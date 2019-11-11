SUCCESS INSIDER: The first steps for launching a business, a platform for freelance creatives, and female founders to watch

caption We Are Rosie founder and CEO Stephanie Nadi Olson. source Courtesy We Are Rosie

Greetings!

Let us take a moment to appreciate the nailing of fundamentals.

Business news is awash with stories of founding, launching, and otherwise starting an organization.

But it can be hard to track down reliable information about how, exactly, one goes about such a venture.

That’s why we dispatched a reporter to get the facts.

All that and more in this week’s Success Insider, our newsletter for getting things done.

The first 5 steps every entrepreneur needs to take to launch a business, according to people who’ve done it

Should you opt for sole proprietor or LLC? Corporation or partnership? How do you set up an employer-identification number? And what’s the best way to keep your books?

These are essential common questions for new and prospective business owners. If you are thinking about doing your own thing, you’ll want to read Elizabeth Alterman walk through of the key first moves.

Dig in here.

We asked top founders, CEOs, and executives to highlight the women 30 and under to watch

To compile this list of rising business stars at or under the age of 30, we received 70 submissions from top leaders, including Marc Randolph, the cofounder and the first CEO of Netflix; Nancy Duarte, the CEO and principal of Duarte Inc.; and Geoff Ralston, the president of Y Combinator.

These young women are shaping the future of healthcare, fashion, tech, and education.

Meet them here.

A 35-year-old Palestinian American bootstrapped a $5 million platform matching freelancers with brands and agencies. Here’s how she’s taking on Accenture, McKinsey, and the biggest marketing companies in the world with independent talent.

The former advertising executive Stephanie Nadi Olson worked 13 years in sales and was frustrated by the lack of diversity in the industry.

The daughter of a Palestinian refugee, Olson has always identified with under-represented groups of people.

One of them, she came to realize, is the creative talent that burns out or turns off from the agency world. She calls them “corporate refugees,” and her method of helping them is the platform We Are Rosie, which matches freelancers to agencies in need.

There are now 2,300 freelancers, as well as 20 Fortune 500 firms, in the network.

And the name? It’s a reference to her daughter.

“We call her Rosie,” Olson said, “and it’s just a very personal kind of business name, so I can remember: If I can do my job really well, then my daughters will have better access in the future.”

Join in here.