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.
DeSoto, Texas: Over the past five years, the median home value in DeSoto has increased by 67.4%.
Median home value: $223,000
Population: 53,100
DeSoto, Texas is around 25 minutes away from Dallas by car.
Union City, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Union City has increased by 67.8%.
Median home value: $433,700
Population: 68,400
Union City, New Jersey is around 20 minutes away from Hoboken by car.
Kendale Lakes, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Kendale Lakes has increased by 68.6%.
Median home price: $253,900
Population: 59,700
Kendale Lakes, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Miami by car.
Shoreline, Washington: Over the past five years, the median home value in Shoreline has increased by 69.4%.
Median home price: $566,600
Population: 53,200
Shoreline, Washington is around 25 minutes away from Seattle by car.
Plant City, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plant City has increased by 70.5%.
Median home price: $191,300
Population: 78,500
Plant City, Florida is around 30 minutes away from Tampa by car.
Margate, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Margate has increased by 73.3%.
Median home price: $205,400
Population: 55,100
Margate, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.
Tamarac, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Tamarac has increased by 73.6%.
Median home price: $190,600
Population: 63,100
Tamarac, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.
Sunrise, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Sunrise has increased by 73.9%.
Median home price: $230,100
Population: 90,000
Sunrise, Florida is around 25 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.
Dearborn Heights, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Dearborn Heights has increased by 74%.
Median home price: $126,700
Population: 56,300
Dearborn Heights, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.
Deerfield Beach, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Deerfield Beach has increased by 75.1%.
Median home price: $181,600
Population: 76,200
Deerfield Beach, Florida is around 22 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.
Largo, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Largo has increased by 75.3%.
Median home price: $195,800
Population: 83,200
Largo, Florida is around 35 minutes away from Tampa by car.
Taylor, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Taylor has increased by 76.4%.
Median home price: $105,300
Population: 61,700
Taylor, Michigan is around 25 minutes away from Detroit by car.
Covington, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Covington has increased by 76.7%.
Median home price: $159,700
Population: 89,100
Covington, Georgia is around 45 minutes away from Atlanta by car.
Griffin, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Griffin has increased by 76.8%.
Median home price: $124,300
Population: 55,200
Griffin, Georgia is around 55 minutes away from Atlanta by car.
Southfield, Michigan: Over the past five years, the median home value in Southfield has increased by 78.2%.
Median home price: $177,100
Population: 73,100
Southfield, Michigan is around 20 minutes away from Detroit by car.
Plainfield, New Jersey: Over the past five years, the median home value in Plainfield has increased by 79.9%.
Median home price: $254,400
Population: 50,600
Plainfield, New Jersey is around 30 minutes away from Newark by car.
Spring Hill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Spring Hill has increased by 80.1%.
Median home price: $164,800
Population: 97,100
Spring Hill, Florida is around 58 minutes away from Tampa.
Town ‘n’ Country, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Town ‘n’ Country has increased by 81.4%.
Median home price: $211,000
Population: 80,500
Town ‘n’ Country, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Tampa.
Cicero, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Cicero has increased by 84.6%.
Median home price: $175,200
Population: 84,000
Cicero, Illinois is around 25 minutes away from Chicago.
Lauderhill, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Lauderhill has increased by 86.2%.
Median home price: $124,200
Population: 71,100
Lauderhill, Florida is around 15 minutes away from Fort Lauderdale by car.
Waukegan, Illinois: Over the past five years, the median home value in Waukegan has increased by 90.9%.
Median home price: $130,400
Population: 85,900
Waukegan, Illinois is around an hour away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin by car.
Homestead, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in Homestead has increased by 92.7%.
Median home price: $213,100
Population: 77, 200
Homestead, Florida is around 50 minutes away from Miami by car.
Riverdale, Georgia: Over the past five years, the median home value in Riverdale has increased by 107%.
Median home price: $115,100
Population: 59,000
Riverdale, Georgia is around 25 minutes away from Atlanta by car.
North Miami, Florida: Over the past five years, the median home value in North Miami has increased by 132.9%.
Median home price: $233,800
Population: 62,300
North Miami, Florida is around 20 minutes away from Miami by car.