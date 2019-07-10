Silicon Valley hits Sun Valley — here’s who’s who at the ‘summer camp for billionaires’ in Idaho

caption Sun Valley Resort during the 2019 Allen and Co. media conference source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Allen & Co.’s annual conference is happening in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The Sun Valley conference is legendary for attracting a who’s who of billionaires, CEOs, and other power players.

Historically, the conference has been a Petri dish for major mergers and acquisitions, including Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post and Comcast’s acquisition of a majority stake in NBCUniversal.

One potential merger to watch unfold against the verdant backdrop of this year’s conference could be CBS and Viacom.

Silicon Valley giants and media moguls alike are flocking to Idaho for Allen & Co.’s annual conference at Sun Valley Resort.

Check out who’s who arriving at the 2019 conference.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, arrives with Marne Levine, COO of Instagram.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (left) walks with Apple Senior VP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue (right).

Shari Redstone, vice-chair of CBS Corporation and Viacom.

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and current partner at prominent venture firm Greylock Capital.

Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast.

Anne Wojcicki, cofounder and CEO of 23andMe.

Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies talks with Dan Schulman, president of PayPal.

Michael Ovitz, cofounder of CAA and former president of Disney, speaks to reporters.

Michael Eisner, former Chairman and CEO of Disney.

Susan Treacy (right) walks with spouse Jay Vacanti, surgeon-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Stem Cell Institute (left).

Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, smiles for the press.

Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of French luxury group Kering, has a laugh.

Brad Keywell, CEO of Uptake Technologies.

Christopher Schroeder, venture investor and cofounder of HealthCentral.com.

W. Porter Payne, Jr., CEO of real estate investment firm Centennial Holding Company.

Fernando Rodés Vilà, investor.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, points something out.

Veronica Smiley (left) walks hand in hand with spouse, film producer Brian Glazer (right), who produced “A Beautiful Mind” in 2001.

Gustavo Cisneros, chairman of Grupo Cisneros.

Wang Ping (left) walks with spouse Robert Thomson (right), CEO of News Corp.

Wang Jiali (left) walks with Wang Leehom (right), a celebrated actor-director-producer-singer-songwriter.