Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is selling his California estate for nearly $52 million. Here’s a look inside the property, complete with a sprawling mansion, a 2-story guest house, and its own putting green.

source Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty; Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Renowned professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has listed his roughly two-acre estate in California’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood for a staggering $51.995 million.

Read more: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey listed his Hollywood Hills home for $4.5 million barely a year after buying it – here’s a look inside the mansion

Pacific Palisades is an expensive coastal neighborhood in Los Angeles that sits between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

The Italian-style villa was built by Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, 22 years ago. The property comes with an ivy-covered, seven-bedroom main house, a separate two-story guesthouse, a pool, a home theater, and a tennis court.

Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury are the current listing agents.

Keep reading for a look inside the sprawling estate.

Sugar Ray Leonard is a famous former professional boxer. He retired in 1997 with a 36-3-1 record and 25 knockouts. That same year, he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

caption Sugar Ray Leonard jabbing Tommy Hearns. source Getty

Source: Biography.com

Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, built a sprawling estate in the Riviera community in Pacific Palisades 22 years ago.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Pacific Palisades is an expensive coastal neighborhood in Los Angeles that sits between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the neighborhood’s median home value was $3,037,100.

source Google Maps

Source: Zillow

In July, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the real-estate company which has the listing, reported that Leonard and his wife are asking nearly $52 million for the home.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The Italian-style villa boasts an ivy-covered, 16,773-square-foot main house, a two-story guest house, and a variety of over-the-top amenities, including a home theater and an outdoor tennis court.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

According to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the stone floors were imported from Jerusalem …

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

… and the fireplaces were imported from Europe.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The center hall in the main house connects to the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen (pictured below).

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The two-story guest house, which can be seen across the lawn in the image below, sits adjacent to the pool and includes a bedroom, a bathroom, and a lower-level kitchen.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Along with an indoor home theater and gym, the property also boasts a variety of outdoor amenities.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

An outdoor patio is located right behind the the main residence.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

For sports enthusiasts, there is an outdoor swimming pool and a tennis court.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

There is even a putting green.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The sprawling lawns and views of the mountains can also be admired from the balcony or terrace of the main residence.

source Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

Source: Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The Los Angeles Times reports that if the home sells for what Leonard is asking, it’ll be one of the priciest sales in Los Angeles County this year.

source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Source: Los Angeles Times