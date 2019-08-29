4 surprising condiments that don’t have any sugar

caption Popular condiments. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Some condiments contain more sugar than you might expect (for example, there’s around one cup of sugar in a 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce).

The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day, some of which comes from processed dips, sauces, and spreads. But some condiments that you might think have sugar in them are entirely sugar-free.

After Insider photographed the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments, we were surprised to find that four of them didn’t contain any sugar at all.

Here are four commonly-used condiments that don’t have any sugar.

Out of the 14 popular condiments we looked at, 10 of them contained sugar. Lots of sugar.

caption A collection of condiments. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

The full list of condiments that did contain sugar included:

Heinz tomato ketchup

Hidden Valley Ranch dressing

Tostitos chunky medium salsa

Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup

Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce

Ortega mild taco sauce

Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce

Mt. Olive sweet relish

Gold’s duck sauce

French’s classic yellow mustard contained zero grams of sugar.

caption French’s classic yellow mustard. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

The 20-ounce bottle of mustard did, however, contain about one and a quarter teaspoons of salt.

Hellmann’s mayonnaise didn’t contain any sugar either.

caption Hellmann’s mayonnaise. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

There’s about half a teaspoon of salt in a 15-ounce jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Huy Fong Sriracha sauce is also sugar-free.

caption Huy Fong Sriracha sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

A 28-ounce bottle of sriracha does contain around two and three-eighths of a teaspoon of salt, however.

There’s no sugar in Kikkoman soy sauce.

caption Kikkoman soy sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

One tablespoon of soy sauce contains 960 milligrams of salt, a whopping 38% of the recommended daily value.