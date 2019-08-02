WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ 11 years later

caption Cody and Zack were played by twin brothers Cole and Dylan, respectively. source Disney Channel

Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” propelled twins Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse to fame as siblings living at the Tipton Hotel.

Since the show ended in 2008, Dylan has opened a meadery in Brooklyn, Cole landed a starring role on The CW’s “Riverdale,” and Ashley Tisdale has released her third studio album.

“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” made living in a hotel look like a dream.

The Disney Channel series featured twin brothers Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse as Zack and Cody Martin. The twins lived in the Tipton Hotel, because their mother was the lounge singer. With the help of some of the hotel’s wacky employees, hijinks ensued and often landed the kids in trouble.

It’s been 11 years since the show ended, so here’s what the cast has been up to since.

Cole Sprouse played the studious twin, Cody.

caption He wore a lot of sweaters. source Disney Channel

He was the smart brother.

Cole took a break to attend New York University where he studied archaeology, but he’s back to acting.

He currently plays Jughead Jones on The CW’s hit drama “Riverdale.”

Dylan Sprouse played the troublemaker, Zack.

caption He didn’t care for school. source Disney Channel

He came up with a lot of hijinks.

Dylan also took a break from acting to attend New York University from 2011 to 2015, where he studied video game design.

caption Dylan Sprouse ar the Salvatore Ferragamo show in June 2019. source Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Ferragamo

He opened the brewery All-Wise Meadery, with two business partners, in 2018. He returned to acting with 2017’s indie “Carte Blanche” and has appeared in two music videos: Camila Cabello’s “Consequences” and Ygo’s “Think About You.”

Brenda Song was hotel heiress London Tipton.

caption She loved fashion. source Disney Channel

She was a bit dimwitted.

Song had been known for many Disney Channel roles but broke into some mainstream roles with her small part in “The Social Network.”

She’s currently dating her “Changeland” costar Macaulay Culkin. She had a recurring role on “Station 19” and was on some shows including “Scandal,” “Pure Genius,” and “Superstore.”

You may have recently seen her in the Netflix thriller “Secret Obsession.” Song is also going to star on an upcoming Hulu show called “Dollface.”

Ashley Tisdale played Maddie Fitzpatrick, the candy-counter girl.

caption She was hard-working. source Disney Channel

She was best friends with London despite their issues.

While on the show, Tisdale played Sharpay in “High School Musical.”

caption Ashley Tisdale at the Inaugural Gala Benefiting Janie’s Fund in 2018. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

She has released two albums since “Suite Life” ended, 2009’s “Guilty Pleasure” and 2019’s “Symptoms.”

Her recent roles include “MacGyver” and “Amateur Night.” Tisdale is also known for her voice work. She currently voices a character on Netflix’s “Skylander Academy” and will next be heard in a movie titled “Charming.”

Phill Lewis played Mr. Marion Moseby, the hotel manager.

caption He cared about the kids. source Disney Channel

He was strict but fun.

Lewis has had a steady acting career, but he’s currently doing more directing.

caption Phill Lewis in April 2017. source Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

He has directed episodes of shows including “One Day at a Time” and “Marlon.” Lewis also reunited with Tisdale in July 2019 and shared a selfie of the pair on Twitter.

Kim Rhodes played the boy’s mom, Carey Martin.

caption She was a great mom. source Disney Channel

She was a singer at the hotel and also a single mom.

Rhodes has continued to act.

caption She has a new show coming out. source The CW

She was on “Supernatural” for a while and was supposed to have own spin-off called the “Wayward Sisters,” but it wasn’t picked up to series.

Adrian R’Mante played the hilarious bellhop, Esteban.

caption His full name was Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez. source Disney Channel

He had a domestic chicken.

R’Mante has had a few roles over the years.

caption He is active on social media. source Instagram/Adrian R’Mante

He had a guest spot on “Hawaii Five-0” and “The Hunt.”

Brian Stepanek played Arwin Hawkhauser, the hotel’s engineer.

caption He had a creepy crush on Carey. source Disney Channel

He was a quirky inventor.

Stepanek is best known for his comedic roles.

caption Brian Stepanek in November 2018. source Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

He starred on Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” and has a role as Mr. Givens on “Young Sheldon.”

Estelle Harris played Muriel, an old maid.

caption She retired. source Disney Channel

She was known for her sarcastic comments.

Harris is well-known prior to being on the Disney show.

caption Harris at a screening of Xlrator Media’s “CBGB” in 2013. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She was Estelle Costanza on “Seinfeld” and is the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” movies.