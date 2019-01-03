Sun Life Financial Wins Six Awards at 9th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2019 – Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (“Sun Life”) has been honoured with six awards at the 9th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards, including “Brand of the Year” in recognition of its success in building lasting connections with clients and the public through an effective, robust brand strategy backed by a series of powerful and engaging campaigns. This is the second consecutive year that Sun Life has received the coveted “Brand of the Year” honour.









The senior management team of Sun Life Hong Kong at the awards presentation ceremony of the 9th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards.

The following is the full list of Sun Life’s accolades at the 9th BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards:

Brand of the Year

Academy of the Year

Whole Life Insurance – Best in Class

Retirement Product – Best in Class

Outstanding Campaign Award

Social Media Engagement – Outstanding Achiever

“The success testifies to our strength in multiple areas including brand & marketing, people training and product development,” said Fabien Jeudy, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited. “2018 has proven a very fruitful year for us, as we have launched many new initiatives with the aim of building life-long relationships with our clients and improving client experience. Our great achievements are a result of teamwork, and I would like to thank my team for their dedication. Looking ahead, we will continue focusing on helping our clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives with our client-centric solutions and services, and community events such as the Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships and the Sun Life Resolution Run.”

The BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards is an annual award recognizing Mass Affluent Banking, Insurance and Financial Planning Advisories. The judging panel is formed by a group of independent and high calibre veterans across the region.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2018, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of CDN $984 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.