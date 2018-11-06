Thousands of students are walking out of classes today and heading to the polls to vote

caption Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 classmates and teachers were killed during a mass shooting, join the National School Walkout on April 20, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Thousands of students signed up to leave class and join voters at polls across the nation for the midterm elections.

More than 500 high schools and colleges were slated to participate in the Walkout to Vote, which kicked off at 10 AM Tuesday morning to capitalize on this election’s unprecedented youth engagement.

The project comes amid reports record-breaking rates of early voting and enthusiasm from voters under 30 in the 2018 midterms.

Thousands of students signed up to leave class and join voters at polls across the nation for the midterm elections.

More than 500 high schools and colleges were slated to participate in the Walkout to Vote, which kicked off at 10 AM Tuesday morning to capitalize on this election’s unprecedented youth engagement.

Katie Eder, the founder Future Coalition, a national youth organization network and the organizer of #WalkoutToVote, told CNBC the group hoped to ensure greater participation from younger voters on Election Day. They’re hoping to send a strong message that this year’s midterms will upend the American political status quo.

“In addition to ensuring young people show up to the polls in record numbers, the goal of Walkout to Vote is to send a message to politicians the country that young people are unified in our demand for change and united across issues, organizations, and communities,” 19-year-old Eder said.

Read more: 6 apps to help you make last-minute voting decisions for the midterm elections

The project comes amid reports that over 2 million voters under 30 voted early, and a record number of young voters expressed increased enthusiasm ahead of the vote. A recent survey from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found 40% of 18- to 29-year-olds said they would “definitely vote” in the 2018 midterms, significantly more than responded in 2010 and 2014.

Read more: The evolution of American voting rights in 242 years shows how far we’ve come-and how far we still have to go

A map of the planned walkout sites on Future Coalition’s website showed at least one in almost every state.

Twitter users shared students headed to the polls under the hashtag #WalkoutToVote. Shorewood High School students chanted “We are the future voters” while heading to polling sites, including a local library.

Shorewood high school students arriving to the polls!#WalkoutToVote pic.twitter.com/D8jqPUuhNc — Vote November 6th (@claudia_delgadi) November 6, 2018

Organizers with the student gun-control group March for Our Lives live-streamed their walk out of school in Naples, Florida, to a local polling place, where they showed off signs advocating for votes supporting issues including universal background checks while buying guns.

The project got MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow’s blessing in an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” where she said students turning out to support other young voters at the polls could make voting a “really culturally important thing” and spur sustainable youth engagement in politics.

Tuesday’s midterm elections include some of the most hotly contested congressional races in the country that could decide American policies across nearly every issue for the next two years.