36 movies coming out this summer that are worth your time and money, and could help break box-office records

The 2018 summer movie season was huge for the global box office as movies like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” were just some of the big earners. It led to the season having an 11% spike in business compared to the year before.

And 2019 is set up to be even bigger.

The summer season gets an early start thanks to Disney moving “Avengers: Endgame” to this weekend, and declaring that summer begins on April 26.

And then the hits just keep coming throughout the next few months with “The Lion King,” “Men in Black: International,” “Toy Story 4,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” On paper, this could be the makings of a record-breaking slate.

Here are the 36 movies coming out this summer that we believe will be worth your time:

“Avengers: Endgame” — April 26

source Disney

It’s the movie that will probably break all the opening weekend box-office records (well, until “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” comes out at the end of the year). The end of the current MCU era is upon us with this movie. See you on the other side.

“Knock Down The House” (Netflix) — May 1

source Netflix

After winning the audience award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Netflix nabbed the documentary for a reported $10 million, the biggest buy ever for a doc at the fest. The movie follows four progressive candidates during the 2018 midterm elections, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” (Netflix) — May 3

source Voltage Pictures

Zac Efron embodies the cold-blooded serial killer Ted Bundy for this drama on Bundy’s life through the eyes of his longtime girlfriend (played by Lily Collins), who for years refused to believe he was a murderer.

“Long Shot” — May 3

source Lionsgate

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron together in a romantic comedy, who would ever believe that? Well, that’s exactly some of the draw to seeing this movie. Thankfully the odd couple vibe really works. Rogen plays a hipster Brooklyn journalist-turned-speech-writer for his first crush, Charlotte (Theron), who is a political big wig running for president.

“UglyDolls” — May 3

source STXfilms

The latest toy to get the movie treatment is this plush favorite. Featuring characters voiced by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, and Janelle Monáe, expect a lot of song and dance with a cute story.

“Detective Pikachu” — May 10

source “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”/Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Reynolds voices the lovable Pokémon character in what is being hyped as a must-see this summer. The funny trailers certainly are a good sign.

“Poms” — May 10

source STXfilms

Mix together “Book Club” with “Bring It On” and you basically get this movie. Diane Keaton leads an ensemble cast that includes Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, and Rhea Pearlman in this comedy about a group of women who start a cheer leading squad at their retirement community.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” — May 17

source Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves returns for the continuing saga of assassin John Wick. Now with a price on his head following the events of the second movie, Wick teams with old friend Sofia (Halle Berry) and her angry dogs to survive.

“The Souvenir” — May 17

source A24

This drama wowed audiences at Sundance thanks in large part to the breakout performance by Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter of Tilda Swinton), who plays a film student who gets involved with a shady guy.

“Aladdin” — May 24

source Disney

Everyone in Hollywood is wondering how this movie will perform this summer. It’s a live-action remake of one of the most beloved Disney animated movies of all time, but can a blue Will Smith really work?

“Ad Astra” — May 24

source Fox

James Gray follows up his epic “The Lost City of Z” with a story set in the outer reaches of the universe. Brad Pitt plays an astronaut who sets out to find his missing father and discovers a lot more. And don’t be shocked if this release date changes. Now that Fox is owned by Disney, they probably don’t want this to go up against “Aladdin.”

“Booksmart” — May 24

source Annapurna Pictures

Olivia Wilde’s latest directing effort looks at two high-school friends who are killing it with the grades but not so much on the social scene. They decide to change all of that for one night. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are getting a lot of attention for their performances as two girls who just want to have fun.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — May 31

source Warner Bros.

Godzilla versus Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah while Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Kyle Chandler, and Sally Hawkins run around filled with fear? Should be a good time.

“Ma” — May 31

source Universal

In this latest twisted tale from Blumhouse Productions (“Us”), Octavia Spencer plays a lonely woman who opens up her basement to local teens to get drunk and party. And boy do things go south from there.

“Rocketman” — May 31

source Paramount

Take the director (Dexter Fletcher) who took over for Bryan Singer after he was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and add an actor (Taron Egerton) who doesn’t just look like a young Elton John but can sing like him too, and you got yourself a hit biopic. Hopefully.

“Dark Phoenix” — June 7

caption “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” source Fox

Longtime keeper of the “X-Men” franchise, producer/screenwriter Simon Kinberg will take the director reins for the latest chapter. This one focuses on Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) growing powers.

