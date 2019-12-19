Sun Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd.’s No Antibiotics Ever and Herb Fed Chicken Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority and Vietnam’s Tan Hoang Minh Group.

Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.





About Sun Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd.’s No Antibiotics Ever and Herb Fed Chicken

Sun Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a world-class pioneer on No Antibiotics Ever and Herb Fed chicken. Sun Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and 16 affiliated companies are operating over 30 years of whole supply chain of poultry production in Thailand with the revenue of $600 million and 180,000 metric tons (MT) of chicken produced per annum.

Surprisingly, 100% of their chicken is No Antibiotics Ever and Herb Fed since 2015. The Company has been significantly investing in research on how to use herbs for animals, slow growing programs, farm equipment, natural- like management programs, new innovations, which enable Sun Group to provide distinct chicken that is more tender, tasty and has better meat quality at competitive price.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org