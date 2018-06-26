A tech billionaire just listed his Palo Alto home for $100 million, the most expensive Bay Area listing in a decade — take a look inside

By
Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-

The most expensive listed Bay Area home within the last decade is currently for sale for nearly $100 million, with extensive and plentiful amenities to match.

Originally reported by The Wall Street Journal, the 32,000-square-foot home at 610 Los Trancos Rd in Palo Alto, Calif., belongs to Scott McNealy, who co-founded the computer company Sun Microsystems before Oracle bought it in 2010 for $7.4 billion.

He purchased the first part of the home’s 13-acre lot in the mid-1980s before having the gargantuan home built in 2008. He, his wife and their four sons have lived there ever since, but now that the parents are empty nesters, “the house deserves more activity,” McNealy told The Wall Street Journal.

Take a look inside the 20-room, four-story house.

The monumental home is nothing short of extravagant, as reflected in its $96.8 million price tag.

At nearly $100 million, it’s the most expensive home listed in the Bay Area in the last ten years, according to a spokesperson for the realtor. If it sells for above $47.5 million, the price of a Belvedere, Calif., mansion sold in August of 2015, it will officially be the most expensive Bay Area home sold in the last decade.

The home boasts 20 rooms, two fireplaces and a pool — and that’s just scratching the surface.

Homeowners and guests enter the home through an entryway.

A traditional, slightly rustic vibe spreads throughout the house.

A wide-ranging living area holds one of the home’s two fireplaces.

Like the rest of the house, the kitchen is lit with natural light streaming in through large windows.

The master bathroom includes a large tub with a skylight overhead, as well as a couch and a vanity.

The master bedroom also includes a skylight as well as windows with the hillside in plain view.

The closets, like the home it sits in, is expansive and puts your average walk-in closet to shame.

There are plenty of amenities for entertaining in the backyard, like outdoor seating and a grill for barbecuing.

And a pool of course.

An expansive game room allows for ample amusement and leisure.

Off the game room is a poker room.

There’s also a fully-equipped gym.

And a media room featuring rows of plushy lounge chairs and a screen.

And what multi-million-dollar home is complete without a wine cellar?

McNealy told The Wall Street Journal that the home also has a safe room with panic buttons and a Kevlar door.

In case you want some pampering but don’t want to head to a salon, there’s a spa and massage space.

And perhaps the home’s most extraordinary feature is its 7,300-square-foot multi-purpose sports area, which can be used as a tennis court and ice rink among other things.

And if that weren’t enough, there’s also an indoor sports court. You know, just in case.

A contender for the best part of the house is the pizza room, which includes a pizza oven for making, and enjoying, your own homemade pies.

There’s a 110-yard golfing practice area as well, which all four of McNealy’s sons utilized while they were living there. McNealy’s oldest son, Maverick, is a professional golfer at 22 years old.

Source: PGA Tour

There’s also a detached one-bedroom guest house on the property.

Like the main house, it’s a warm and rustic abode to accommodate guests.

Which I’d imagine the future owner will have a lot of, considering all the amenities the home offers.

