Subway is running an ad campaign about ‘feta fetish,’ and it is freaking everyone out

caption Subway customers are confused by its ad campaign proclaiming the chain has a “feta fetish.” source Subway Canada

Subway is running an ad campaign centered around its “feta fetish” in Canada.

Customers are grossed out.

Subway is facing backlash over a “feta fetish” ad campaign. In recent weeks, some customers in Canada have spotted a series of bizarre Subway ads.

“We’ve got a feta fetish,” signs posted on Subway locations read.

Customers’ reactions have ranged from confused to grossed out.

saw a subway ad that said "we've got a fetish for feta" pic.twitter.com/a661Mk2BZb — ????Dr.Will???? (@Drlag34) April 25, 2018

was at subway the other day and a poster asked if i had a feta fetish and i think they're just leaning into the whole sub thing at this point — Carrots (@rCharlotteSmith) April 30, 2018

Uhm… why does subway have signs in front of it saying “we have a feta fetish” — nick (@warbarabalters) May 17, 2018

Radio: “I think I have a feta cheese fetish”

Me: “THAT DOES NOT WANT TO MAKE ME GO TO SUBWAY!” — Not Elise???? (@PumpkinDXQ) April 24, 2018

The ad campaign seems to be part of Subway Canada’s roll-out of its new Greek collection.

me: I haven't had subway in a while! I could go for-

Subway: We have a fetish for feta!

me: literally anything else — Carter! VANCAF C11 (@mega_carter) May 4, 2018

I’m sorry @SUBWAY you have a..

FETA fetish?

Are we really SEXUALIZING cheese now?

IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE!!?? pic.twitter.com/OCHLB8OpvK — morgan (@morgylaw) May 5, 2018

@SUBWAY I am begging you. This is my heart's truest plea. Stop inserting the phrase "feta fetish" into absolutely all of your marketing — Cory Brown (get rid of the damned Nazis) (@broliloquy) May 13, 2018

Subway did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the ads.

The sandwich chain has recently been trying to mix up its advertising in an attempt to turn around sales.

Subway has struggled with store closures, slumping sales, and bad press in recent years. The company’s CEO, Suzanne Greco, announced in May that she would step down from her position.