“Late Night” (Amazon) — June 7

source Amazon Studios

With its $13 million buy for the movie at Sundance this year, Amazon got itself a comedy that it hopes will be as successful as a previous Sundance comedy buy of theirs, “The Big Sick.” This time, Mindy Kaling is front and center, as she wrote the screenplay and stars as one of the rare female voices on a late-night talk show.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — June 7

source Universal

After the successful 2016 original, the gang (except for Louis C.K., who has been replaced by Patton Oswalt as the voice of Max) returns to set off on more adventures.

“Men in Black: International” — June 14

source Sony

Seven years after “Men in Black 3,” the franchise has been given a face lift and is back in the world. This time Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are the agents tasked with saving Earth from the evils of the universe.

“Child’s Play” — June 21

source Orion Pictures

That creepy doll Chucky from the 1980s is back, and Mark Hamill is the voice of the character. Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry also star.

“Toy Story 4” — June 21

source Disney

The beloved Pixar franchise returns nine years after part three. There’s new drama for the toys to deal with, plus a new friend, Forky (voiced by “Veep” star Tony Hale).

“Annabelle Comes Home” — June 28

source New Line Cinema

Chucky isn’t the only doll that’s going to scare you this summer. The “Annabelle” franchise continues with this new chapter that doesn’t just focus on the possessed doll but other cursed items that Ed and Lorriane Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) have in a “safe” room in their house.

“Yesterday” — June 28

source Universal

What if you stumbled into a reality where The Beatles never existed, but you are a musician who knows all their songs by heart? That’s what Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is going through as he becomes hugely famous singing the hits from The Beatles, but everyone (even Ed Sheeran) thinks it’s songs he wrote. This is the latest movie from “Trainspotting” and “Steve Jobs” director Danny Boyle.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” — July 2

source Sony

Peter Parker goes on a European vacation and helps Nick Fury with some issues – one of which is the appearance of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“Midsommar” — July 3

source A24

Ari Aster follows up his acclaimed horror “Hereditary” with this twisted take about a couple who realizes the Swedish festival they are at is actually some kind of cult ritual.

“21 Bridges” — July 12

caption Chadwick Boseman. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) plays a NYPD detective who is on the hunt for the men behind a brutal shooting that led to numerous police officers being killed. This one has that not-everything-is-what-it-seems feel.

“Crawl” — July 12

If you’re in need of a crazy ride at the movies this summer, this may be it. In this horror, we follow a woman (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” star Kaya Scodelario) as she tries to track down her father (Barry Pepper) during a Category 5 hurricane. She finds her dad at his house, but also there are a whole lot of angry alligators. Yes, this movie is about staying alive from alligators while trapped in a flooded house during a hurricane. Take. My. Money.

“The Farewell” — July 12

source A24

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Awkwafina stars in this breakout hit from Sundance that was sold to A24. In the movie, she plays a Chinese-American woman who visits her grandmother in China only to learn her entire family is keeping the grandma in the dark about her terminal illness.

“Stuber” — July 12

source Fox

Dave Bautista plays a detective who is forced to bring along his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) during a day of catching bad guys. Hilarity ensues.

“The Lion King” — July 19

source Disney

While the live-action remake chatter for “Aladdin” is mixed, it’s the complete opposite with “The Lion King.” Jon Favreau follows up the almost $1 billion worldwide earning “The Jungle Book” with an almost certain $1 billion grossing retelling of Simba’s story.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — July 26

source Sony

Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie looks at late 1960s Hollywood through the eyes of TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt man Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — August 2

source Paramount

“Dora the Explorer” gets the big screen treatment with this action adventure family comedy that follows Dora (Isabela Moner) as she tries to adapt to high school while also setting off with friends, including her bestie Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), to the jungle to save her parents (played by Michael Peña and Eva Longoria).

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — August 2

source Universal

The first spin-off from the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Shaw) team up to take on “Black Superman” Brixton, played by Idris Elba. You should be excited.

“The New Mutants” — August 2

caption Maisie Williams in “The New Mutants.” source Fox

Though the movie has suffered in development for years and has had some reported reshoots after finally going into production, the movie is still on the Disney slate following the studio’s acquisition of Fox. This movie introduces mutants beyond the X-Men gang. The cast is highlighted by “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams (playing Wolfsbane) and “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik).

“The Kitchen” — August 9

source Warner Bros.

In the spirit of Steve McQueen’s underappreciated “Widows,” this female-focused crime movie follows three wives in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen as they take over their husband’s rackets after they go to prison. Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, and Tiffany Haddish star.

“Good Boys” — August 16

source Universal

To end your summer, get ready to laugh a lot with this comedy that follows a day in the life of three sixth graders who skip school and are confronted with some hilarious adult-level situations.