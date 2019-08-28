Photos show the surprising amount of sugar in 14 of America’s favorite condiments

By
Hollis Johnson, Talia Lakritz
-
Your favorite condiments might have more sugar than you realize.

Hollis Johnson

The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day. Some of that sugar comes from dips, sauces, and spreads containing more of it than one might expect.

Here are 10 photos that show how much sugar is in commonly-used condiments.

A 20-ounce bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup contains about two-thirds of a cup of sugar.

Heinz tomato ketchup.
Hollis Johnson

There are four grams of sugar per tablespoon of ketchup.

A 16-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing contains one and one-quarter tablespoons of sugar.

Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.
Hollis Johnson

There is one gram of sugar in every two tablespoon-sized servings of dressing.

There is about one tablespoon of sugar in a 15.5-ounce jar of Tostitos chunky medium salsa.

Tostitos salsa.
Hollis Johnson

Two tablespoons of salsa contain one gram of sugar.

A 24-ounce bottle of Mrs. Butterworth’s original maple syrup contains around two and three-quarters of a cup of sugar.

Mrs. Butterworth’s maple syrup.
Hollis Johnson

Two tablespoons of syrup contain 22 grams of sugar.

There’s around one cup of sugar in a 19-ounce bottle of Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce.

Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce.
Hollis Johnson

Two tablespoons of barbecue sauce contain 13 grams of sugar.

An eight-ounce bottle of Ortega mild taco sauce contains around one tablespoons of sugar.

Ortega taco sauce.
Hollis Johnson

A tablespoon of taco sauce contains one gram of sugar.

A 15-ounce bottle of Lea & Perrins original Worcestershire sauce contains just under half a cup of sugar.

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce.
Hollis Johnson

One teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce contains one gram of sugar.

A 16-ounce jar of Mt. Olive sweet relish contains around half a cup of sugar.

Mt. Olive sweet relish.
Hollis Johnson

One tablespoon of relish contains three grams of sugar.

A 40-ounce jar of Gold’s duck sauce contains two cups of sugar.

Gold’s duck sauce.
Hollis Johnson

A serving size of two tablespoons contains 11 grams of sugar.

French’s mustard, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Kikkoman soy sauce, McIlhenny Company Tabasco sauce, and Huy Fong Sriracha don’t contain any sugar.

All of the condiments.
Hollis Johnson

These condiments do, however, have plenty of salt.