Sultan Muhammad V’s Russian wife thought their baby son was ‘born with yellow skin’ – but it was actually jaundice

In the same Instagram post admitting her baby had jaundice, Rihana Petra also said she had “stopped being afraid to be a mother” and was willing to have more children. Instagram/Rihana Petra

Little has been revealed about the newborn heir of Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V, but it turns out that the baby suffered from jaundice, a condition that results in yellowed skin.

The infant’s mother, former Russian model Rihana Oksana Petra, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 26) that she initially did not notice the infant’s yellowed skin as she thought it was his natural shade.

Tengku Ismail Leon Petra was born on May 21, slightly over a month ago. According to the Mayo Clinic, the tell-tale skin discolouration typically appears between the second and fourth day after birth.

“At the beginning, I didn’t pay attention to it, because I thought he was born with yellow skin,” she said, adding that the baby also lost a lot of weight within the first few weeks of being born.

She added that he recovered by in a few weeks, and has since gained back the weight.

Jaundice in infants is typically caused because the liver is not mature enough to clear the blood of excess bilirubin, a yellow pigment created when dead red blood cells are broken down.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is common among preterm babies born under 38 weeks, as well as breastfed babies. Babies of East Asian or Mediterranean descent are also at higher risk of being jaundiced. In mild cases, the discolouration typically disappears on its own after several weeks, but is also treated in hospitals via phototherapy.

It is unknown how long Rihana’s pregnancy was, but she said in previous Instagram posts that she had suffered a difficult pregnancy, and spent her final trimester in the hospital with IV drips up both her arms.

She described it as the most difficult period of her life.

It is speculated that the former Miss Moscow got pregnant after allegedly visiting a German fertility clinic with the Sultan before their wedding last November.

Sultan Muhammad V, who was aged 49 when they wed, was reportedly anxious to have children after a former marriage in 2004 to royal descendant Kangsadal Pipitpakdee produced no heirs.

Rihana said her baby was turning out to be a “very calm child” who liked cuddles and sleeping in fresh air.

In the same Instagram post, she added that she had “stopped being afraid to be a mother” and was now willing to have more children.

“If Allah (God) gives me more children, I will accept this gift with gratitude,” she said. “My fears about motherhood were unnecessary… The child is a great happiness, and at the same time, a huge responsibility. ”

She added that she was initially fearful that the baby would keep her up at night, but had since gotten used to waking up.

“I even manage to sleep… sometimes,” she joked.

Read also: