SUCCESS INSIDER: I left my job at Amazon to turn my side hustle into a full-fledged agency. Here are 7 steps I took before clocking out for good.

caption Emilie Given. source Donna Darko Photography

I left my job at Amazon to turn my side hustle into a full-fledged agency, and I’m on track to make multiple 6 figures in my first year. Here are 7 key steps I took before clocking out for good.

Emilie Given is a wife, mom, and the founder of She’s A Given, a Seattle-based virtual assistant company, which she started after wanting to instill more work-life balance in her career.

These are the steps she took to turn her 10-hour-a-week side hustle into a full-time job making multiple six figures.

caption Healthcare pays. source Jim Young/Reuters

Why entrepreneurs looking to launch a successful startup in 2020 should capitalize on the healthcare boom

Last week’s jobs numbers showed that the healthcare industry isn’t slowing down like the rest of the economy.

caption Make moves. source Portra Images/Getty Images

21 secrets for nailing the job interview and succeeding in any office, from HR chiefs at Google, Goldman Sachs, and other top companies

If you’re looking for guidance on acing a job interview or landing a promotion, take a tip from the HR chiefs at top companies like Microsoft and Citi. Here’s the best advice we’ve heard from those execs, including how to get yourself out of a career rut – and knowing when it’s time to quit.

caption Paola Arbour is the chief information officer at Tenet Healthcare. source Tenet Healthcare

The 4 steps CIOs must take to turn any company’s IT department into a rock star team nobody takes for granted

CIOs are becoming one of the most critical roles in the C-Suite, and they’re bringing that clout to the IT department, a sector traditionally thought of as simply a service center to solve computer problems. Tech chiefs can follow these specific steps to make IT a rock star team.

caption Jaclyn Johnson, CEO and founder of Create & Cultivate, at a San Francisco conference in September 2019. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty

A CEO who founded and self-financed 2 multimillion-dollar startups shares 5 secrets to successful bootstrapping all entrepreneurs should know

It’s important to evaluate whether bootstrapping is best for your business before going it alone. Entrepreneur, author, and CEO Jaclyn Johnson has self-funded two multimillion-dollar companies and advised entrepreneurs not to raise money unless you know exactly how you’ll use it.

caption Writing can still pay. source Kite_rin/Shutterstock

6 freelance writers reveal their secrets for turning a side hustle into a 6-figure career

If you can write effectively, there’s a path to making a sustainable living as a freelancer. Six freelance writers shared with Business Insider how they turned their side hustles into a six-figure career.

