Megan Rapinoe’s WNBA star girlfriend Sue Bird slammed Trump’s ‘hate-filled Twitter spree,’ saying the USWNT captain is ‘completely unfazed’

Sue Bird, who plays for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, penned a column for The Players Tribune in which she blasted Trump’s comments about her girlfriend, USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe.

Last week, Trump said Rapinoe should “win before she talks” after she said she’s “not going to the f—— White House” if her team wins the World Cup.

Bird said it was “legitimately scary” that “MAGA peeps” were “getting hostile” in Trump’s mentions.

She also said that Rapinoe is “completely unfazed” by Trump’s comments.

WNBA star Sue Bird says her girlfriend, US women's soccer captain Megan Rapinoe, is "completely unfazed" by President Donald Trump's "hate-filled Twitter spree."

Bird, who plays for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, penned a column for The Players Tribune ahead of USWNT’s game against England, in which she blasted Trump’s comments. The column was called, “So the President f—— hates my girlfriend.”

“Some of it is kind of funny … but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude – there’s nothing better demanding your attention??” Bird wrote of Trump’s comments on Rapinoe. “It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets.”

“And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really – that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me,” Bird wrote.

“When all the Trump business started to go down last week, I mean – the fact that Megan just seemed completely unfazed? It’s strange to say, but that was probably the only normal thing about it,” Bird said.

Bird also mentioned in her column that the Seattle Storm did not go to the White House after winning the 2018 championship title, and that a WNBA champion has not been invited to the White House under Trump’s presidency.