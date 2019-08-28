Photos show the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Insider
- Some condiments contain more sugar than you might expect.
- A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup contains about two-thirds of a cup of sugar.
- One serving size of duck sauce contains 11 grams of sugar.
The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day. Some of that sugar comes from dips, sauces, and spreads containing more of it than one might expect.
Here are 10 photos that show how much sugar is in commonly-used condiments.
There are four grams of sugar per tablespoon of ketchup.
A 16-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing contains one and one-quarter tablespoons of sugar.
There is one gram of sugar in every two tablespoon-sized servings of dressing.
There is about one tablespoon of sugar in a 15.5-ounce jar of Tostitos chunky medium salsa.
Two tablespoons of salsa contain one gram of sugar.
A 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup contains around two and three-quarters of a cup of sugar.
Two tablespoons of syrup contain 22 grams of sugar.
There’s around one cup of sugar in a 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce.
Two tablespoons of barbecue sauce contain 13 grams of sugar.
An eight-ounce bottle of Ortega mild taco sauce contains around one tablespoons of sugar.
A tablespoon of taco sauce contains one gram of sugar.
A 15-ounce bottle of Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce contains just under half a cup of sugar.
One teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce contains one gram of sugar.
A 16-ounce jar of Mt. Olive sweet relish contains around half a cup of sugar.
One tablespoon of relish contains three grams of sugar.
A 40-ounce jar of Gold’s duck sauce contains two cups of sugar.
A serving size of two tablespoons contains 11 grams of sugar.
French’s mustard, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Kikkoman soy sauce, McIlhenny Company Tabasco sauce, and Huy Fong Sriracha don’t contain any sugar.
These condiments do, however, have plenty of salt.