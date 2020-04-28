SugarCRM’s Time-Aware CX Platform for CRM, Marketing Automation, and Customer Service Helps Companies in APAC Region Compete and Win on Customer Experience

New Virtual Event, SugarConnected APAC, Aims to Galvanise Customers and Partners Around CX

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – April 28, 2020 – SugarCRM Inc.® is reinforcing its commitment to mid-market businesses in the APAC region with its leading time-aware customer experience (CX) solutions for sales, marketing automation and customer service. The current economic environment and the increasing need for companies to drive more meaningful engagement is a core theme of SugarConnected APAC, a virtual event being held on May 12th.

“Sugar is committed to our customers and partners in the APAC region and helping companies optimise sales, service and marketing through the entirety of the customer journey and lifecycle,” said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. “In this rapidly changing economy that is the new normal, our flexible, time-aware platform arms companies with both the historical data and predictive insights essential to make smarter business decisions during uncertain times.”

Sugar’s suite of CX solutions unifies disparate data into a single time-aware, no-touch customer data model, enabling companies to compete and win on customer experience in the new economic environment. Companies leveraging Sugar’s flexible, cloud-based solutions are better able to scale or calibrate their sales, service and marketing organisations during this unique time.

SugarConnected APAC underscores the company’s commitment to the region on the heels of strong growth fueled by a deep partner network of nearly 40 partners in the APAC, as well as the appointment of Jason du Preez as Vice President and GM last year. The virtual event will bring together Sugar customers and partners to learn how companies can compete and win by delivering customer experience throughout every stage of the customer lifecycle. Registration and more information on SugarConnected is available here .

“Together with our strong partner network, Sugar has worked with companies across the Asia-Pacific region to maximise the use of their customer data to strengthen customer relationships,” commented Jason du Preez. “With our continuous cloud innovation and mission to help our customers create ‘customers for life’, we look forward to helping companies in the region expand and deepen customer engagement during this unique time”.

More information on Sugar’s suite of CX solutions is available here .

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience solutions leader enabling businesses to deliver highly relevant, personalized attention throughout the lifetime of a relationship. Our innovative time-aware CX platform provides historical insight into customers, enabling companies to understand, strengthen and communicate more effectively. The result? Accelerated demand generation, increased revenue, superior customer care and elevated loyalty.





Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. Nearly 4500 mid-market and enterprise businesses in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.





To learn more visit https://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.





NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.