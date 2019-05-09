17 warm-weather beauty essentials we swear by when the temperature starts rising

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Summer weather isn’t always so easy on our skin and hair.

That’s why so many members of the Insider Picks team have a lineup of products ready to counter the effects of sweat, humidity, strong UV rays, and more.

From water mists that refresh our skin throughout the day to a team-favorite setting spray that keeps makeup from melting off, these are the 17 beauty products we rely on when the temperature starts rising.

Summer is the best. It’s the season of short-sleeves, al fresco dining, baseball games, backyard barbeques, ice cream cones, pool parties, beach reads – I could go on and on.

But there is one part of summer that I don’t love or even like. It’s sandwiched somewhere between all of those wonderful qualities that make it my favorite season of them all, but I can’t ignore it – it’s the season of sweat and humidity.

Let’s face it. Summer weather is fun when you’re on the beach, but it’s not so fun when you’re standing on a subway platform dripping in sweat while you wait for the next train. You can’t control the weather, but you can stock up on products to combat salt, sweat, humidity, UV rays, and whatever else summertime brings. To help you (and me) prepare for the warm weather ahead, I asked my coworkers to divulge the beauty and skin-care products they actually use to combat the effects of the sun and heat.

Keep reading for the 17 warm-weather beauty essentials we rely on during summer:

Sephora Blotting Papers

source Sephora

The only way I remain oil-free during the summer is a pack of blotting papers in every pocket (or in a pinch, a stolen Starbucks napkin). Either way, getting rid of oil requires constant maintenance and these sheets are the only things that keep me sane. There are three versions of these blotting papers from Sephora but they’ve all worked the same for me. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Phytodéfrisant Hair Balm

source Amazon

This stuff is a miracle worker for my frizzy, wavy/curly hair, which can get wild as humidity increases. It de-frizzes without weighing down my fine hair – the consistency is more like a light gel than other creams or oils I’ve tried. I know the directions say it’s heat activated (and I can confirm that I get a sleek blowout when I blowdry), but I have found it also helps de-frizz even when air drying. – Grace High, Insider Picks analyst

Tatcha Sunscreen

source Tatcha

I believe in using sunscreen year round, but when warm weather hits, I’m extra vigilant about wearing it every single day. This is my absolute favorite daily facial sunscreen because it doesn’t leave my sensitive skin feeling oily or clogged up. In fact, it actually leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth, and I can put makeup over it without issue.

It uses zinc oxide as its main sun-blocking ingredient, but it’s free of all the nasties we don’t want to put on our faces, like sulfates, phthalates, oxybenzone, avobenzone, and formaldehydes. However, since it’s only SPF 35, it’s not the one I opt for when I’m going to the beach or doing something outside for long periods of time. (Keep reading for my beach day choice.) – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Dr. Dennis Gross Sunscreen

source Sephora

If I’m going anywhere that I know I’ll be out in the sun a lot, this is the combination moisturizer/sunscreen I slather on in the morning and bring with me to reapply. The formula goes on smoothly and doesn’t clog my pores, but it does need to be rubbed in really well.

Yes, it’s expensive, but that’s because it’s no different from buying high-quality skin-care products. If you’re already willing to spend a good bit on a moisturizer, consider that this is essentially just the same thing with added protection.

It has SPF 50, uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide (minerals) to protect skin, and has a specially formulated complex to protect against dark spots caused by sun exposure. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, along with oxybenzone, avobenzone, and other potentially harmful chemicals. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Urban Decay Setting Spray

source Sephora

At least three of us swear by this setting spray, so just trust us here! If you needed another testament to its longlasting magic – I brought a bottle of this setting spray when I was getting my makeup done for a friend’s wedding just in case the makeup artist didn’t have it – naturally, she did – and my look stayed flawless throughout the night. However, my bridesmaid dress, hair, and ankles (don’t ask me how) didn’t. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Without this spray, my eye makeup smudges like no other. It’s a must-use to finish my makeup before I emerge into the unforgiving heat and sunlight. I also have the mini size for when I travel. If I forget it, I often just end up not wearing makeup during my weekend trips because it all ends up smudging or disappearing anyways. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Applying makeup is fun until you look in the mirror a few hours later to see all of your hard work dripping down your face and wonder, what’s the point of it all? Okay, I won’t get too meta on you here, but I will tell you – whether you sweat a lot or not – you need this spray. It keeps your makeup in place like no other, making it a serious necessity for those sweaty summer days. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

source Sephora

I keep one at my desk and a backup in my drawer in case I run out – which might be tomorrow at the rate I use it. The combo of aloe and rose water calms and hydrates, and smells really fresh, too. I also chill a few in my fridge at home like bottles of Champagne. I might need to get a mini fridge for my office stash. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

Lavanila Deodorant

source Lavanila

It’s an inconvenient truth, but when the temperatures start to climb, we all sweat more. This natural deodorant keeps me smelling fresh and relatively sweat-free during sticky summer months. I love the neutral vanilla scent that’s fresh without being super sweet or perfume-y. Because it doesn’t contain aluminum, if I’m really stressed or it’s really hot I will still sweat sometimes, but even then, at least I don’t smell terrible! – Grace High, Insider Picks analyst

Evian Facial Mist

source Nordstrom

I know what you’re thinking: $16 for water to spray on your face is kind of crazy … but hear me out! Is there anything that feels better in the summer than one of those gentle misting stations you find in zoos, on boardwalks, or in Disney World? I think not.

