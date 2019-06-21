Sultan Muhammad V first met his Russian wife at a dinner in Europe – where she called herself the ‘Queen of Moscow’

Social media stalkers, you’ve been informed – the newly-created Instagram account of Rihana Oksana Petra is proving to be a goldmine of information on her life with Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V Faris Petra.
Rihana was thrown into the spotlight last November after widespread speculation that the Sultan wed the former Russian beauty queen – who is 24 years younger – in a private ceremony in Moscow.
Photos claiming to be of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media in Malaysia, but the Istana Negara never issued a statement on the event.
Now, photos on the former model’s newly-created Instagram account, described as “Oksana Voevodina Official Page”, appear to have finally confirmed the marriage.
Rihana was previously known by the name Oksana Voevodina, before reportedly converting to Islam and taking a Muslim name, local media said.
Our wedding celebration in Moscow. I want to say thank you to the people who shared this happy moment with us and were together with us that evening! It was wonderful and beautiful wedding… Наше свадебное торжество в Москве. Отдельно хочу поблагодарить людей, которые разделили с нами это радостное событие и были с нами в этот вечер! Это было очень красиво и празднично…
In a caption on the account’s earliest post, dated June 4, Rihana said she would be “happy to share” more about her life on the platform.
Welcome to my Official Instagram page. I will be happy to share with you the moments of my life. Greetings to all of you and thank you for your support! Добро пожаловать на мою официальную страницу в Инстаграм. Буду рада делиться с вами моментами своей жизни. Приветствую всех и благодарю за поддержку!
Apart from photos of the wedding, the account features pictures of the royal couple and their newborn son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra.
Kepada semua pengikut pengikut saya yang dihormati, jutaan Terima Kasih diucapkan ke atas komen-komen anda. Saya amat senang hati apabila membaca ucapan ikhlas dari anda semua. Kehidupan kami telah berubah sejak anak comel ini dianugerahkan kepada kami suami-isteri dan membawa bersamanya kasih sayang dan cinta. Alhamdulillah, sekarang kami adalah keluarga yang bahagia dan sifat kekeluargaan adalah penting dalam kehidupan kita semua. Oleh itu, diharap kita sama-sama menjaga keluarga kita dan juga satu sama lain. Dan semoga kita dan ahli keluarga kita terus sihat sejahtera dan sentiasa dilindungi dan dirahmati Allah swt. Dear Followers! Thank you for your warm kind comments. I am very pleased to read your congrats. Our life has changed since this little cute bunny came to our world. He came here to be give love and to be loved. When one person starts to take care of another one more than about himself, love turns into a family. Family and children are the most important things in this life. Take care of each other. Дорогие подписчики! Спасибо за ваши тёплые слова. Мне очень приятно читать ваши поздравления. Наша жизнь изменилась с появлением этого маленького человечка, который пришёл в этот мир дарить любовь и быть любимым. Когда каждый начинает заботиться о другом больше, чем о самом себе, любовь перерастает в семью. Семья и дети – это смысл жизни. Берегите друг друга.
In the latest post, dated July 19, Rihana explained how the couple first met – information she said had remained a public mystery thus far.
The Daily Mail previously reported that she met the King while modelling luxury watches.
According to the Instagram post, the royal couple met at a dinner in Europe in “spring 2017”. Rihana had come from an event by jeweler and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, she said.
Bagi ramai orang, kisah pertemuan pertama saya dengan suami saya tetap menjadi misteri. Kami bertemu pada musim bunga 2017 di Eropah. Pada masa itu saya bekerjasama dengan rakan karib kami, Jacob Arabo. Selepas acara itu, kami pergi untuk makan malam, di mana saya berjumpa dengan seorang lelaki, dan beliau memperkenalkan dirinya sebagai Raja Malaysia. Saya menganggap itu sebagai jenaka semata-mata, dan saya pula bergurau bahawa saya juga adalah ratu di Moscow. Kami berbual sepanjang malam dan bertukar nombor telefon. Tidak lama kemudian terdapat berita yang muncul mengenai pelantikan raja, yang merupakan kawan baru saya … untuk diteruskan For many people, the story of our first meeting with my husband remains to be a mystery. We met in spring 2017 in Europe. At that time I cooperated with our common friend jeweler Jacob Arabo. After the event, we went for dinner, where I met a man, and he introduced himself as king of Malaysia. I took it as a joke and joked back that I was also the queen of Moscow. We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers. Soon there were news appeared about the appointment of the king, who was my new friend… to be continued Для многих людей остаётся загадкой история нашего знакомства с мужем. Это случилось в Европе, весной 2017 года. На тот момент я сотрудничала с нашим общим знакомым ювелиром Джейкобом Арабо. После мероприятия мы отправились на ужин, где я познакомилась с мужчиной, и он представился королем Малайзии. Я восприняла это как шутку и пошутила в ответ, что я тоже королева Москвы. Мы проговорили весь вечер и обменялись номерами телефонов. Вскоре в прессе появились новости о назначении короля, которым и был мой новый знакомый… продолжение следует
She added that when they were introduced, the Sultan said he was the King of Malaysia.
“I took it as a joke, and joked back that I was also the Queen of Moscow,” wrote Rihana, who won the Miss Moscow pageant in 2015. “We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers.”
She added that shortly after, she read about Muhammad V’s political appointment in the news.
Sultan Muhammad V was Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between April 2017 and January 2018, abdicating shortly after photos of his wedding to Rihana were leaked online.
Rihana said on Instagram that there was more to their love story, which she would share in a future post.
