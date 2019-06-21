Sultan Muhammad V first met his Russian wife at a dinner in Europe – where she called herself the ‘Queen of Moscow’

The couple apparently talked all night after being introduced. Instagram/Rihanapetra, YouTube/Miss Moscow 2015

Social media stalkers, you’ve been informed – the newly-created Instagram account of Rihana Oksana Petra is proving to be a goldmine of information on her life with Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V Faris Petra.

Rihana was thrown into the spotlight last November after widespread speculation that the Sultan wed the former Russian beauty queen – who is 24 years younger – in a private ceremony in Moscow.

Photos claiming to be of the wedding ceremony went viral on social media in Malaysia, but the Istana Negara never issued a statement on the event.

Now, photos on the former model’s newly-created Instagram account, described as “Oksana Voevodina Official Page”, appear to have finally confirmed the marriage.

Rihana was previously known by the name Oksana Voevodina, before reportedly converting to Islam and taking a Muslim name, local media said.

In a caption on the account’s earliest post, dated June 4, Rihana said she would be “happy to share” more about her life on the platform.

Apart from photos of the wedding, the account features pictures of the royal couple and their newborn son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra.

In the latest post, dated July 19, Rihana explained how the couple first met – information she said had remained a public mystery thus far.

The Daily Mail previously reported that she met the King while modelling luxury watches.

According to the Instagram post, the royal couple met at a dinner in Europe in “spring 2017”. Rihana had come from an event by jeweler and watchmaker Jacob Arabo, she said.

She added that when they were introduced, the Sultan said he was the King of Malaysia.

“I took it as a joke, and joked back that I was also the Queen of Moscow,” wrote Rihana, who won the Miss Moscow pageant in 2015. “We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers.”

She added that shortly after, she read about Muhammad V’s political appointment in the news.

Sultan Muhammad V was Malaysia’s 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between April 2017 and January 2018, abdicating shortly after photos of his wedding to Rihana were leaked online.

Rihana said on Instagram that there was more to their love story, which she would share in a future post.

