7 summer beauty tips to help you beat the make-up-melting heat

caption The summer heat can make it tough for your beauty looks to last all day. source Shutterstock

Hot weather can sometimes cause your makeup to feel like it’s melting off and it may not stay on as well as you’d like.

When applying makeup to withstand high temperatures, use primer and setting spray.

If you’re going to be outside, don’t forget to apply sunscreen under your makeup.

A bit of concealer around the edges of your lips can help stop your lipstick from bleeding in the summer heat.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Even the most makeup-savvy among us know the frustration of trying to nail a fabulous contouring technique or break in a new eye-shadow palette, only to be thwarted by intensely-high temperatures and sweltering levels of humidity.

And with record-high temperatures hitting locations around the globe, mastering your melt-proof beauty looks may be as relevant as ever.

Here are some handy tips for mastering your hot-weather makeup looks.

Never forget to apply sunscreen.

caption It’s an important step. source Amir Illusion/Flickr

Before applying any other skin-care product, it’s crucial to keep sun protection at the top of your mind as protected skin is the best canvas.

Before you begin applying foundation and concealer, put on a light layer of sunscreen specifically designed for facial use. It’ll help keep your face protected from UV rays.

If you’d rather not add another product to your makeup regime, choose cosmetics that already contain SPF.

caption You might want to layer on extra SPF if you’re going to be in the sun for a long period of time. source Shutterstock

When you’re dealing with hot temperatures and muggy conditions, a complicated makeup regime can feel like a burden. It generally makes more sense to strip things down and keep your product list simple and multitasking makeup helps you do exactly that.

Replacing your facial sunscreen and foundation with a tinted moisturizer containing SPF can help provide both coverage and sun protection. K-beauty hits like BB and CC creams are excellent candidates for this pared-down makeup strategy.

Use cream eyeshadow to achieve a long-lasting look.

caption It stays in place in the heat. source Liderina/iStock

For a bold and streamlined look without all the bells and whistles (and all the inevitable smudging and running together), try using a single shade of cream eyeshadow.

Cream shadow is designed to stay in place for hours, so you can just swipe it on and forget about it, even with humidity on the rise.

Try this easy concealer trick to stop your lipstick from bleeding.

caption This can be done after you apply your lip color of choice. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup

A classic summertime makeup fail – when you apply your lipstick to perfection and head out, only to discover that the heat has caused it to smudge around your mouth a couple of hours later.

For a quick fix, try priming your lips with the same concealer you use on the rest of your face by using a small brush to trace the stuff along the edges of your lips. Then, blend it a bit with your foundation. This gives you definition and sets up a barrier to keep your lipstick from wandering onto your chin and cheeks.

Don’t skip the primer and the setting spray.

caption They’ll help keep your look in place. source Jurij Krupiak/Shutterstock

Primer and setting spray specifically exist to keep your makeup lasting as long as possible, and on a steamy summer day, you’ll need all the help you can get.

A bit of primer underneath your tinted moisturizer goes a long way toward holding it in place and a light mist of setting spray will stop your makeup from going rogue.

Opt for waterproof mascara when hitting the beach or pool.

caption Try to use waterproof mascara when you know you’ll need it. source Karoly Arvai/Reuters

You probably shouldn’t wear waterproof mascara on a daily basis since it can dry out your eyelashes, according to Popsugar. But, if you’re heading to the ocean or lounging poolside but want to add an extra pop to your look, waterproof mascara will cling to your lashes and stay put.

Make sure your lip balms have SPF.

caption It’s easy to forget this step. source iStock

When applying SPF to your face, don’t forget your lips. There are plenty of lip balms that contain SPF and with just a few swipes, you’ll be taking your sun protection to the next level. You can even use a tinted SPF lip balm to add some color to your lips.