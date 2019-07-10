Silicon Valley hits Sun Valley — here’s who’s who at the ‘summer camp for billionaires’ in Idaho

Sun Valley Resort during the 2019 Allen and Co. media conference

Sun Valley Resort during the 2019 Allen and Co. media conference
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Allen & Co.’s annual conference is happening in Sun Valley, Idaho.
  • The Sun Valley conference is legendary for attracting a who’s who of billionaires, CEOs, and other power players.
  • Historically, the conference has been a Petri dish for major mergers and acquisitions, including Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post and Comcast’s acquisition of a majority stake in NBCUniversal.
  • One potential merger to watch unfold against the verdant backdrop of this year’s conference could be CBS and Viacom.
Silicon Valley giants and media moguls alike are flocking to Idaho for Allen & Co.’s annual conference at Sun Valley Resort.

The “summer camp for billionaires” began Tuesday, and execs from Facebook, Disney, and PayPal are already in attendance. Historically, the conference has been a Petri dish for major mergers and acquisitions, including Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post and Comcast’s acquisition of majority stake in NBCUniversal. One potential merger to watch unfold against the verdant backdrop of the resort this year could be CBS and Viacom.

Check out who’s who arriving at the 2019 conference.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, arrives with Marne Levine, COO of Instagram.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook (left) walks with Apple Senior VP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue (right).

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Shari Redstone, vice-chair of CBS Corporation and Viacom.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and current partner at prominent venture firm Greylock Capital.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Anne Wojcicki, cofounder and CEO of 23andMe.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies talks with Dan Schulman, president of PayPal.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Michael Ovitz, cofounder of CAA and former president of Disney, speaks to reporters.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Michael Eisner, former Chairman and CEO of Disney.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Susan Treacy (right) walks with spouse Jay Vacanti, surgeon-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Stem Cell Institute (left).

Breandan McDermid/Reuters

Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, smiles for the press.

Breandan McDermid/Reuters

Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of French luxury group Kering, has a laugh.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Brad Keywell, CEO of Uptake Technologies.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Christopher Schroeder, venture investor and cofounder of HealthCentral.com.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

W. Porter Payne, Jr., CEO of real estate investment firm Centennial Holding Company.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Fernando Rodés Vilà, investor.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, points something out.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Veronica Smiley (left) walks hand in hand with spouse, film producer Brian Glazer (right), who produced “A Beautiful Mind” in 2001.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Gustavo Cisneros, chairman of Grupo Cisneros.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Wang Ping (left) walks with spouse Robert Thomson (right), CEO of News Corp.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Wang Jiali (left) walks with Wang Leehom (right), a celebrated actor-director-producer-singer-songwriter.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters