4 surprising condiments that don’t have any sugar

- Insider took photos that show the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments.
- We were surprised to find that four condiments didn’t contain any sugar at all.
- Mustard, mayonnaise, sriracha, and soy sauce are all sugar-free.
Some condiments contain more sugar than you might expect (for example, there’s around one cup of sugar in a 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce).
The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day, some of which comes from processed dips, sauces, and spreads. But some condiments that you might think have sugar in them are entirely sugar-free.
After Insider photographed the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America's favorite condiments, we were surprised to find that four of them didn't contain any sugar at all.
Here are four commonly-used condiments that don’t have any sugar.
Out of the 14 popular condiments we looked at, 10 of them contained sugar. Lots of sugar.
The full list of condiments that did contain sugar included:
- Heinz tomato ketchup
- Hidden Valley Ranch dressing
- Tostitos chunky medium salsa
- Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup
- Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce
- Ortega mild taco sauce
- Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce
- Mt. Olive sweet relish
- Gold’s duck sauce
French’s classic yellow mustard contained zero grams of sugar.
The 20-ounce bottle of mustard did, however, contain about one and a quarter teaspoons of salt.
Hellmann’s mayonnaise didn’t contain any sugar either.
There’s about half a teaspoon of salt in a 15-ounce jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.
Huy Fong Sriracha sauce is also sugar-free.
A 28-ounce bottle of sriracha does contain around two and three-eighths of a teaspoon of salt, however.
There’s no sugar in Kikkoman soy sauce.
One tablespoon of soy sauce contains 960 milligrams of salt, a whopping 38% of the recommended daily value.