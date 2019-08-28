Photos show the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments

caption Your favorite condiments might have more sugar than you realize. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Some condiments contain more sugar than you might expect.

A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup contains about two-thirds of a cup of sugar.

One serving size of duck sauce contains 11 grams of sugar.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day. Some of that sugar comes from dips, sauces, and spreads containing more of it than one might expect.

Here are 10 photos that show how much sugar is in commonly-used condiments.

A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup contains about two-thirds of a cup of sugar.

caption Heinz tomato ketchup. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

There are four grams of sugar per tablespoon of ketchup.

A 16-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing contains one and one-quarter tablespoons of sugar.

caption Hidden Valley Ranch dressing. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

There is one gram of sugar in every two tablespoon-sized servings of dressing.

There is about one tablespoon of sugar in a 15.5-ounce jar of Tostitos chunky medium salsa.

caption Tostitos salsa. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Two tablespoons of salsa contain one gram of sugar.

A 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup contains around two and three-quarters of a cup of sugar.

caption Mrs. Butterworth’s maple syrup. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Two tablespoons of syrup contain 22 grams of sugar.

There’s around one cup of sugar in a 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce.

caption Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Two tablespoons of barbecue sauce contain 13 grams of sugar.

An eight-ounce bottle of Ortega mild taco sauce contains around one tablespoons of sugar.

caption Ortega taco sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

A tablespoon of taco sauce contains one gram of sugar.

A 15-ounce bottle of Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce contains just under half a cup of sugar.

caption Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

One teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce contains one gram of sugar.

A 16-ounce jar of Mt. Olive sweet relish contains around half a cup of sugar.

caption Mt. Olive sweet relish. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

One tablespoon of relish contains three grams of sugar.

A 40-ounce jar of Gold’s duck sauce contains two cups of sugar.

caption Gold’s duck sauce. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

A serving size of two tablespoons contains 11 grams of sugar.

French’s mustard, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Kikkoman soy sauce, McIlhenny Company Tabasco sauce, and Huy Fong Sriracha don’t contain any sugar.

caption All of the condiments. source Hollis Johnson/Insider

These condiments do, however, have plenty of salt.