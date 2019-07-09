SUCCESS INSIDER: How to perfect a pitch deck, the secrets to making money as a freelancer, and what Ray Dalio wants you to read

caption Carta CEO Henry Ward. source Carta

Welcome back to Success Insider, where we map out how to acquire wealth and status – and what it does to you when you get it.

We have a special announcement for this week: our very first webinar is on Thursday, where the founder of a unicorn startup will unpack what makes for an excellent pitch deck.

We’ve also got guides aplenty on making startups come to life. In terms of larger companies, we recently profiled the power brokers of finance – the folks you’ll need to know to get hired at Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, or Citi.

TUNE IN: Carta CEO Henry Ward on perfecting the pitch deck on Thursday, July 11, at 1 pm ET.

Henry Ward is the founder and CEO of $1.7 billion startup Carta, which is on a mission to modernize how stock options and early-stage investment is done.

Ward will walk us through both an early pitch deck and his Series E deck, showing how he made a compelling business case and convinced investors from Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners to buy in.

Join us on July 11 at 1 p.m. EST for this exclusive opportunity. It’s a must-see for new company founders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

BI Prime members, check your inbox for an email invitation with the subject line "You're Invited" for details on joining this member-exclusive event.

GET HIRED: How to break into the titans of finance.

Goldman, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley. These are big names. So how do you get yours at the top of the résumé pile?

Our reporting team of Shana Lebowitz, Sherin Shibu, and Alex Morrell talked with the HR heads of these heavyweight firms to uncover what they’re looking for in candidates, the questions they’re likely to ask in interviews, and what it takes to get ahead.

Take a look here.

GO FREELANCE: And make more money than you did full-time.

An estimated 50 million Americans hold a freelance job, and it’s predicted that by 2027, half of US workers will go freelance.

But if you’re going to do it, you want to do it well.

For our in-depth guide, writer Robin Madell spoke with a wide range of independent workers to identify the best practices for going your own way – like the infrastructure you need to put in place, the resources needed before leaving the full-time job, and the process to follow when making the switch.

There’s also the all-important question of how to structure your money and time to avoid feast-or-famine syndrome.

Dig into our guide here.

And if you’re starting a company or joining an early-stage one, you’ll want to read our ultimate guide to scaling a startup, with common pitfalls to avoid.

READ UP: Ray Dalio on what to peruse.

To close us out is Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

He told our correspondent Rich Feloni about why today’s leaders should read a 32-year-old book about empires.

“It’s definitely the case that there is an arc for countries,” he said, “just like there’s a life arc.”

Edify yourself here.

