All the TV shows coming in summer 2018 — and whether you should watch them

If you’re tired of superhero movies, there’s plenty of summer TV to keep you busy – and on your couch.

We put together a list of all the notable new and returning shows coming this summer, and let you know whether or not you should watch them.

The lineup for summer 2018 is promising, but not overwhelming. The only sad thing about it is that there’s no “Game of Thrones,” which dominated TV last summer.

Some returning favorites are starting new seasons including TV Land’s “Younger” and Netflix’s “Glow.” “Nashville” will air is final episodes on CMT, and Katherine Heigl will attempt to make people forget Meghan Markle isn’t on USA’s “Suits” anymore, because she’s pretty busy with other things now.

There are also a few new shows to look forward to this summer, including HBO’s “Sharp Objects” starring Amy Adams, and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series starring John Krasinski, who became an action star when we weren’t paying attention.

Here are all of the notable shows premiering in summer 2018, and whether or not you should watch them:

“Pose” (FX) — premiered June 3

Should you watch it? Yes! Ryan Murphy’s dance/musical show depicts an incredibly diverse New York City in the 80s – from ball dance culture to the finance world.

“Succession” (HBO) — premiered June 3

Should you watch it? Only if you’re not easily bored. This show is well cast, but it’s a bit of a slog.

“Dietland” (AMC) — premiered June 4

Should you watch it? This show is funny and clever but it’s also a meaningful story about a woman struggling with her self image.

“Younger” (TV Land) — premiered June 5

Should you watch it? Absolutely. All the previous seasons are available on Hulu. It’s a fun, sweet comedy that really captures life in New York City and pokes fun at book publishing, including a side character named Edward L.L. Moore. He’s an author of a popular fantasy series.

“Nashville” (CMT) — June 7

Should you watch it? Only if you still watch this show, or are just curious how it ends, since this is the final season.

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (Freeform) — June 7

Should you watch it? Yes. But keep in mind that this show is made for a younger audience. Unlike most shows targeted at teens, this one covers important issues including race, police brutality, class, and faith.

“American Woman” (Paramount Network) — June 7

Should you watch it? You can skip if the premise – a mom and second-wave feminist in the 1970s leaves her husband to raise two kids on her own – doesn’t appeal to you. It’s not promising yet, but might be good to keep an eye out in case it improves.

“Sense8” (Netflix) — June 8

Should you watch it? Only if you are a fan of the show, because its final hours won’t make sense if you haven’t seen it. That said, you should watch “Sense8.”

“Claws” (TNT ) — June 10

Should you watch it? If you have the time! This show isn’t perfect, but it’s visually exciting, well-acted, and has the bright energy that’s perfect for a summer TV show.

“The Bold Type” (Freeform) — June 12

Should you watch it? Yes! This show was one of the biggest surprises of 2017, and made our best in TV list. It’s informative, inclusive, and about women supporting women, when other dramas tend to pit them against each other. It also (not always accurately) represents media in the digital age.

“Strange Angel” (CBS All Access) — June 14

Should you watch it? Sure! It’s another in a pretty long line-up of period pieces coming this year. This one takes place in Los Angeles in the 1930s.

“Goliath” (Amazon) — June 15

Should you watch it? If you have the time. While the show itself isn’t exactly groundbreaking, its performances, particularly by Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, and Olivia Thirby, make it worth your while. The first season is available now on Amazon, so you can catch up.

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) — June 15

Should you watch it? Yes. People loved this show so much when it debuted in February that it’s coming back months later. You’ll laugh, cry, and learn how many dishes avocado can sneak itself into.

“The Affair” (Showtime) — June 17

Should you watch it? Only if you’re still watching the show. Unfortunately “The Affair” hasn’t improved much the further it gets into its run, but Brendan Fraser was fantastic and got the comeback he deserved in season three.

“Shades of Blue” (NBC) — June 17

Should you watch it? No. It got canceled, and for a reason. Jennifer Lopez is fantastic, but this show is not.

Should you watch it? No. It got canceled, and for a reason. Jennifer Lopez is fantastic, but this show is not.

“Deep State” (Epix) — June 17

Should you watch it? You can skip this drama where a retired spy is forced to come back to do one last job, unless you’re a die-hard Mark Strong fan.

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) — June 20

Should you watch it? Give it a shot. It’s compelling and detailed, but it’s not for everyone. Paramount Network is making some interesting TV, so get on it and tell everyone.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix) — June 22

Should you watch it? Yes. “Luke Cage” season one was one of the most solid seasons of the many Netflix Marvel shows, and season two is just as solid so far.

“Preacher” (AMC) — June 24

Should you watch it? Yes! The first two seasons are on Hulu. While the first season is a little messy, the show improved dramatically in its second season, making us even more excited for season three.

“Glow” (Netflix) — June 29

Should you watch it? Yes, yes, yes. “Glow” is such a lovely show, and it gets even further into its diverse and charming characters in season two. It’s dramatic, full of joy, and will make you scream with laughter, too.

“Sharp Objects” (HBO) — July 8

Should you watch it? Give it an episode or two. It stars the impeccable Amy Adams, and is directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who did every episode of “Big Little Lies” and movies including “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild.”

“Suits” (USA) — July 18

Should you watch it? Sure. Meghan Markle is not on the show anymore, but Katherine Heigl steps in as a new partner to shake things up a bit, and maybe help you forget that the show lost two of its main characters.

“Trial and Error: Lady Killer” (NBC) — July 19

Should you watch it? Yes, but mostly for Kristin Chenoweth and John Lithgow.

“Castle Rock” (Hulu) — July 25

Should you watch it? If you’re a Stephen King fan.

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix) — July 27

Should you watch it? If you love this show, watch it. Fans and critics alike didn’t love season five, but this show can surprise its audience with a solid season or a few great episodes.

“Making It” (NBC) — July 31

Should you watch it? Of course. I’m going to go ahead and say it: this 6-episode craft-maker competition series could be America’s “The Great British Baking Show.”

“The Sinner” (USA) — August 1

Should you watch it? Jessica Biel won’t star (though she might make an appearance or two), but thankfully Carrie Coon joins Bill Pullman in season two of this quite disturbing drama. So, yes. Watch it. Carrie Coon is a revelation.

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) — August 6

Should you watch it? Yes. All three existing season are on Netflix, so you should catch up, because this is one of the (if not the) best currently running drama now that “The Americans” ended in May.

“Insecure” (HBO) — August 12

Should you watch it? Yes. “Insecure” continues to confront important issues faced by black women and men every day, no matter how big or small. It also grow with its characters, who have changed significantly in just two seasons, which is why we’re eagerly awaiting what it will do with season three.

“The Innocents” (Netflix) — August 24

Should you watch it? Yes. Netflix is really taking the success of “Stranger Things” seriously by giving its subscribers more sci-fi, and this one looks like it could be another hit. Plus, Guy Pearce is in it.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon) — August 31

Should you watch it? Yes. It will definitely be worth it to see John Krasinski in a role like this.