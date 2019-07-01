People are obsessed with high-protein, low-calorie Halo Top ice cream and Subway will soon be serving it in milkshakes

caption Certain Subway locations will sell Halo-Top milkshakes this year. source Subway Restaurants

Subway will soon be offering hand-spun milkshakes made with Halo Top’s ice cream.

The milkshakes will be available in vanilla bean, chocolate, and strawberry and will be high-protein.

For now, Subway is testing out the milkshakes in just a few markets across the US.

The milkshakes will be available from July 22 to September 4 in select locations.

Starting July 22, some milkshake-lovers will be able to get a low-calorie fix at their local Subway.

The sandwich chain recently announced it’d be working with low-fat ice-cream brand Halo Top to offer hand-spun milkshakes at select Subway locations across the US for a limited time.

The milkshakes will be available in three flavors – vanilla bean, strawberry, and chocolate – and will be made with Halo Top’s ice cream, which is known for being low-calorie and protein-packed.

Like Halo Top’s ice cream, the brand’s milkshakes will be low-calorie and high-protein

caption Halo Top is known for being loaded with protein. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Subway’s milkshakes will be crafted from Halo Top’s ice cream to create a lower-calorie, higher-protein option for milkshake fans.

Halo Top’s ice-cream varieties are known for being fairly low in calories – all of the brand’s pints are generally 240 to 360 calories each. And each pint of the ice cream contains around 20 grams of protein.

Each milkshake will contain 350 calories or less and at least 20 grams of protein.

For now, Subway will only offer the milkshakes in certain test markets

caption The milkshakes won’t be in every Subway location. source Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Halo-Top milkshakes are set to be released at nearly 1,000 select Subway locations throughout six markets – Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

In these select locations, the shakes will be available for a limited time from July 22 through September 4. It’s not clear if Subway has plans to sell these milkshakes at more locations – only time will tell.

This isn’t Halo Top’s first big release of the year

caption Halo Top released Pops earlier this year. source Halo Top

Back in February, the brand debuted Halo Top Pops that are just 50 to 60 calories each. The high-protein ice creams come in flavors like Mint Chip, Peanut Butter Swirl, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

The pops began rolling out at select retailers nationwide in May and can be a tasty option for those who want to enjoy a high-protein frozen treat but may not have access to a Subway location that’s selling milkshakes.