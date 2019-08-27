Sued for RM10.3 million in unpaid taxes, Najib’s daughter says money was from husband for dowry, household expenses

Nooryana Najwa says the tax authority identified her dowry and gifts from family and friends as income. Instagram/ @yananajib

The youngest daughter of former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor has claimed that the taxman is trying to tax her for money she received from her husband and his family as gifts, household expenses and even her dowry.

Nooryana Najwa took to Facebook on Monday (August 26) night after news outlets revealed that she was being sued by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) over RM10.3 million in unpaid income taxes.

A writ of summons and statement of claim was filed on July 24 at the Shah Alam High Court in Selangor, state news agency Bernama said.

In its report, Bernama said that Nooryana was being accused of failing to submit income tax return forms for the years of assessment 2011 to 2017.

Including increased tax rates imposed for failing to meet the deadlines, the total amount owed by Nooryana is now RM10,335,292.36, Bernama reported.

Disputing these claims, the 30-year-old said in her Facebook post that the Government was “hell-bent on going against my entire family”.

She claimed that she had submitted to the authority proof that the “income” from abroad were transfers from her husband’s family. She also showed documentation showing that a home she co-owns was purchased by her with their money.

“Somehow, this act of listing me as joint owner with my husband is now considered by the government as my ‘income’!

“And this forms the bulk of these ‘tax due’ even though the payment for the house did not even go through me,” she wrote.

She added that her husband’s family, who is from Kazakhstan, was already “independently wealthy” before she got married.

“In any case, even if you consider payments from husband to wife as income, these transfers are from abroad and should not be taxed,” she wrote.

She added that part of the income the IRB identified as taxable was her dowry, as well as gifts from family and friends.

“I have never operated any business in Malaysia and have never bid for nor received any government contracts of any sort,” she said.

She added that she never thought that being listed as joint-owner of a house and receiving money from a spouse for household expenses would be considered income.

“Just like in the case of my father and siblings who have been similarly hit on ridiculous basis, many who know the details of the case are shocked and speechless at how blatant the government is abusing the laws,” she said.

Nooryana is not the only member of the family in trouble with the IRB.

According to Bernama, 66-year-old Najib was also accused for failing to pay RM1.69 billion in income taxes for the years 2011 to 2017, while his son Mohd Nazifuddin, 36, has been sued for RM37.6 million in unpaid income taxes for the same period.

Read also: