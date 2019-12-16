SUCCESS INSIDER: The bootstrappers’ guide to a winning business plan — and how to get a hiring manager’s attention

caption Cate Luzio. source Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

A pitch deck is not a business plan.

This, explained Cate Luzio, is something that entrepreneurs need to appreciate. Just like a deck backs up an elevator pitch, a business plan backs up your deck. And it can detail your competitive advantage and potential for growth, and also serve as a guide for decision making down the road.

Luzio is the founder of Luminary NYC, a women-focused coworking space in Midtown. After a 17-year career in finance, she jumped into the founder life, writing her business plan in a week.

She talked to Business Insider about how to write one that sings.

Then, on her LinkedIn, she followed up.

“Since I started Luminary a year ago, I’ve spoken a lot about having a business plan, and the focus on preparation and execution,” she said. “Most people ask me why I have a business plan if I don’t have investors. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or running a business for someone else, a business plan keeps you focused on your mission, your strategy, growth, and financials. It’s a tool you can go back to again and again that helps you deliver what you set out to deliver.”

caption Standouts at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. source Valerie Shen; Pulkit Agarwal; Jim Yu; Emily Núñez Cavness; Madisen Obiedo; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

5 rising stars from Stanford Graduate School of Business’ class of 2020

Business Insider wanted to find out which current MBA students should be on top companies’ and professionals’ radars as up-and-coming talent at Stanford Graduate School of Business – we picked these five high achievers.

caption Email that actually resonates. source Getty Images

How to write an email that gets the hiring manager’s attention at your dream company

We asked an expert how to email a potential employer about a job opening and show that you’re passionate, resourceful, and professional.

It’s all about clarity and specificity.

caption McKinsey. source Reuters

MBAs earn the highest salaries out of school when they become management consultants like at McKinsey or Bain – here’s what it’s like to start out

An MBA degree is on high demand, as companies like McKinsey, Bain, and BCG strategize on hiring from top business schools. Here are some of the perks and drawbacks to expect from a consulting career.

