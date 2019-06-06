Sultan Muhammad V’s Russian model wife gave birth to a baby boy – and she called the pregnancy ‘the most difficult time of my life’

Less than a year after tying the knot and allegedly visiting a fertility clinic in Germany, Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V and his wife, a former Russian model, are now proud parents to a baby boy.
The couple’s wedding was widely speculated about last November after photos of their ceremony in Moscow were circulated on social media, despite no confirmation of the event from the Istana Negara.
The Sultan was aged 49, and his wife 25, when they wed.
The beauty queen, formerly Oksana Voevodina, took a new Muslim name – Rihana Oksana Petra – prior to the wedding.
She announced the birth of her son on a newly-created Instagram page on Tuesday (June 4).
The child, named Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra, was born on May 21, Rihana said, adding that she experienced “completely new” feelings after his birth.
21 May 2019 – the Day, when my life was divided into “before” and “after”. Everything that I was told about the changes occurring with a woman after the birth of a baby is true. This love is special. These feelings are completely new. I am greatful to Allah and my husband for our son. Now there are three of us. Thank you for choosing our family, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra 21.05.2019- день, когда моя жизнь разделилась на “до” и “после”. Все, что мне рассказывали об изменениях, происходящих с женщиной после рождения малыша – чистая правда. Эта любовь- особенная. Эти чувства- совершенно новые. Я благодарна Всевышнему и мужу за нашего сына. Теперь нас трое. Спасибо за то, что выбрал нашу семью, Тенку Исмаил Леон Петра Бин Тенку Мухаммад V Фарис Петра
In another post from June 4, Rihana described the pregnancy as “the most important… and difficult period in my life”.
“I had too many difficulties with the pregnancy,” she wrote, adding that she had spent the past three months in a hospital bed with IV drips up both her arms.
She added that the support of those closest to her helped her through the difficult pregnancy, and she was grateful for the baby’s safe delivery.
It was the most important and, at the same time, the most difficult period in my life. The last three months of pregnancy I spent in hospitals, staying in bed with droppers in my both hands. I had too many difficulties with pregnancy. The support of my closest people and my love for my son and Faith in the best helped me in that not simple time. Alhamdulillah for the safe outcome of pregnancy. Это был самый важный и, в то же время, самый сложный период в моей жизни. Последние три месяца беременности я провела в больницах, на капельницах, при полном постельном режиме, с множеством осложнений. Помогли поддержка близких и моя любовь к сыну и Вера в лучшее. И спасибо всевышнему за благополучный исход беременности.
Sultan Muhammad V’s previous marriage in 2004 to royal descendant Kangsadal Pipitpakdee produced no children, making the boy his first heir.
A report by Russian international television network RT claimed the Sultan, who was “anxious to start a family”, visited a German fertility clinic with Rihana just days before their wedding.
According to Bernama, he had taken two months of leave to “undergo treatment”, with RT reporting that Rihana had also taken a trip to Germany for treatment purposes around the same period.
Following the wedding, the Sultan – who was then Malaysia’s King – made history as the first-ever ruler to abdicate, with observers speculating that the move was linked to unhappiness over Rihana being crowned Queen.
In April, Sultan Muhammad V’s younger brother also made the news after announcing his marriage to a Swedish bride.
