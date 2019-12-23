SUCCESS INSIDER: The best industries for starting million-dollar businesses in 2020

caption You want to go into the industries that are actively being built. source Chris Wattie/Reuters

Every month, nearly 10,000 businesses are founded in the United States. One in five won’t make it past their first birthday. The majority won’t make it past five years.

Hence the need to be extra thoughtful about which industry you leap into.

To guide this process in 2020, our reporters Dominick Reuter and Jennifer Ortakales crunched the numbers on industry growth. They selected for industries that had the most companies doing over a million dollars in sales, especially those with under a hundred employees.

The resulting analysis forecasts what 10 industries to watch for in 2020.

Humility is a powerful trait in the era of teamwork. Kyle Ewing, head of talent at Google, told us that she avoids hiring people who take credit for the work their team does.

Canva, a startup worth $3.2 billion, makes graphic design and branding easy, even for the least artistically inclined. We broke down the best features for entrepreneurs to market their businesses.

As companies continue to pursue sweeping digital overhauls, Deloitte’s global tech chief says one of the most critical relationships in the C-suite in 2020 will be between the CTO and CFO.

Partner salaries at the global consultancy McKinsey average about $800,000 a year. Making partner is exceedingly rare – by one estimation, just 1.5 out of 100 junior-level associates make it all the way to the top.

So we talked to headhunters about how those who do made it.

Google reportedly pays entry-level engineers around $189,000 in total compensation.

These kinds of six-figure salaries are sure to interest any aspiring engineer. If you happen to land an interview at a competitive company like Google, how do you ensure you put yourself in the running for an offer?

