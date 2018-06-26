A tech billionaire just listed his Palo Alto home for $100 million, the most expensive Bay Area listing in a decade — take a look inside

- source
- REX Real Estate
The most expensive listed Bay Area home within the last decade is currently for sale for nearly $100 million, with extensive and plentiful amenities to match.
Originally reported by The Wall Street Journal, the 32,000-square-foot home at 610 Los Trancos Rd in Palo Alto, Calif., belongs to Scott McNealy, who co-founded the computer company Sun Microsystems before Oracle bought it in 2010 for $7.4 billion.
He purchased the first part of the home’s 13-acre lot in the mid-1980s before having the gargantuan home built in 2008. He, his wife and their four sons have lived there ever since, but now that the parents are empty nesters, “the house deserves more activity,” McNealy told The Wall Street Journal.
Take a look inside the 20-room, four-story house.
The monumental home is nothing short of extravagant, as reflected in its $96.8 million price tag.
- source
- REX Real Estate
At nearly $100 million, it’s the most expensive home listed in the Bay Area in the last ten years, according to a spokesperson for the realtor. If it sells for above $47.5 million, the price of a Belvedere, Calif., mansion sold in August of 2015, it will officially be the most expensive Bay Area home sold in the last decade.
The home boasts 20 rooms, two fireplaces and a pool — and that’s just scratching the surface.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Homeowners and guests enter the home through an entryway.
- source
- REX Real Estate
A traditional, slightly rustic vibe spreads throughout the house.
- source
- REX Real Estate
A wide-ranging living area holds one of the home’s two fireplaces.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Like the rest of the house, the kitchen is lit with natural light streaming in through large windows.
- source
- REX Real Estate
The master bathroom includes a large tub with a skylight overhead, as well as a couch and a vanity.
- source
- REX Real Estate
The master bedroom also includes a skylight as well as windows with the hillside in plain view.
- source
- REX Real Estate
The closets, like the home it sits in, is expansive and puts your average walk-in closet to shame.
- source
- REX Real Estate
There are plenty of amenities for entertaining in the backyard, like outdoor seating and a grill for barbecuing.
- source
- REX Real Estate
And a pool of course.
- source
- REX Real Estate
An expansive game room allows for ample amusement and leisure.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Off the game room is a poker room.
- source
- REX Real Estate
There’s also a fully-equipped gym.
- source
- REX Real Estate
And a media room featuring rows of plushy lounge chairs and a screen.
- source
- REX Real Estate
And what multi-million-dollar home is complete without a wine cellar?
- source
- REX Real Estate
McNealy told The Wall Street Journal that the home also has a safe room with panic buttons and a Kevlar door.
In case you want some pampering but don’t want to head to a salon, there’s a spa and massage space.
- source
- REX Real Estate
And perhaps the home’s most extraordinary feature is its 7,300-square-foot multi-purpose sports area, which can be used as a tennis court and ice rink among other things.
- source
- REX Real Estate
And if that weren’t enough, there’s also an indoor sports court. You know, just in case.
- source
- REX Real Estate
A contender for the best part of the house is the pizza room, which includes a pizza oven for making, and enjoying, your own homemade pies.
- source
- REX Real Estate
There’s a 110-yard golfing practice area as well, which all four of McNealy’s sons utilized while they were living there. McNealy’s oldest son, Maverick, is a professional golfer at 22 years old.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Source: PGA Tour
There’s also a detached one-bedroom guest house on the property.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Like the main house, it’s a warm and rustic abode to accommodate guests.
- source
- REX Real Estate
Which I’d imagine the future owner will have a lot of, considering all the amenities the home offers.
- source
- REX Real Estate