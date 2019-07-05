Sultan Muhammad V’s Russian wife thought their baby son was ‘born with yellow skin’ – but it was actually jaundice

Little has been revealed about the newborn heir of Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V, but it turns out that the baby suffered from jaundice, a condition that results in yellowed skin.
The infant’s mother, former Russian model Rihana Oksana Petra, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 26) that she initially did not notice the infant’s yellowed skin as she thought it was his natural shade.
Tengku Ismail Leon Petra was born on May 21, slightly over a month ago. According to the Mayo Clinic, the tell-tale skin discolouration typically appears between the second and fourth day after birth.
“At the beginning, I didn’t pay attention to it, because I thought he was born with yellow skin,” she said, adding that the baby also lost a lot of weight within the first few weeks of being born.
She added that he recovered by in a few weeks, and has since gained back the weight.
View this post on Instagram
Sebulan yang lalu, saya menjadi ibu kepada cahaya mata sulong saya Ismail Leon. Cara hidup saya berubah buat selamanya pada saat itu. Menjadi ibu adalah tanggungjawab yang besar. Berat badan si Leo menjatuh amat teruk dalam minggu-minggu pertamanya. Dan dia juga mengidap penyakit kuning. Saya fikir ia dilahirkan dengan kulit kuning. Alhamdullilah, berat badannya berjaya bertambah dan dia pulih dari penyakitnya selepas sebulan. Sekarang dia mampu minum sebotol susu setiap 2.5 – 3 jam, dan dia tidur dengan nyenyak, terutamanya apabila cuaca diluar tenang dan ia berada dalam pelukan ibunya. Saya pernah ragu-ragu andainya tidur saya pun akan terganggu, tetapi kini sudah biasa dengan tabiat dan jadual waktunya, maka saya juga dapat berehat dan tidur … kadang-kadang. Segala keraguan saya terhadap menjadi ibu orang memang tiada berbatas. Masa inilah detik yang paling bermakna di dalam kehidupan seorang wanita. Yang paling penting, saya tidak takut lagi untuk menjadi seorang ibu. Jika saya dikurniakan lebih cahaya mata oleh Allah, saya akan menerima kurniaan itu dengan segala kesyukuran. Sehingga waktu itu, putera kecil kami akan terus membesar dan memberi kasih sayang kepada ibubapanya serta kepada semua insan yang menyayangi dan mendukunginya. One month ago I became mother of beautiful little baby Ismail Leon My life has changed forever. Child is a great happiness and at the same time it is a huge responsibility. Leo lost too much weight during the first few weeks of his life. He also had jaundice. At the beginning I didn’t pay attention on it because i thought he was born with yellow skin. Alhamdullilah, by one month old he recovered from it and gained the necessary weight in plus 1 kg. Now Leo eats every 2.5 – 3 hours, he sleeps good, especially when it is fresh air outside and he enjoys cuddling very much. Actually he is wonderful and very calm child. I was afraid that It would be impossible for me to sleep at nights, but I had already get used to his timing and even manage to sleep… sometimes My fears about motherhood were unnecessary, this is the most beautiful period in the life of any woman, and what is most important, (continue below) 👇🏼
Jaundice in infants is typically caused because the liver is not mature enough to clear the blood of excess bilirubin, a yellow pigment created when dead red blood cells are broken down.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is common among preterm babies born under 38 weeks, as well as breastfed babies. Babies of East Asian or Mediterranean descent are also at higher risk of being jaundiced. In mild cases, the discolouration typically disappears on its own after several weeks, but is also treated in hospitals via phototherapy.
It is unknown how long Rihana’s pregnancy was, but she said in previous Instagram posts that she had suffered a difficult pregnancy, and spent her final trimester in the hospital with IV drips up both her arms.
She described it as the most difficult period of her life.
It is speculated that the former Miss Moscow got pregnant after allegedly visiting a German fertility clinic with the Sultan before their wedding last November.
Sultan Muhammad V, who was aged 49 when they wed, was reportedly anxious to have children after a former marriage in 2004 to royal descendant Kangsadal Pipitpakdee produced no heirs.
Rihana said her baby was turning out to be a “very calm child” who liked cuddles and sleeping in fresh air.
In the same Instagram post, she added that she had “stopped being afraid to be a mother” and was now willing to have more children.
“If Allah (God) gives me more children, I will accept this gift with gratitude,” she said. “My fears about motherhood were unnecessary… The child is a great happiness, and at the same time, a huge responsibility. ”
She added that she was initially fearful that the baby would keep her up at night, but had since gotten used to waking up.
“I even manage to sleep… sometimes,” she joked.
Read also:
-
Sultan Muhammad V first met his Russian wife at a dinner in Europe – where she called herself the ‘Queen of Moscow’
-
Sultan Muhammad V is Malaysia’s first king to abdicate the throne – here are highlights from his 2-year reign
-
Kelantan’s crown prince met his Swedish bride in England: he was in university, she was doing chores for a UK family