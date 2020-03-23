SUCCESS INSIDER: 25 recession-proof jobs for anyone worried about the next economic downturn

caption Physician assistants saw a 21.2% increase in jobs during the Great Recession. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The novel coronavirus outbreak poses a major threat to American workers – and it might spur a full-blown economic recession, too. If you’re seeking a job that can survive an economic downturn, ZipRecruiter released a list of 25 “recession-proof” careers. For instance, jobs in healthcare will likely increase due to hospital staffing shortages and an aging population.

A ‘startup depression’ is the economic blow no one’s talking about. Here’s the plan 2 economics experts proposed that the government use to take action and save our small businesses.

Most small businesses lack the cash reserves to weather a month-long interruption. Forecasts indicate that more than two million workers are already losing their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is going to trigger a once-in-a-hundred-year event that has the perfect storm of conditions for cratering a huge portion of the American small business community,” Economic Innovation Group President and CEO John Lettieri told Business Insider. Here’s why he’s worried about a startup depression.

How a hospital chain’s use of chat bots to speed up urgent care highlights the importance of adopting AI tools in a time of crisis

caption Incoming Providence St. Joseph Health chief information officer BJ Moore source Courtesy Providence St. Joseph Health

Focusing on innovation during times of crisis like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic can be difficult, but in some instances the outbreak is actually accelerating those efforts. At Providence St. Joseph Health, a digital transformation helped the hospital chain better serve patients across seven states over the last few weeks – and the results are helping to put more emphasis on the overhaul, according to CIO B.J. Moore.

Coronavirus just dropped white-collar workers in the middle of America’s biggest accidental experiment

caption It may become more acceptable to work from home. source Shutterstock

The new coronavirus outbreak has forced many employees to log in from home. And one expert is calling this a “watershed moment” for remote work: If people are able to complete their tasks effectively, employers may become more open to flexible work – even after the pandemic has passed.

A PwC survey of 50 CFOs shows how a new Great Recession is haunting America’s finance leaders, and what they’re doing to soften the financial blow to their companies

caption Tim Ryan, chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). source Courtesy of PwC.

Many expect a global economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but finance leaders are rather optimistic that they have what it takes to weather this storm. Three leaders at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) explain how their C-suite clients are navigating through the health crisis and getting ready for a potential global recession.

6 CEOs and executives who’ve been managing remote teams for years share the tools they use to keep their employees motivated and happy

caption video call businessmanThese apps, recommended by executives of remote companies, will streamline your workflow. source djile/Shutterstock

Companies that have never implemented work-from-home policies might need to amid the coronavirus pandemic. These are the best apps to boost remote employees’ happiness and productivity, according to managers who’ve led remote teams for years.

Here’s the exact phone script an entrepreneur uses to lock down new suppliers for his clothing startup after the pandemic left his entire supply stuck in a Chinese factory

caption Men’s dress-shirt brand Nimble Made is diversifying its supply chain by establishing relationships with new suppliers in America and abroad. source Courtesy of Nimble Made

For Wesley Kang, cofounder of a men’s dress-shirt startup, the coronavirus pandemic has not only slowed sales, it’s also highlighted the downsides to working with international suppliers as an American startup. He gives the exact script he uses when cold-calling new suppliers.

