A JetBlue flight was evacuated after someone mass-AirDropped a suicide vest picture to other passengers, according to reports

A JetBlue flight was evacuated after a photo of a suicide vest was AirDropped to passengers on a flight at Newark Liberty Airport Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

It was either a photo of a suicide vest or a photo of someone wearing a suicide vest, according to NBC 4 New York.

Though Apple’s AirDrop is intended to be an easy way to share pictures, it has left some iPhone users vulnerable to unwelcome and sometimes obscene photos from nearby strangers.

The flight was waiting for takeoff at New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport when a flight attendant alerted the captain to the picture, according to multiple reports.

The plane then returned to the gate, where all passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac while they and their luggage were inspected by Port Authority police bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs.

AirDrop is a wireless way of sending photos over a Bluetooth connection from one Apple device to another.

In order to use AirDrop, the device has to be set as “discoverable.” By default, the setting is on “contacts only,” but it’s common for iPhone users to turn it to “everyone” at some point, and forget to switch it back, Business Insider’s Paige Leskin reported.

Though the feature is intended for quick and easy file sharing, it has left some iPhone users vulnerable to unwelcome and sometimes obscene photos from strangers.

