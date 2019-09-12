Sumitomo Chemical Chooses Workday to Bring HR Vision to Life

Workday Human Capital Management to Optimise Human Resource Utilisation and Management

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 September 2019 – Sumitomo Chemical has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to help achieve key human resource (HR) elements enshrined in its new corporate management plan. Sumitomo Chemical will deploy the cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) application to drive business growth and innovation across all its operations in Asia, including Singapore and Hong Kong, with over 10,200 workforce.





With HR positioned as a pillar of Sumitomo Chemical’s management assets, the company is now focused on enhancing its HR utilisation and management. Of the six basic policies laid out in the company’s corporate management plan, two feature HR philosophies:





Employ, develop, and leverage HR for sustainable growth

Improve productivity through digital innovation

Previously, the company’s employee data, training records, and other information were managed on multiple different systems. With Workday HCM, Sumitomo Chemical will unify a wide range of the company’s HR functions in one single system, providing more efficient management of HR processes including training, talent management, and workforce planning. This transformation will advance the company’s digitalization efforts with major reductions in paper usage and further streamline personnel-related processes. Additionally, because of the easy-to-use interface and configurability of Workday HCM, Sumitomo Chemical will be able to more quickly access and analyze employee-related information to formulate business strategies.





Hiroshi Niinuma, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Chemical’s Human Resources Department, said: “Deploying Workday HCM will make it easier for us to utilize our human resource information and enable us to carry out more appropriate talent placement. We expect that this will enable our employees to better employ their abilities and skills, thereby helping to drive business growth and innovation. By reinforcing an environment where employees are engaged and motivated, our HR philosophy of, ‘Employee Training and Growth’ will further be enhanced.”





Rob Wells, President of Asia at Workday, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sumitomo in enabling its digitalization and innovation efforts in its transformation journey. We look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen its HR infrastructure and unlock the full potential of its employees.”





About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.