The stresses of modern life can be overwhelming for millennials, with suicide as the leading cause of death for those aged 20 to 29. Pixabay

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Singapore’s millennials, according to statistics shared with Business Insider by Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), a suicide prevention agency.

Between 2008 and 2017, the average number of suicide deaths a year for those aged between 20 to 29 years old was 67.7. This group also suffered the country’s second highest number of suicide deaths, after seniors aged 60 and above.

The agency said that common struggles cited by youth using their 24-hour Hotline and Email Befriending services include mental health issues, academic or work pressure, and relationship problems at home, school, or the workplace.

“The sense of hopelessness and despair at the height of a crisis can cause youths to contemplate suicide as a means of escaping emotional pain, and from being a burden to family,” an SOS spokesperson said.

She added that a young person usually does not bring up suicide unless they are going through an extremely distressing period in their life. They might then spend days or weeks transitioning into a period of suicidal ideation, and develop the urge to act on it at “the peak of their crisis”.

They might also be unwilling to seek help from family members for fear of being dismissed, ridiculed or classified as mentally unsound.

The issue of mental health among millennials was highlighted last year when 27-year-old Korean star Kim Jong-huyn of boyband SHINee committed suicide after leaving a note that suggested he was suffering from severe depression. Twenty-eight year old Swedish DJ Avicii also committed suicide earlier this year.

In Singapore, men accounted for about 60 to 70 per cent of suicide deaths over the past decade. This was true for both the millennial age group, as well as the general population.

The SOS spokesperson said men tended to use more lethal methods to commit suicide. Compared to women, they were also less willing to seek help – believing that they should face emotional issues on their own – and often suppressed or hid their pain.

She added: “Help-seeking is often associated with loss of status, damage of identity, dependence, loss of control and autonomy, all of which are in opposition to the male standard role.”

SOS suggested that families and schools teach young people emotional management, coping mechanisms, and problem solving skills to help them better navigate stress.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)