Everyone loves the feel of gentle mist – it turns a warm gust of air into a cool breeze and keeps you from overheating. I carry a bottle of this stuff with me everywhere I go in the summer so that whenever I’m hot or feeling gross, I can spray it on my face and body to catch the wind and cool me down.

I prefer this over regular pump sprays because the bottle produces fine mist that never pools on my skin or irritates my eyes. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Clean & Clear Blotting Sheets

source Amazon

My face positively shines in the summer, and not in the cute, glowy way, so I make sure to always have a pack of these in my bag. They absorb oil thoroughly – so thoroughly I’m usually mildly horrified at how quickly I use up one sheet. I’ve tried more affordable alternatives like these bamboo charcoal sheets but they’re a little flimsy and tear easily. Clean & Clear’s are both effective and very durable. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

OGX Argan Oil

source Ulta

This lightweight dry oil helps keep my hair from frizzing and getting poofy in the hot summer months without weighing it down. I spray it moderately throughout my hair after I shower, and when it dries, my hair feels smooth and silky, not textured and frizzy. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Invisibobble Hair Ring

source Invisibobble Instagram

I have a lot of hair, and in the summer I tend to put it up and take it down one hundred times a day. These ponies allow me to do so without leaving an unsightly crease in my hair every time. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Supergoop SPF Setting Spray

source Sephora

If you forget to put on sunscreen before you apply makeup, you might think you’re stuck – take it all off and start from square one or skip it and call it a day. Well, luckily you don’t have to do either (and you shouldn’t skip SPF!) if you get this setting spray. It’s a lightweight mist that not only helps lock in your makeup look, but gives you a boost of SPF 50.

My favorite setting spray still goes to Urban Decay, but this is a great option I go to when I know I’ll be outside for long periods of the day. It also works as a convenient spray sunscreen for your face on days when you don’t want to get your hands covered in sunblock lotion. Plus, it’s clean and free of any harsh chemicals. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

Amarte BB Cream

source Amarte

I’ve been moving more and more toward tinted skin care as opposed to full-coverage makeup. This BB cream from Amarte is my go-to during the summer because it has SPF 36 and offers a perfect level of coverage and hydration. My sensitive, sometimes splotchy skin looks evenly toned and hydrated, and stays that way all day. Since the formula feels much like a lightweight lotion, I just rub it on with my hands, tap on some liquid blush, and get out the door.

In fact, since I discovered this formula, I’ve stopped buying foundation all together, and I’ve felt more confident in my own skin (cheesy, but true!). – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Peter Thomas Roth Cloud Cream

source Peter Thomas Roth

This cooling moisturizer feels so good to put on when you get out of a hot shower, or after you’ve removed your makeup from a long, sweaty day outside. It’s my go-to base layer in the summer (before I slather on sunscreen). The formula is lightweight, gel-like in consistency, and leaves no sticky residue behind. It soaks in quickly and takes to layering really well, plus it’s incredibly hydrating thanks to a high concentration of hyaluronic acid.

I wish it were possible to have SPF built in to this formula to save me a step, but that would totally change its viscosity, so I’m happy to just layer on my Tatcha or Dr. Dennis Gross sunscreen over it. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Perricone MD Moisturizer

source Perricone MD

If my skin needs a little extra hydration after a long day in the sun, I opt for this Perricone MD formula instead of the Water Drench gel from Peter Thomas Roth. While both of them have high concentrations of hyaluronic acid to deliver moisture to the skin, this one is a little more potent, and great for skin that’s been sunburned or dried out from salty ocean water. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

Glossier Setting Powder

source Glossier

I’m not usually drawn to face powders – my skin is pretty dry in the winter and flaky patches and dry powders do not a match make. But, I heard a lot of hype around Wowder, so I gave it a try. I’m glad I did, because seriously, I’m hooked! I love this stuff because it has just the lightest coverage – all my summer freckles still peep through – and manages to mattify my skin without making it look chalky or flat. Like most of Glossier’s products, you won’t get dramatic results, but if you’re looking to keep shine at bay without too much product, a few sweeps of this stuff should do. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

Misha Cushion Compact

source Soko Glam

I don’t like wearing foundation, especially in the summer, but this cushion compact gives me almost the same amount of coverage without any heaviness or dryness. In fact, it has lightweight buildable coverage and a high SPF 50, and it’s portable so I can reapply whenever I want. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor